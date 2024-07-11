Junior Memberships offer exceptional value for money, with access to Premier League tickets at Selhurst Park (subject to availability), invites to Member-only events, a special gift pack full of Palace gear – perfect for showing off your support for Palace to friends and family – and a 10% Club Shop discount!
2024/25 Junior Membership
A 2024/25 Crystal Palace Junior Membership includes an exclusive gift pack so you can show your support to friends and family.
Members aged 10 and over receive:
- Can cup
- Keyring
- Poster
- Sticker pack
Members aged under 10 receive:
- Stacker lunch bag
- Football
- Poster
- Sticker pack
EXPERIENCE MORE WITH JUNIOR GOLD
£55
The perfect gift for the next generation of Palace fans: receive a 24/25 shirt voucher (worth over £40), a tailored gift pack and 72-hour early access to all Premier League home games!