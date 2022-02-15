Skip navigation
2022/23 SEASON TICKETS
Ready to be a part of the best atmosphere in the Premier League? The Patrick Vieira era at Crystal Palace has already led to plenty of ‘I Was There’ moments, including memorable wins over Tottenham and Arsenal. There’s no doubt that there are more to come next season: make sure you don’t miss a single one by renewing your 2022/23 Season Ticket now.

SEATING PLAN

PRICE TABLE

4th May - 31st May (closed)

Early Bird pricing was available to exisiting Season Ticket holders to renew their seat for the 2022/23 campaign in a one off payment.

1st June - 15th June

Season Ticket holders can renew their ticket through direct debit monthly payments, with two payment dates available.

23rd June - 28th June

Season Tickets go on sale to supporters on the Season Ticket Waiting List (subject to availability).

29th June onwards

Season Tickets go on general sale (subject to availability).

ONLINE

The quickest and simplest way to purchase your Season Ticket is online. Login to your Palace Account with your Client Reference Number linked.

ON THE PHONE OR IN PERSON

You can also purchase your Season Ticket over the phone by calling 0333 360 1861 or in person at the Box Office.

Frequently Asked Questions

Terms & Conditions

NEW THIS SEASON - SEASON TICKET+

Get more out of your Season Ticket during the 2022/23 campaign by upgrading to a Season Ticket+. Gain the very best access to away tickets and additional home tickets, an additional 250 Loyalty Points and a subscription to Palace TV+ for the 2022/23 season, where you can keep track of the Academy sides with selected LIVE match broadcasts as well as selected pre-season games, plus exclusive features throughout the season.

