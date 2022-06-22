1. Issue of Season Ticket
1.1 The issue of a Season Ticket and subsequent access to the Ground is subject to the Terms and Conditions of Entry, as may be amended from time to time and which can be found on www.cpfc.co.uk. The Terms and Conditions of Entry incorporate the Premier League’s Commitment Regarding Abusive and Discriminatory Conduct, which can be accessed via the Premier League’s website www.premierleague.com/publications.
1.2 Season Tickets are for the use of supporters of the Club only. By applying for the Season Ticket and/or using the same you hereby warrant and represent that you are a supporter of the Club.
1.3 By purchasing, accepting, using, and/or holding a Season Ticket you:
(a) certify that you have read, understood and accepted;
(b) agree to be bound by and to comply with, and
(c) agree to bring to the attention of others as required below, the Terms & Conditions of Entry.
1.4 As a result of the COVID pandemic, these Terms and Conditions, including all rights granted to you and the obligations of the Club hereunder, are subject to any restrictions or requirements from time to time imposed by Applicable Laws and Applicable Football Regulations. In the event of a conflict or inconsistency between the provisions of these Terms & Conditions and any such Applicable Law or Applicable Football Regulation, the relevant Applicable Law or Applicable Football Regulation shall prevail. The Club shall not be in breach of these Terms & Conditions by virtue of any action which it takes or omits to take as a result of Applicable Law or Applicable Football Regulation.
2. Admission to the Ground
2.1 Subject to Clauses 11, 16 and 17 below, a Season Ticket permits you to occupy the seat indicated on the Season Ticket for each Premier League match. Operators at turnstiles will only permit access into the Ground on presentation of the correct Season Ticket along with (where required) a valid form of identification (for example, valid passport or driving licence). For the avoidance of doubt, unless the Club notifies you otherwise in writing, a Season Ticket does not permit you to occupy the seat indicated on the Season Ticket or entrance to the ground for a Relevant Cup Competition.
2.2 Nothing in these Terms and Conditions shall constitute or imply any entitlement to occupy the seat indicated on the Season Ticket in any Subsequent Season.
2.3 The Club may from time to time relocate a Season Ticket Holder from their usual allocated seat to an alternative seat within the Ground where this is required (a) for operational reasons (such as and not limited to assisting the redevelopment or refurbishment of any parts of the Ground), (b) to comply with any requirements of any Football Authority in relation to any Match (including without limitation to comply with any measurements put in place relating to Covid-19 or to accommodate additional media and commercial partners), (c) the Club, the police or any other applicable authority considers a relocation is required for safety or public order, (d) to comply with Applicable Laws; or (e) at the Club’s sole discretion.
2.4 Save for official Club merchandise and/or other football related clothing worn in good faith, you shall not bring into, use or display within the Ground any sponsorship, promotional or marketing materials. No clothing should be worn that could in any way be seen to promote racial or any form of discrimination which could lead to offence to fellow members of the crowd.
2.5 You shall not offer or distribute (either free or for sale by any person) within the Ground any consumer article or commercial product of any nature.
2.6 The Club reserves the right to refuse admission to, or eject from, the Ground any person who fails to comply with the Terms & Conditions of Entry.
2.7 Without prejudice to the representation at Clause 1.2 above, and in light of the Season Ticket holders being grouped together in designated areas, any attempt to gain access to the Ground wearing or carrying apparel (including, without limitation, replica shirts hats and/or scarves) that demonstrate support for the Away Club, may result in admission being refused or you being ejected from the Ground and in such circumstances no refund or alternative seat will be offered.
3. Use of Season Ticket
3.1 Subject to Clause 3.2, below, a Season Ticket is issued for your sole use and you shall not sell, dispose of, assign, transfer, lend or otherwise deal with the Season Ticket or the benefit of it to any other person without the prior written consent of the Club or using the Official Ticket Exchange. Further you shall not use the Season Ticket for any commercial purpose. The reference to selling the Season Ticket includes: (a) offering to sell a Season Ticket (including, without limitation, via any website or online auction site); (b) exposing a Season Ticket for sale; (c) making a Season Ticket available for sale by another person; (d) advertising that a Season Ticket is available for purchase, which for the avoidance of doubt (and by way of example only) means that this Season Ticket may not be offered as a prize in any promotion or competition; (e) transferring, lending or selling a Season Ticket to any third party as part of a hospitality or travel package; and (f) giving (or offering to give) a Season Ticket to a person who pays or agrees to pay for some other goods or services (or offers to do so); all save as expressly authorised by the Premier League or EFL (as relevant) or the Club.
3.2 You may only sell or transfer the Season Ticket:
3.2.1 to a Guest with the express written consent of the Club, given at the Club's absolute discretion, provided that such sale or transfer is in respect of an individual Match and in consideration of no payment or benefit in excess of the face value of a ticket to that Match and provided further that such transfer does not take place during the course of any business or for the purpose of facilitating any third party's business and where the Season Ticket is a concessionary one and the sale or transfer Is requested to a Guest who does not qualify for the relevant concession the Season Ticket Holder must upgrade their Season Ticket to a full price with The Box Office prior to such sale or transfer; and/or
3.2.2 to any person without the express written consent of the Club, provided that such sale or transfer is in respect of an individual Match and is made via (and in accordance with the terms and conditions of) any Official Ticket Exchange; and/or
3.2.3 through the Official online Ticket resale or sharing platform, or any other mechanism for the resale, gift or transfer of Season Tickets that the Club may put in place from time to time, each such resale or transfer is hereby provided to be subject to the Terms and Conditions of Entry which will (save for any rights to transfer under this clause) apply to and bind the recipient of the Season Ticket as if he/she was the original purchaser of the Season Ticket (and where the Season ticket is sold or transferred to a Guest pursuant to Clause 3.2.1 you must inform them of this).
3.3 The unauthorised sale or disposal of a Season Ticket may amount to a criminal offence under section 166 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, as amended by the Violent Crime Reduction Act 2006. The Club reserves the right to inform the police when it becomes aware that a Season Ticket has been or is being sold or disposed of illegally and may press for charges to be brought against those breaking this law. If you are convicted of a ticket touting offence, or we reasonably suspect you have committed such an offence, we will notify the Premier League, Football Association, EFL, police or any other relevant authority who may in turn notify other football clubs, event holders and/or the relevant law enforcement authorities. The information that we share may include your personal data, information about the offence and about ticket purchases (including payment details). We will use this to identify and prevent ticket touting offences and disorder at matches.
3.4 The Season Ticket will remain the property of the Club at all times and must be produced together with evidence of your identity if required to do so by any official, steward or employee of the Club or any police officer. The Club reserves the right to require the immediate return of the Season Ticket at any time.
3.5 Any Season Ticket obtained or used in breach of the Terms & Conditions of Entry shall be automatically void and all rights conferred or evidenced by such Season Ticket shall be nullified. Any person seeking to use a Season Ticket in breach of the Terms and Conditions of Entry in order to gain entry to the Ground or remain at a Match will be considered to be a trespasser and will be refused entry to, or ejected from, the Ground in respect of a particular Match and/or may have his/her Season Ticket cancelled or withdrawn. In the event of any cancellation and withdrawal in accordance with this Clause 3.5, no refund shall be payable to the holder in respect of any unexpired portion of the Season Ticket. The Club further reserves its right to take any legal or disciplinary action against any person(s) as it sees fit in connection with such matters, including a claim for an account of any profits made from an unauthorised use of the Season Ticket.
3.6 You may offer for sale, sell, or resell any part of the Season Ticket through the Official Ticket Exchange, or any other mechanism for the resale, gift or transfer of Season Tickets that the Club may put in place from time to time.
4. Pricing and Concessions
4.1 A Season Ticket may be purchased:
4.1.1 via the Website; or
4.1.2in person at The Box Office; or
4.1.3 by phone on 0333 360 1861. This is a local rate phone number and calls be charged as per your network charges, the majority of mobile plans cover this number as part of your package. Please note that calls may be recorded or monitored to ensure and improve the quality of our services.
4.2 Specific terms and conditions relating to the Season Ticket Instalment Plan can be found at Clause 5 below.
4.3 If the Season Ticket has been purchased under the Season Ticket Instalment Plan, the Season Ticket cannot be used while any instalment is overdue. Attempted use in such circumstances may lead to deactivation or confiscation until outstanding amounts (which may include an administration charge) are paid. If outstanding sums are not paid within a reasonable period, the Club may terminate the instalment arrangement and either require payment of all sums due and/or terminate this agreement and seek to sell the Season Ticket to a third party for the remainder of the Season.
4.4 In addition, failure to pay the Club or finance partner, as the case may be, may affect the Holder’s rights to purchase tickets for home and away matches, the Holder’s ability to renew the Season Ticket or pay by instalments in the future.
4.5 The Holder may be subject to legal action by the Club to recover any losses incurred if the Club is unable to resell the Season Ticket within a reasonable time.
4.6 The Club is unable to accept bookings, reservations, purchases and/or applications for the purchase of Season Tickets by email.
4.7 The Club currently accepts Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, American Express and the Club does not accept Diners International cards or cheques and will only accept cash payments from personal callers to The Box Office. For the avoidance of doubt, the Club requests that Season Ticket Holders do not send cash through the post.
4.8 Season Tickets purchased via the Season Ticket Instalment Plan are payable by monthly direct debit up to a maximum of 10 payments, on repayments dates to be confirmed to you in writing, with one initial monthly payment and thereafter the monthly payments will be equally spread until April 2023. You will be required to complete and provide a direct debit mandate form with the Club
4.9 The prices payable for Season Tickets and any transaction fee, as the case may be, are published on the Website or are as otherwise notified by the Club from time to time.
4.10 All prices for Season Tickets, unless otherwise stated, are inclusive of VAT.
4.11 The Club always seeks to ensure that pricing and ticketing information in our literature, on the Website and elsewhere in all our communications is correct at all times, but errors may sometimes occur. As soon as the Club becomes aware of any errors in any pricing or descriptions of the tickets and any benefits the Club will inform you as soon as reasonably practicable. The Club will give you the option of reconfirming your application at the correct price and specification or cancelling it. If after making reasonable attempts to do so the Club is unable to contact you it will treat the application as cancelled. If the application is cancelled the Club will provide you with a refund using the payment details you have provided.
4.12 Concessionary prices are available for a Season Ticket based on the following eligibility:
4.12.1 SENIORS prices are available to individuals aged 65 years or older on 01 August 2022;
4.12.2 YOUNG ADULTS prices are available to individuals aged 18, 19, 20 or 21 years on 01 August 2022;
4.12.3 STUDENT prices are available to supporters in full time (35 hours +) education on 01 October 2022;
4.12.4 UNDER 18 prices are available to individuals aged between the ages of 10 and 18 years on 01 August 2022;
4.12.5 UNDER 10 prices are available to individuals who are between the ages of 2 and 10 years on 01 August 2022, subject to the Under 10 Season Ticket being purchased in conjunction with an adult Season Ticket; and
4.12.6 SUPPORTERS WITH DISABILITIES, in accordance with Clause 7.
4.13 The Club reserves the right to request proof of age if applying for any age-related concessionary pricing. In addition, the Club reserves the right to request proof of full-time education if applying for Student concession pricing.
4.14 A Season Ticket is not refundable or cancellable by you during the course of the Season, either as a whole or on an individual game basis. The Club, in its absolute discretion, will consider on a case-by-case basis any requests for a refund on compassionate or exceptional grounds and any request for a refund may incur a £25 administration charge. To request a refund please write to Head of Ticketing, Crystal Palace Box Office, Selhurst Park, London SE25 6PU.
4.15 For the safety of infants and all supporters, Season Tickets are not available for infants under the age of 2 or babes in arms at any time during the Season and no infant under the age of 2 or babe in arms is allowed entry to the Ground to attend a Match.
4.16 Season Ticket match upgrade., the Holder of: (i) a Seniors Season Ticket; (ii) an Under 18 Season Ticket; (iii) a Young Adults Season Ticket; (iv) a Student Season Ticket, or (v) an Under 10 Season Ticket, are each entitled to upgrade such Season Ticket to a full adult ticket and to transfer that adult ticket to another named individual for a fee, payable by the initial Season Ticket Holder to the Club, which shall be calculated as the cost of a full price adult ticket for the relevant Match less the pro-rata cost of the applicable Season Ticket. The initial Holder may not charge for the named individual any more than the fee charged by the Club for the adult ticket. When using the online ticket transfer facility the season ticket holder must upgrade the ticket prior to transfer.
5. Direct Debit Terms and Conditions
5.1. The Season ticket Instalment Plan enables supporters to spread the cost of their Season Ticket over a maximum period of 10 months, or a shorter term depending on the date of their application. All Season Ticket Instalment Plans will expire after the instalment payable on 1 April 2023, irrespective of the date commenced. In entering into the Season Ticket Instalment Plan with us you agree that:
5.1.1. You accept the terms and conditions contained in this document
5.1.2. You are over 18 years of age and have a UK bank account
5.1.3. The details you have provided to us are true and complete
5.2. The Club reserves the right to refuse Direct Debit applications. In the event that an application to pay for a Season Ticket using the Season Ticket Instalment Plan is refused, the applicant must pay for their Season Ticket in full at the time at which their application for a Season Ticket is accepted by the Club.
5.3. The monthly instalments will be debited to your bank account on the first or fifteenth day of the month or the next working day if this date falls on a weekend or bank holiday. It is not possible to choose a specific payment date other than those offered by the Club.
5.4. Missed instalments are subject to a £10 default administration charge per missed instalment. The Club will notify the Season Ticket Holder when a payment has been missed and when the administration charge has been triggered. The default administration charge and the missed instalments will then both be payable by the Season Ticket Holder in the Box Office at the Stadium or by calling the Ticketing Team on 0333 360 1861 (Option 2).
5.5. Missed instalments and/or failure to pay the administration charge which is has been triggered under Clause 5.6 above will result in the Season Ticket and Client Reference Number(s) linked to the missed instalment account being frozen. The Season Ticket will be deactivated and will not permit entrance to the Stadium until payment is made. No additional tickets for any match in which the Club is involved can be purchased under the Supporter’s account while it is frozen – this applies to all Season Tickets paid for by the same Direct Debit. Once the appropriate instalment and administration charge has been paid and received by the Club, the account will be unfrozen and all applicable Season Tickets reactivated. The Club reserves the right to take whatever action is required (including the appointment of a third party) to recover any sums due and payable.
5.6. Any supporter who has missed Direct Debit instalments three (3) times or more during a Season will not be eligible to participate in the Season Ticket Instalment Plan the following season, or any other season thereafter.
5.7. Any supporter who has two (2) or more outstanding instalments on their account at any time will be contacted and given seven (7) days’ notice to make the relevant payment to update their account. Failure to make the relevant payment within the required seven (7) days will result in the Season Ticket being cancelled without reimbursement or future correspondence from the Club.
5.8. If you wish to cancel the Direct Debit for your Season Ticket Instalment Plan and change the method of payment, any outstanding balance will fall due to be settled in full. The supporter must pay any outstanding balance against the Season Ticket when informing the Club of their intent to cancel a Direct Debit. For the avoidance of doubt, if any outstanding balance against the Season Ticket is not paid at this time, the Club reserve the right to exercise any of its rights set out above. This is merely a right to amend the method of payment and not a right to cancel the Season Ticket.
5.9. All correspondence regarding the Season Ticket Instalment Plan should be marked with the Client Reference Number printed on the front of the relevant Season Ticket. You can also email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk should you have any questions regarding your Direct Debit.
5.10. Once purchased, Season Tickets are non-refundable; the full outstanding value of the Season Ticket is owed to the Club.
5.11. If a supporter does not accept the terms and conditions of the Season Ticket Instalment Plan, they should notify the Club within 14 days of the Season Ticket purchase date for a full reimbursement, provided the Season Ticket has not been used.
5.12. The Season Ticket Instalment Plan is not included within the Auto Renewal Scheme set out in Clause 12.
6. Family Zone
6.1 In the event that there is a Full Capacity Ground (as described in Clause 18 below), the Club’s Family Zones are located in the Main stand in Blocks A and J and in the Whitehorse Lane Stand. These stands are not exclusive to families to purchase in, however this is the only area where Family discounts will apply.
7. Supporters with Disabilities
7.1 A Supporter with Disabilities wishing to apply for a Season Ticket and who can provide the Club with proof of their eligibility shall be able to purchase a Season Ticket at the concession rate available for Supporters with Disabilities. Please contact our DLO on dlo@cpfc.co.uk or our Disabled Liaison Officer on 020 8768 6080 for full details.
7.2 The Club reserves the right to request proof of eligibility before issuing a Season Ticket for the Season. All applicants must include proof of eligibility valid within the last year from the date of application with their completed application form. Such proof must include one of the following:
7.2.1 Receipt of the middle or higher rate of the Disability Living Allowance (mobility or care component);
7.2.2 Receipt of the standard or enhanced rate of the daily living component of the Personal Independence Payment;
7.2.3 Receipt of the enhanced rate of the mobility component of the Personal Independence Payment;
7.2.4 Receipt of either the Severe Disablement Allowance, the Employment and Support Allowance or the Attendance Allowance; or
7.2.5 A specialist personal letter from a hospital confirming that the applicant is in receipt of support services.
7.3 A Supporter with Disabilities can be accompanied to every Match by a Personal Assistant and the Club will use all reasonable efforts to provide the Personal Assistant with a seat next to the Supporter with Disabilities. If this is not possible the Club will provide the closet available seat to the Personal Assistant.
7.4 A Personal Assistant is not a Season Ticket Holder in their own right. The Personal Assistant is not able to attend a Match unless accompanied by the Supporter with Disabilities who is a Season Ticket Holder. When a Season Ticket Holder who is a Supporter with Disabilities is unable to attend a Match, the Personal Assistant can only attend by purchasing a ticket for the applicable Match. For the avoidance of doubt, a Season Ticket belonging to a Supporter with Disabilities is non-transferable.
8. Lost or Stolen Season Tickets
8.1 The Club shall not be obliged to issue a replacement for any lost, stolen, defaced or destroyed Season Ticket.
8.2 In the event that a Season Ticket is not available for presentation at any individual Match, the Club shall not be obliged to admit the Season Ticket Holder or issue any other form of ticket for that Match. If, at the Club’s sole discretion, a duplicate ticket is issued, the Club may require payment of a non-refundable administration charge.
8.3 If a Season Ticket is irreparably lost, stolen or destroyed, a duplicate Season Ticket shall be issued by the Club as soon as reasonably practicable after the payment of the non-refundable administration charge. One such duplicate Season Ticket will be issued per season and the Season Ticket Holder will be required to sign a document confirming the original Season Ticket is irreparably lost, stolen or destroyed and indemnifying the Club against any direct or indirect consequences of any false representation or statement to the Club.
8.4 A non-refundable administration fee of £3 will be charged for Season Ticket Holders who are issued a duplicate Match ticket on a Match-by-Match basis. If a Season Ticket is lost and a replacement Season Ticket is issued to the Season Ticket Holder by the Club, a non-refundable administration fee of £20 will be levied.
8.5 Should any Season Ticket not arrive in the normal course of post after purchase, the purchaser will be required to sign a document confirming this and undertaking to immediately return the missing Season Ticket to the Club should is come into the purchaser’s possession at any time. There will be no charge for the issue of a duplicate Season Ticket in such circumstances.
8.6 The Club is not responsible for a lost, stolen, forgotten, damaged or destroyed Season Ticket. The Club will provide you with a duplicate Season Ticket subject to payment by you of a non-refundable administration fee of up to £20, which may be charged at the discretion of the Club, before issuing the duplicate Season Ticket. Supporters who have their season ticket stolen can obtain a free season ticket on the production of a crime reference number.
9. Change of Details
9.1 All Season Ticket Holders must notify the Club as soon as reasonably practicable following a change of address, payment details, and/or contact details. The Club reserves the right to require the Season Ticket Holder to provide proof of such change and request must be complied with by such Season Ticket Holder within 14 (fourteen) days.
10. Changes to dates, refunds and exchanges
10.1 All Matches are organised and staged in accordance with the regulations of the relevant Football Authority. No guarantee can be given by the Club that any Match will take place at a particular time or on a particular date. All information about times and dates of Matches is maintained as up-to-date as possible but should be taken as a guide only and the Club reserves the right to reschedule any Match at any time, without notice and without any liability whatsoever.
10.2 In the event of the postponement of a Match then unless the Match in question is rearranged and played Behind Closed Doors or Partially Behind Closed Doors, your Season Ticket will enable you to attend any re-scheduled Match.
10.3 Season Tickets, on a game-by-game basis, are non-refundable. Exceptions may be made in certain cases at the discretion of the Club.
10.4 Season tickets, as a whole, are non-refundable. Exceptions may be made in certain cases at the discretion of the Club.
11. Cancellation & Withdrawal of Season Ticket
11.1 Without prejudice to any other remedies it may have, the Club shall have the right in the case of any serious or persistent breach of the Terms & Conditions of Entry to (a) cancel and withdraw any Season Ticket issued to you, and/or (b) refuse entry or eject the user of the Season Ticket at any Match. In the event of such cancellation, refusal or ejection no refund will be paid in respect of the unexpired portion of the Season Ticket and/or for any particular Match. Without prejudice to the general nature of the above the following actions shall constitute a serious breach of the Terms & Conditions of Entry:
11.1.1 smoking in designated non-smoking areas;
11.1.2 persistent standing in seated areas whilst the Match is in progress;
11.1.3 sale or transfer (save as permitted) of this Season Ticket to any person;
11.1.4 deliberate misuse of the Season Ticket;
11.1.5 any misrepresentation in relation to Clause 1.2;
11.1.6 persistent swearing during the Match;
11.1.7 the throwing of any object within the Ground that may cause injury, damage, distress or annoyance to people or property without lawful authority or excuse;
11.1.8 being (or appearing to be) drunk or intoxicated;
11.1.9 whether at the Ground or, travelling to or from a Match: (a) the use of foul, obscene, abusive, racist and/or discriminatory language and/or gestures; (b) the chanting of anything of an indecent, racist and/or discriminatory nature; (c) fighting or engaging in and/or inciting violence;
11.1.10 the possession of a banner or flag that bears materials or slogans that are offensive, obscene, abusive, racist or discriminatory;
11.1.11 bringing the Ground (or using within the Ground): illegal drugs, other illegal substances, fireworks, firecrackers, smoke canisters, air horns, flares, laser devices, bottles, glass vessels or any item that might be used as a weapon or compromise public safety;
11.1.12 entering the playing area or any adjacent area to which spectators are not generally admitted without lawful authority or excuse;
11.1.13 the supply of any misleading or incorrect information in any application;
11.1.14 any breach of Clauses 2.2, 2.3 or 2.4; and
11.1.15 any failure to pay or default of payment in respect of any sums owing to the Club (or any third party) in respect of any Season Ticket.
11.2 In relation to Season Tickets obtained through the Season Ticket Instalment Plan and in addition to the Terms and Conditions of Entry, you will be in breach of the terms and conditions of the Season Ticket Instalment Plan, as set out in Clause 5 above, if you fail to pay any repayments as specified under the Season Ticket Instalment Plan. In such circumstances we reserve the right to:
11.2.1 suspend the use of your Season Ticket and the ability to purchase additional tickets until payment of any outstanding sums under the Season Ticket Instalment Plan agreement are received;
11.2.2 terminate the Season Ticket Instalment Plan;
11.2.3 permanently withdraw your Season Ticket; and/or
11.2.4 disqualify you from applying for any subsequent Season Ticket Instalment Plan organised by the Club.
11.3 In the event that your Season Ticket is withdrawn or cancelled the Club reserves the right to exclude you from any Membership Scheme maintained or organised by the Club and/or to disqualify you from applying for any Match ticket or season ticket at its discretion and to notify any Football Authority and/or other football clubs of such exclusion and/or disqualification and the reason for such exclusion and/or disqualification.
11.4 If a Season Ticket holder is not 18 years or older, his/her parents and/or guardians are responsible for his/her actions, conduct and compliance with the Terms and Conditions of Entry.
11.5 The Club may conduct security searches where it has reason to believe that any of the breaches set down in 11.1 has either occurred or may occur.
12. Renewal
12.1 In order for a Season Ticket Holder to renew his existing seat for the Season, the Season Ticket Holder must complete the Club’s “Season Ticket Renewal Form 2021/22” and a remittance or credit card details and return these via the Website, by telephoning The Box Office on 0333 360 1861or by (subject to Applicable Laws and compliance with the Covid-19 Supporter Policy) attending The Box Office in person by the Season Ticket Renewal Date. Season Ticket Holders who do not renew their Season Ticket successfully on or before the Season Ticket Renewal Date will not be guaranteed a Season Ticket for the 2022/23 season.
13. Your Personal Data
13.1 The Club is a data controller in respect of personal data submitted by the Holder and will hold and process personal data for legal and administrative purposes and, with the Holder’s consent, for marketing purposes. The personal data provided to the Club shall be processed, stored and transferred in accordance with the terms of the Club’s privacy policy, which is available at www.cpfc.co.uk. We will use the information you give us to send you information as set out in the Data Protection Statement on the Season Ticket application form.
14. Exclusion of Liability
14.1 Neither the Club nor the Premier League nor the EFL (as applicable) shall have any liability to any Season Ticket Holder, or any Guest or Personal Assistant for
(a) any interruptions and/or restrictions to the view of any Match; and/or
(b) any impact on their enjoyment of any Match; which in each case is caused by the position of the allocated seat, and/or other ticket holders or spectators in the Ground.
14.2 The Club shall have no liability for any non-delivery or late delivery of any Season Ticket resulting from the acts or omissions of any postal service supplier.
14.3 In the event of cancellation or re-schedule of any Match, the Club will have no liability whatsoever, including for any indirect or consequential loss or damage, loss of enjoyment or travel/accommodation costs.
14.4 The Club hereby excludes any liability for loss, injury or damage to persons/property in or around the Ground except in respect of death or personal injury resulting from any negligence of the Club or any other liability of the Club which cannot be excluded under applicable law.
14.5 The Club hereby excludes any liability for any loss, injury, costs, expenses or damage of any kind connected to your use of any Official Ticket Exchange, including, without limitation, any liability relating to any problem with, suspension of or termination of an Official Ticket Exchange, in each case except in respect of death or personal injury resulting from any negligence of the Club or any other liability of the Club which cannot be excluded under applicable law.
14.6 The Club hereby excludes all liability resulting from any decision taken by the Football Authorities, the UK Government, any governing body, any public authority or the Club to play a Match Behind Closed Doors, play a Match Partially Behind Closed Doors or cancel a Match.
15. Events Outside Our Control
15.1 We will not be liable or responsible for any failure to perform, or delay in performance of, any of our obligations under these Terms and Conditions that is caused by an Event Outside Our Control.
15.2 An Event Outside Our Control means any act or event beyond our reasonable control, including without limitation strikes, lock-outs or other industrial action by third parties, civil commotion, riot, invasion, terrorist attack or threat of terrorist attack, war (whether declared or not) or threat or preparation for war, fire, explosion, storm, flood, earthquake, subsidence, epidemic or other natural disaster, power failure, governmental or local authority or football authority regulations and requirements, or failure of public or private telecommunications networks.
15.3 If an Event Outside Our Control takes place that affects the performance of our obligations under these Terms and Conditions:
15.3.1 We will contact you as soon as reasonably possible to notify you.
15.3.2 Our obligations under these Terms and Conditions will be suspended and the time for performance of our obligations will be extended for the duration of the Event Outside Our Control.
16. General
16.1 If the Club fails to insist that you perform any of your obligations under these Terms and Conditions, or if the Club does not enforce its rights against you, or if the Club delays in doing so, that will not mean that the Club has waived its rights against you and will not mean that you do not have to comply with those obligations. If the Club does waive a default by you, the Club will only do so in writing, and that will not mean that the Club will automatically waive any later default by you.
16.2 Each of the clauses of these Terms and Conditions operates separately. The invalidity or partial invalidity of any provision of these Terms and Conditions shall not prejudice or affect the remainder of these Terms and Conditions, which shall continue in full force and effect. If any invalid, unenforceable or illegal provision of this agreement would be valid, enforceable and legal if some part of it were deleted, the provision shall apply with the minimum modification necessary to make it legal, valid and enforceable.
16.3 The Club reserves the right to change these Terms and Conditions from time to time (for example, to reflect changes in relevant laws and regulatory requirements), and shall publicise such changes on the Club’s website.
16.4 If there is any conflict, ambiguity or inconsistency between any provision of these Terms and Conditions and any provision of the Ground Regulations, the relevant provision of these Terms and Conditions shall take precedence.
16.5 Notwithstanding any other provision in these Terms and Conditions and with the exception of any Football Authority, no other person other than you or the Club has any rights under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999 to rely on or enforce any term of these Terms and Conditions.
16.6 Nothing in these Terms of Conditions shall affect any right or remedy of a third party that exists or is available other than as a result of the aforementioned Act.
16.7 The Club reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time. An up-to-date version of the Terms and Conditions can be found at https://www.cpfc.co.uk/202223- terms-and-conditions
16.8 These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. The parties hereby submit to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the Courts of England and Wales (including in relation to any non-contractual disputes or claims).
18. Definitions
In these Terms and Conditions, the following words and phrases shall have the following meanings:
"Applicable Law(s)" means (i) any statute, regulation, by-law or subordinate legislation in force from time to time; (ii) the common law and laws of equity (or their local equivalent) from time to time; (iii) any binding court order, judgment or decree; (iv) any binding applicable industry code, policy, guidance or standard; or (v) any applicable direction, policy, rule or order that is given by any regulatory body.
“Applicable Football Regulations” means in respect of any Football Authority: (i) the statutes, rules, regulations, directives, codes of practice, guidelines and equivalent for the time being of such bodies; and (ii) all promotional, marketing, and commercial agreements and arrangements concluded by each such body; in each case with which the Club and/or you and/or a Guest is required to comply with from time to time.
"Away Club" the football club playing against the Club.
"Ticket Allocation" means the process set out in Clause 17.
"Behind Closed Doors" means a Match played at the Ground or at a neutral venue where paying spectators are not allowed to attend the Match pursuant to a decision of the Football Authorities, any Applicable Law, any other relevant governing body and/or the Club's discretion from time to time.
"Category A" means the Premier League Matches between the Club and Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham, Manchester City, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion taking place during the Season.
"Category B" means the Premier League Matches between the Club and those football clubs not listed as Category A, taking place during the Season.
"Club/we/our/us" means CPFC Limited (07270793) of Selhurst Park, Holmesdale Road, London SE25 6PU.
"Covid-19" means COVID-19, any variant of COVID-19, and any epidemic, pandemic or other infectious disease.
"Credit Balance" means the amount received by the Club from the Season Ticket Holder in cleared funds pursuant to Clause 16.9.
"Football Authority" each of the Premier League, The Football League, The Football Association, The Football Association of Wales, FIFA, UEFA and other relevant governing body of association football and the term
"Football Authorities" shall be construed accordingly.
"Football League or EFL" the Football League Limited and/or the league competitions organised by it, as appropriate.
"Full Capacity Ground" means the Club in its absolute discretion and subject to Applicable Laws has sufficient capacity at the Ground to allow all Season Ticket Holders access to the Ground for a Match.
"Ground" the football stadium at Selhurst Park, Holmesdale Road, London SE25 6PU.
"Ground Regulations" those ground regulations issued by the Club from time to time that set out the terms and conditions upon which spectators are granted entry to the Ground (copies of which are on display at the Ground and on the Website https://www.cpfc.co.uk/club/visiting-selhurst-park/
"Guest" means a relative, friend, colleague and/or companion to the disabled who would be entitled to purchase a Season Ticket under the Terms & Conditions of Entry.
"Match" any Premier League football match and/or Relevant Cup Match and/or any friendly match in which the Club's men's senior team participates and takes place at the Ground during the Season and to which you are entitled to attend (as determined by the Ticket Allocation).
"Material" any audio, visual or audio-visual material or any information or data the Club participates and that takes place at the Ground during Season 2022/23.
"Member" a member of a Membership Scheme.
"Membership Scheme" each of the membership schemes of the Club available to individuals, the terms and conditions of which are available on the Website.
"Official Ticket Exchange" means the Club's authorised ticket resale facility made available by the Club from time to time, which provides an online secure service for Season Ticket Holders to exchange tickets to games played by the Club with other Members and, where permitted by the Club from time to time, other supporters of the Club.
"Partially Behind Closed Doors" means a Match played at the Ground where the number of spectators permitted to enter the Stadium are restricted to comply with rules and requirements on social distancing as detailed by the Football Authorities, any Applicable Law, any governing body and/or at the Club's discretion from time to time.
"Personal Assistant" an individual who is responsible for the care of a Supporter with Disabilities.
"Premier League" the Football Association Premier League.
“Relevant Cup Match” any Match in the FA Cup, the Football League Cup or a UEFA competition played by the Club (including any replays and matches in the FA Cup, the Football League Cup or a UEFA competition) or any other knockout competition organised by the Football Authorities or any replacements or successors thereof.
"Season" the 2022/23 professional football season as determined by The Premier League;
"Season Ticket" the electronic entry smart card or other form of ticket or card provided by the Club entitling admission to Matches.
"Season Ticket Holder" a holder of a Season Ticket.
“Season Ticket Instalment Plan" the interest free direct debit instalment plan under which a Season Ticket Holder can purchase their Season Ticket(s) subject to the terms and conditions contained in Clause 5 above.
“Season Ticket Renewal Date” means Friday 18th June 23:59 hours 2021.
"Supporter with Disabilities" any supporter who is registered with the Club and who has a physical or mental impairment that has a 'long term' or 'substantial' negative effect on their ability to carry out normal day to day activities.
"Terms and Conditions" these terms and conditions governing the issue and use of a Season Ticket.
"Terms and Conditions of Entry" each of the rules and regulations of FIFA, UEFA, The Football Association Limited, the Football Association of Wales, the EFL and/or any other relevant governing body of association football, the Ground Regulations, and these Terms and Conditions, as each may be amended from time to time.
"Website" means the Club's website at www.cpfc.co.uk
CPFC Limited, Selhurst Park Stadium, Holmesdale Road, London, SE25 6PU (the “Club”).
The following terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) apply to all purchases of a Membership (as defined below). Purchase of a Membership and use of the benefits it confers are subject to these Terms and Conditions and all Members agree to be bound by the same.
General Terms and Conditions
1. Definitions
1.1. In these Terms and Conditions, the following words and phrases shall have the following meanings (unless stated otherwise):
“Club” means CPFC Limited;
“Conditions of Entry” the rules and regulations of each of FIFA, UEFA, the Football Association, the Premier League, Home Ticket Terms and Conditions, and the Ground Regulations;
“Cup Competition” each of the League Cup, the FA Cup and the UEFA Competitions;
“Cup Match” any match in a Cup Competition in which the Team participates during the Season;
“Data Protection Laws” all laws relating to data protection and privacy which are from time to time applicable to the Company or any of the Subsidiaries (or any part of their business), including (but not limited to): (i) the Data Protection Act 1998 and all other applicable national laws, regulations and secondary legislation implementing European Directive 95/46/EC; (ii) the General Data Protection Regulation (EU) 2016/679 and all related national laws, regulations and secondary legislation, including the Data Protection Act 2018; and (iii) the Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) Regulations 2003 (SI 2003/2426) and all other applicable national laws, regulations and secondary legislation implementing European Directive 2002/58/EC, in each case as amended, replaced or updated from time to time and together with any subordinate or related legislation made under any of the foregoing;
“Ground” Selhurst Park Stadium, Holmesdale Road, London SE25 6PU;
“Ground Regulations” the ground regulations issued by the Club from time to time that set out the terms and conditions upon which spectators are granted entry to the Ground, a copy of which is available on the Website;
“Home Match” a Match played at the Ground;
“Home Ticket Terms and Conditions” the standard terms and conditions applicable to the purchase of tickets and attendance at a Home Match, a copy of which is available on the Website;
“Loyalty Points” points earned by Members under the Club’s ticket loyalty point scheme in place from time to time;
“Match” any Premier League match, Cup Match or friendly match played by the Team in the Season;
“Season Ticket + Upgrade” means a person who is Season Ticket holder who has upgraded their season ticket for season 2022/23 season and is entitled to the Season Ticket + Benefits;
“Season Ticket + Benefits” as the benefits noted at https://www.cpfc.co.uk/season-ticket-plus/, or as amended by the Club from time to time;
“Season Card/NFC Season Pass” the card (and any replacement thereof) issued to each Season Ticket holder by the Club which will detail the Season Ticket holders personal client reference ID number and seat details;
“Season Ticket + Term” each period of Season Ticket + upgrade which begins upon the date of purchase of the Season Ticket + upgrade and runs until the end of the Season;
“Premier League” the association football league of leading professional association football clubs operated and managed by the Football Association Premier League Limited or any replacement thereof;
“Purchaser” a person purchasing a Season Ticket + upgrade;
“Season” means the playing season of competitive professional matches played by the Team in all competitions for the 2022/23 season which shall ordinarily commence in or around 01 August of 2022 and end in May 2023;
“Team” the professional football team of the Club known as “Crystal Palace FC”;
“Ticket Holder” means the holder of a Match ticket;
"Ticket Allocation" means the process set out in Clause 17; and
“Website” the Club’s website at www.cpfc.co.uk.
2. Season Ticket +
2.1. Season Ticket + Upgrade will only be made available to individuals who are season ticket holders for 2022/23 season, or at the Club’s sole discretion.
2.2. By applying to purchase Season Ticket + upgrade and/or using a Season Ticket + upgrade, the Purchaser hereby warrants and represents that they (and any person they are buying a Season Ticket + upgrade for or who uses the Season Ticket + upgrade) are a supporter of the Club.
2.3. The upgrade of each Season Ticket shall be for the duration of the Season 2022/23
3. Price and Payment
3.1. The price payable for each Season Ticket + upgrade, shall be the same regardless of age. The price shall be as set out on the Website and/or as otherwise notified by the Club from time to time and communicated to an individual prior to any purchase. Unless expressly stated otherwise, all prices are inclusive of VAT.
3.2. By purchasing a Season Ticket + upgrade, a Purchaser is making an offer to the Club. A contract for the supply of the Season Ticket + upgrade, shall be created when the required payment has been received (which, for the avoidance of doubt, means when cleared funds are received) by the Club and the Club has issued a confirmation of purchase.
3.3. Any individual purchasing a Season Ticket + upgrade, for a third party shall be deemed to be acting with the authority of each Season Ticket holder for whom they are making the purchase, including acting with the authority of each such Season Ticket holder to agree to these Terms and Conditions on their behalf.
3.4. A Season Ticket + Upgrade, may be purchased using any of the following purchase methods:
3.4.1. via the CPFC ticket Website https://cpfctickets.co.uk
3.4.2. 3 by phone on 0333 360 1861. This is a local rate phone number and calls be charged as per your network charges, the majority of mobile plans cover this number as part of your package. Please note that calls may be recorded or monitored to ensure and improve the quality of our services.
3.4.3. in person at the ticket office at the Ground; or
3.4.4.via the Club’s nominated finance partner.
3.5. A Season Ticket + Upgrade purchased under an instalment scheme along with your season ticket with the Club’s in house service will be subject to any additional terms and conditions of that scheme.
3.8. Where the purchaser is a Junior season ticket holder the following terms shall apply:
3.8.1. if the Purchaser is a Junior Season Ticket holder, the Purchaser shall be required to (i) confirm as part of the purchase process that they have the consent of their parent and/or legal guardian to their purchase of the Season Ticket + Upgrade and that the parent and/or legal guardian agrees to the Season Ticket + Upgrade being subject to these Terms and Conditions. Juniors under the age of 13 may additionally be required to provide the email address of their parent and/or legal guardian as part of the purchase process at which point an email containing details of the purchase shall be sent to the parent / legal guardian’s email address and the parent/legal guardian shall be given the opportunity to object to the purchase of the Season Ticket + Upgrade. If the parent/legal guardian does so object, they should contact the Box Office, and request that the purchase of the Season Ticket + Upgrade be cancelled. Upon cancellation a full refund shall be given to the Purchaser using the payment details provided on purchase; and
3.8.2. if the Purchaser is the parent and/or legal guardian of Junior season ticket holder, they shall confirm as part of the purchase process that they consent to the Season Ticket + Upgrade being subject to these Terms and Conditions.
3.9. The sale of Season Ticket + Upgrade is subject to the Purchaser providing the Club with full payment of the relevant price.
3.10. The Club always tries to ensure that pricing and ticketing information provided by the Club (including but not limited to, on the Website, on any literature or by a sales representative) is correct, but errors may occur. Upon the Club becoming aware of any pricing or product description error in relation to the Season Ticket + Upgrade which has been purchased, the Club will endeavour to inform the Purchaser as soon as reasonably practicable using the contact details provided to the Club. The Club will then provide the Purchaser with the option of reconfirming the order at the correct price/product description or cancelling the order. If the Club is unable to contact the Purchaser having made reasonable attempts to do so, the Club will treat the order as cancelled.
5. Consumer Rights – Legal Right to Cancel Membership
5.1. If the Purchaser is a consumer, they have a right to cancel their initial purchase within 14 days after the day on which they receive the confirmation of purchase. If during this time a Purchaser changes his/her mind, he/she can notify the Club of their decision to cancel the purchase by contacting the Club’s Box Office and receive a refund (the Club will refund on the credit card or debit card used by the Purchaser to pay, if applicable) provided none of the Season Ticket + Benefits have been accessed during that 14 day period. If the welcome pack has been delivered to the Purchasers before the decision to cancel the purchase, then they must return it to the Club without undue delay and in any event not later than 14 days after the day on which the Club has been informed of the wish to cancel the Membership.
5.2. If the Purchaser has accessed any of the Season Ticket + Benefits immediately, or within the first 14 days after the contract was concluded, the Purchaser will not be entitled to receive a refund.
6. Dispatch welcome packs/gifts
6.1. The Club shall not have any liability to any Purchaser for any non-delivery or late delivery of any, ticket, documents or other materials dispatched by the Club to the Purchaser resulting from the actions, omissions, malfunctions or interruptions of any postal services or incomplete or inaccurate personal details or addresses provided to the Club.
8. Transfer of Membership and Cessation of Rights
8.1. Season Ticket + Upgrade is personal to each Season Ticket holder and, is not transferable and shall not be transferred or re-sold under any circumstances, except where expressly permitted by the Club in its absolute discretion.
9. Amendments to Season Ticket + Upgrade
9.1. The Club reserves the right to re-brand or otherwise vary the Season Ticket + Upgrade, or introduce any additional Season Ticket + Benefits, at any time provided that any such variation shall result in a Season Ticket holder receiving the same or substantially similar benefits to those the purchaser was entitled to receive prior to such variation. Purchasers may, at the sole discretion of the Club, be transferred to such additional or replacement Season Ticket + Upgrade without prior notice provided always that the purchaser shall be entitled to the same or substantially similar benefits under the new Season Ticket + Upgrade as the Purchaser was under the Season Ticket + Upgrade from which the Purchaser was transferred.
10. Suspension/Termination of the Membership by the Club
10.1. Without prejudice to any other rights or remedies that the Club may have, the Club reserves the right to:
10.1.1. suspend the use of a Season Ticket + Upgrade and/or all or some of its associated benefits for a period of time;
10.1.2. withdraw the use of a Season Ticket + Upgrade and/or all of its associated benefits completely;
10.1.3. terminate the Season Ticket + Upgrade;
10.1.5. bar a season ticket holder from any future application process conducted in respect of Match tickets; and/or
10.1.6. provide the police or other relevant authorities with any relevant information, in any of the following circumstances:
10.1.6.1. the Purchaser breaches these Terms and Conditions, or otherwise misuses the Season Ticket + Benefits;
10.1.6.2. the Purchaser breaches any of the terms and conditions of any other Club related scheme in which he/she is participating;
10.1.6.3. the Purchaser acts, in the Club's sole opinion, in a manner inconsistent with the applicable laws, statutes or ordinances or if there are reasonable grounds for suspecting fraud, theft, or dishonesty in connection with the Season Ticket + Benefits;
10.1.6.4. the Purchaser is guilty (or the Club suspects the Purchaser is guilty) of a football related criminal offence;
10.1.6.5. the Club reasonably believes an unauthorised person is attempting to access the Purchasers account; or
10.1.6.6. any monies are due from a Purchaser to the Club (whether in respect of their Season Ticket + Upgrade or otherwise).
10.2. All Loyalty Points acquired by a Season Ticket + Upgrade may be revoked if the Purchasers Season Ticket + Upgrade is cancelled, suspended or withdrawn in accordance with these Terms and Conditions.
10.3. Except where a Purchaser exercises their legal right to cancel, if a Season Ticket + Upgrade is cancelled by a Purchaser, no refund will be paid to the relevant Purchaser for any remaining period of Season Ticket + Term.
10.4. The Club shall not be obliged to make any refund to a Purchaser if that Season Ticket + Upgrade and/or associated benefits are suspended or withdrawn or if their Season Ticket + Upgrade is terminated by the Club pursuant to condition 10.1 above.
11. Exclusion of Liability
11.1. The Club will not be liable to any Purchaser for any loss or damage, whether in contract, tort (including negligence), breach of statutory duty, or otherwise, even if foreseeable, arising under or in connection with:
11.1.1. any failure or delay by the Club in carrying out any of its obligations under these Terms and Conditions which is caused by circumstances outside of the Club’s reasonable control;
11.1.2. any information provided to the Club by a third party;
11.1.3. any failure, delay, modification, suspension, or discontinuance of the Palace TV service; and/or
11.1.4. any failure by a Purchaser to provide updated contact details in accordance with condition 12.
11.2. The Club shall have no liability whatsoever for any indirect or consequential loss or damage, loss of profits, loss of business, loss of business opportunity, loss of enjoyment or travel/accommodation costs.
11.3. To the extent permitted by law, the Club excludes all conditions, warranties, representations or other terms which may apply to the Season Ticket + upgrade, whether express or implied.
11.4. The Club assumes no responsibility for the services provided by any third party in connection with Season Ticket + Benefits, including but not limited to the delivery, standard, quality or otherwise of any benefits provided by third parties or the failure of such a third party. Any issues relating to the purchase, delivery and return of a Season Ticket + Benefit should be addressed to the third party.
11.5. The Club does not limit or exclude its liability for death or personal injury resulting from its negligence.
11.6. The Club provides access to Palace TV on an ‘as is’ basis and make no representations or warranties of any kind with respect to Palace TV or its content including (without limitation) implies warranties as to completeness, accuracy, satisfactory quality and fitness for a particular purpose, except to the extent required by law.
11.7. The Club do not warrant that Palace TV will meet your particular requirements or that it will be uninterrupted, timely, secure or error free.
12. Change of Details
12.1. So the Club can effectively communicate with each Purchaser of a Season Ticket + Upgrade, each Season Ticket holder must provide the Club with up-to-date contact details and keep the Club informed at all times of any changes to such contact details. Should a Season Ticket holder have incorrect, out of date or invalid contact details listed on their account, the Club holds no responsibility to deliver any benefits which require communication to be made to the Season Ticket holder. In addition, should a Season Ticket holder be ‘unsubscribed’ to CPFC Marketing emails, the Club may be unable to communicate Season Ticket + Benefits and news.
13. Data Protection – How we may use a Purchaser’s and Member’s Personal Information
13.1. Each Purchaser acknowledges and agrees that the personal data provided by them to the Club in the purchase of a Season Ticket + Upgrade shall be collected, stored and used by the Club in accordance with the relevant Data Protection Laws and the Club’s Privacy Policy (available on the Website).
14. General
14.1. These Terms and Conditions together with the documents referred to herein, comprise the entire agreement between the Club and the Purchase in relation to the purchase of a Season Ticket + Upgrade and all ancillary benefits.
14.2. The Club reserves the right to change these Terms and Conditions from time to time to reflect changes in relevant laws and regulatory requirements,and shall publicise such changes on the Website. Furthermore, the Club reserves the right to make other amendments to these Terms and Conditions from time to time, provided that, if the amendments are introduced during the Season Ticket + Term, the amendments shall not result in any Season Ticket + Upgrade purchaser receiving any less than the same or substantially similar benefits to those that the Season Ticket + upgrades purchaser was entitled to receive prior to such amendments in relation to that Season Ticket + Term. Up to date versions of the Terms and Conditions will be made available promptly on the Website, and hard copies will be available from the Club upon request.
14.5. In the event that any condition(s) of these Terms and Conditions is/are declared void, ineffective or unenforceable by any competent court, the remainder of the Terms and Conditions shall remain in effect as if such void, ineffective or unenforceable condition(s) had not been included.
14.6. The Club’s failure to exercise, or delay in exercising, any right, power or remedy provided by these Terms and Conditions or by law shall not constitute a waiver of that right, power or remedy.
14.7. Notwithstanding any other provision in these Terms and Conditions and with the exception of any football authorities, no other person other than the Purchaser has any rights under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999 to rely on or enforce any term of these Terms and Conditions. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions shall affect any right or remedy of a third party that exists or is available other than as a result of the aforementioned Act.
14.8. These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.
The Ticket Resale and Ticket Sharing system (the "System") is hosted by Seat Geek (the “Host”) on behalf of CPFC Limited (“we”, “our”, the “Club” or “us”). It is available to any registered user of the System (“you”) who wishes to buy Tickets or receive tickets, and to Season Ticket holders and Season Ticket Plus Members who wish to sell Tickets (“Ticket Resell”). The System is also available for the transfer of Tickets subject to certain restrictions (“Ticket Sharing”).
These terms and conditions, together with the documents which are referenced, set out the terms upon which you may offer, sell, purchase or transfer Tickets through the System.
Please read these terms and conditions carefully before using the System. By offering, selling, purchasing or sharing a Ticket using the System, you confirm that you have read and agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
Any individual admitted to a Match will also be bound by the Regulations, and the Ticketing Terms applicable to the Ticket purchased (which are available at www.tickets.cpfc.co.uk)
1. Information about us
The System is hosted by Seat Geek and controlled by CPFC Limited ("We", "Our", "Us", "Crystal Palace" or "Club"). We are registered in England under company number 07270793 and our registered office is at Selhurst Park Stadium Holmesdale Road, London, SE25 6PU.
2. Your status
2.1 If you are a consumer, then references in these terms and conditions to “you” are to the individual using the System for private and non-commercial purposes.
2.2 If you are NOT a consumer:
2.2.1 you confirm that you have authority to bind the business on whose behalf you are using the System;
2.2.2 these terms and conditions constitute the entire agreement between you and the Club in relation to the System and supersede and extinguish all previous agreements, promises, assurances, warranties, representations and understandings between you and the Club, whether written or oral, relating to the System;
2.2.3 you acknowledge that in using the System you do not rely on any statement, representation, assurance or warranty (whether made innocently or negligently) that is not set out in these terms and conditions. You and we agree that neither party shall have any claim for innocent or negligent misrepresentation based on any statement in these terms and conditions; and
2.2.4 nothing in this paragraph shall exclude liability for either party's fraudulent misrepresentation.
3. Exclusion of liability
3.1 If you are a consumer:
3.1.1 we only provide you with access to the System for your domestic and private use and you agree not to use the System for any commercial or business purposes, and the Club shall not have any liability to you for any loss of profit, loss of business, business interruption, or loss of business opportunity;
3.1.2 if we fail to comply with these terms and conditions, we are responsible for loss or damage you suffer that is a foreseeable result of our breach of these terms and conditions or our negligence, but we are not responsible for any loss or damage that is not foreseeable. Loss or damage is foreseeable if it is an obvious consequence of our breach or if it was contemplated by you and us at the time that you request to buy, sell or transfer a Ticket using the System; and
3.1.3 subject to paragraph 3.4, the aggregate liability of the Club in respect of the System or any breach of these terms and conditions, whether in contract, tort (including negligence), breach of statutory duty or otherwise, shall not in any event exceed the amount paid or received by you pursuant to the System as at the relevant date.
3.2 If you are not a consumer:
3.2.1 We shall not be liable to you, whether in contact, tort or otherwise, for any indirect, special or consequential loss or damage, or for any (whether direct or indirect) loss of profit, revenue, business, contracts or opportunity;
3.2.2 the aggregate liability of the Club to you in connection with the use of the System, whether in contract, tort or otherwise, including negligence, shall not exceed the amount paid or received by you pursuant to the System as at the relevant date. In particular, the Club shall not be responsible for, or shall be liable to you in respect of, any loss or damage whatsoever and howsoever suffered by you or any other person in the event of:
(a) any damage or destruction to the seat related to the Ticket or the relevant part of the Ground (or any or all part(s) thereof) whether or not by a cause against which we are from time to time insured; or
(b) the cancellation, suspension, postponement, rescheduling or relocation of any Match; and
3.2.3 you shall indemnify us and keep the Club indemnified (on an after-tax basis) from and against all losses, costs, liabilities, claims or damages which the Club incurs or suffers as a result of any breach of these terms and conditions or any act or omission of you including for the cost of any damage to our property or facilities (including the cost of repairs, maintenance, replacement or cleaning of the executive boxes, hospitality areas, car parking facilities or any other areas of the Ground to which you have access, or any fixtures or fittings therein, resulting from any act or omission of you other than as a result of fair wear and tear).
3.3 Without prejudice to the above paragraphs 3.1 and 3.2, we shall not be in breach of, or deemed to be in breach of, any provision of these terms and conditions if we fail to perform in whatever manner, any of our obligations under these terms and conditions by reason of any fact, matter or circumstance which is beyond our reasonable control, nor shall we be in breach of these terms and conditions by reason of compliance with the Regulations.
3.4 Notwithstanding any provision in the Agreement, we do not seek to exclude or limit our liability
3.4.1 for fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation;
3.4.2 for death or personal injury, caused by our negligence or the negligence of any of our officers, employees or agents;
3.4.3 under section 2(3) of the Consumer Protection Act 1987;
3.4.4 section 57 of the Consumer Rights Act 2015; or
3.4.5 for any other matter for which it is not possible to exclude or limit liability by law.
3.5 As a result of the COVID pandemic, these terms and conditions are subject to any restrictions or requirements from time to time imposed by law or the Regulations. In the event of any conflict or inconsistency between the provisions of these terms and conditions and any such law or Regulation, the relevant law or Regulation shall prevail. The Club shall not be in breach of these terms and conditions by virtue of any action which it takes or omits to take as a consequence of law or Regulation.
4. Registration
4.1 In order to use the System, you must log into the online ticketing system with your email and password (the “Login Details”).
4.2 You must keep your password and all other confidential information linked to your use of the System secure and not disclose it to any other person. If any such information becomes known by a third party you must notify us immediately. We are not liable for any loss or damage arising from your failure to comply with your obligation under this paragraph 4.2
4.3 Your Login Details are to be used by you only. You are wholly responsible for the use of the System by any person using your personal computer or point of presence and you are responsible for ensuring that any such person also fully complies with these terms and conditions.
4.4 By using the System, you warrant that you are legally capable of entering into binding contracts and are at least eighteen (18) years’ old (or a parent or guardian has entered into these terms and conditions on your behalf).
5. Posting tickets for sale via ticket resale
5.1 Subject to the following provisions, you may only post a Ticket for sale via Ticket Resale once the relevant Match is sold out.
5.2 The Matches for which Tickets may be sold via Ticket Resale shall be determined by us in our sole discretion.
5.3 A Seller may offer their Ticket to that Match for sale, either to registered users of the System generally, or to a specific registered user of the System, by clicking on the relevant Match and following the instructions. The System will indicate the amount that the Seller shall receive if the Ticket is sold (the “Seller’s Amount”).
5.4 If the Ticket is sold, a contract is formed between the Buyer and the Seller. We are not a party to the contract but act as agent for the Seller.
5.5 The Seller’s Amount shall be equal to 1/19 of the cost of their season ticket minus a 10% administration charge and the difference between the Price and the Seller’s Amount shall be retained by the Club.
5.6 The time periods for which a Ticket may be offered for sale via Ticket Resale will be determined in our sole discretion. When the Seller posts a Ticket for sale via Ticket Resale, the deadline by which that Ticket must be sold or the offer lapses will be indicated (the “Deadline”). The Seller may, however, at any time until the earlier of the Deadline and the Ticket being sold, withdraw that Ticket from sale.
5.7 If a Ticket is not sold by the Deadline, that Ticket will no longer be offered for sale through the System and the Seller may use the Ticket to attend the Match as if they had not offered the Ticket for sale.
5.8 If a Ticket is sold through the System, we shall:
5.8.1 send the Seller a confirmation email;
5.8.2 de-activate the Seller’s Season Card/NFC Pass so that the Season Card/NFC Pass will not permit admittance to the Ground for that Match; and
5.8.3 credit the Seller’s Balance with an amount equal to the Seller’s Amount.
5.9 If a Seller sells a Ticket through the System, once the Seller’s Balance has been credited with an amount equal to the Seller’s Amount and provided that the Seller’s Account is a UK bank account, the Seller may submit a request to us to withdraw funds into the Seller’s Account from the Seller’s Balance by following the procedure set out at paragraph 5.10 below.
5.10 During such periods as indicated by us on the ticketing section of the Website from time to time (the “Withdrawal Period”), a Seller with its Seller’s Balance in credit may log into the Website and submit a request to us through the System to transfer all or part of the Seller’s Balance to the Seller’s Account (a “Transfer Request”) provided that the Seller’s Account is a UK bank account.
5.11 All Transfer Requests must be for a minimum of ten pounds sterling (£10) and cannot be for a sum greater than the Seller’s Balance at the time when the Transfer Request is received by us.
5.12 On receipt of a Transfer Request submitted by a Seller pursuant to paragraph 5.10, subject to the sum which is the subject of the Transfer Request being equal to or less than the Seller’s Balance and provided that the Seller’s Account is a UK bank account, we will arrange the transfer of the requested funds to the Seller’s Account within a reasonable time following the end of the Withdrawal Period.
5.13 Once the funds have been transferred in accordance with paragraph 5.12, the Seller’s Balance will be updated and the Seller will be able to view the status of the transfer by logging into the Website. If for any reason the transfer is not successful (for example, if the Seller’s Account details are incorrect) the System will also be updated and the Seller will be able to view the status of the transfer by logging into Website. If the transfer is not successful the Seller will have an opportunity to submit a separate Transfer Request during the next Withdrawal Period.
5.14 You are responsible for ensuring the accuracy and security of the Seller’s Account details you have provided to us. We are not liable for any loss or damage arising from your failure to comply with your obligation under this paragraph 5.14. By submitting a Transfer Request, you are thereby authorising us to transfer the relevant funds held by us on your behalf to the Seller’s Account.
5.15 If the Seller’s Account is not a UK bank account, or if the Seller does not make a Transfer Request, or if for any reason a request is submitted but funds are not transferred to the Seller’s Account, then we will hold any amounts credited to the Seller’s Balance on account for the Seller and:
5.15.1 if the Seller elects to renew his/her/their season ticket by credit card or debit card for the following season, then the amount credited to the Seller’s Balance on the Invoice Date will automatically be set off against the amount due from the Seller for renewing his/her/their season ticket for that season; or
5.15.2 if the Seller does not elect to renew his/her/their season ticket by credit card or debit card for the following season, then we shall reimburse the Seller for the amount credited to the Seller’s Balance that has not been, or will not be, set off in accordance with paragraph 5.15.1following the end of each season (on a date determined by us in our sole discretion).
5.16 You shall be responsible for any breach of these terms and conditions or by any person to whom you sell any Ticket through the System that is designated by you under paragraph 5.3 of these terms and conditions and/or by any third party to whom the Ticket is subsequently sold in accordance with paragraph 5.7. If any such person breaches any of these terms and conditions and/or the Ticketing Terms, you and that person shall each by held liable for such breach.
5.17 Posting a Ticket for sale through the System does not guarantee that the Ticket will be sold.
6. Buying a ticket via ticket resell
6.1 Anyone registered to use the Website may purchase Tickets via Ticket Resell (each, a “Buyer”) by logging into the Website. We make no representation that Tickets will be available through the System. If a Ticket is available for a Match, a Buyer may purchase that Ticket for the Price (which will be indicated on the Website), and by following the instructions on the Website. Any purchase of a Ticket through the System can be paid for by credit or debit card and the Buyer’s credit or debit card will be charged upon our confirmation of the Buyer’s purchase by email. All payments must be received in fully cleared funds. A Buyer may not purchase more than four (4) Tickets for a particular Match without our prior consent. Where a Buyer is purchasing more than one Ticket, each intended recipient of a Ticket will also need to be registered to use the Website.
6.2 In the event that the Buyer purchases a Ticket using the System, the Buyer forms a contract with the Seller, with us acting as agent of the Seller. The Buyer shall pay the Price to us (acting as agent of the Seller).
6.3 Tickets purchased by a Buyer will be made available in accordance with the Ticketing Terms. Any purchase of a Ticket by a Buyer is deemed acceptance of those Ticketing Terms. To the extent that a Buyer has a Membership Card which is not otherwise being used for that Match, and the Ticket is purchased prior to the tickets for the relevant Match being made available for general sale, that Membership Card will be activated to permit admittance to the Ground for one of the Tickets purchased.
6.4 If a Ticket is purchased after the tickets for the relevant Match have been made available for general sale, or if the Buyer does not have a Membership Card, an administrative fee will be added to the Price. The Buyer will be informed of the applicable method of ticket delivery at the point of purchase.
6.5 No refund is available to any Buyer once a purchase has completed in accordance with the terms of this paragraph 6.
6.6 The Price is inclusive of VAT (unless otherwise stated). The Price is liable to change at any time, but changes will not affect any Ticket purchases for which you have already paid.
6.7 If any compulsory credit card, debit card or other payment processing charges apply, we shall notify the Buyer of the same prior to booking and such amount shall be added to the Price.
6.8 The Price will be as quoted on the Website, except in cases of obvious error. Whilst we try to ensure that the Price and other information on the Website is correct at all times, errors may occasionally occur. If we discover an error in the Price or nature of the Ticket the Buyer has purchased, we will inform the Buyer as soon as possible, and give the Buyer the option of reconfirming their purchase at the correct price/specification or cancelling it. If we are unable to contact the Buyer within a reasonable period, we will unfortunately have to treat the purchase as cancelled. If the purchase is cancelled, we will provide the Buyer with a full refund.
6.9 No Ticket purchased by a Buyer may be subsequently sold, offered for sale, gifted or otherwise transferred by such Buyer (or a third party) to any other person or body corporate, save that in the event that the Buyer purchases more than one Ticket for a Match then one Ticket must be retained by the Buyer for personal use and the remainder may be transferred to a Guest(s) for his/her/their personal use only provided that:
6.9.1 Such transfer takes place in consideration of no payment or benefit in excess of the face value of the Ticket for that Match;
6.9.2 such transfer does not take place in the course of any business or for the purpose of facilitating any third party’s business;
6.9.3 such transfer to any Guest(s) will be subject to the Ticketing Terms which will (save for any rights to sell, offer for sale, gift or transfer that Ticket) apply to and bind each Guest as if he/she was the original purchaser of the Ticket for that Match only (and the Buyer must inform the Guest of this);
6.9.4 the Buyer will provide the name and address of the Guest(s) when asked to do so by any official, steward or employee of the Club and/or any police officer; and
6.9.5 the Guest(s) shall not be entitled to sell, offer for sale, gift or transfer the ticket they are using to any other person.
7. Ticket Sharing
7.1 You may only transfer a Ticket through the System via Ticket resale in accordance with these terms and conditions if you are either:
7.1.1 a Season Ticket holder and hold a season ticket which includes a Ticket to the relevant Match; or
7.1.2 a Season Ticket Plus and hold a season ticket which includes a Ticket to the relevant Match;
(each, a “Transferor”) provided that, in the case of 7.1.1 or 7.1.2 above, such Ticket is not held by a person registered with the Club as a disabled user.
7.2 Matches for which Tickets may be transferred via Ticket Sharing, and the classes of Tickets that may be transferred for any Match via Ticket Sharing, shall be determined by us in our sole discretion.
7.3 A Transferor must nominate a particular person to whom they wish to transfer their Ticket (the “Transferee”). Transferees must be registered with us to use the Website and in some cases a paid member of the club. Any transaction fee payable by a Transferor, as the case may be, are published on the Website, or are as otherwise notified by the Club from time to time.
7.4 A Transferor may transfer a Ticket via Ticket Sharing by logging into the Website. If a Match is available for a Transferor to transfer their Ticket, this option will appear next to the relevant Match on the ‘My Ticket’ page of the Transferor’s account. A Transferor may offer their Ticket to that Match to a specific Transferee, by clicking on the relevant Match and following the instructions.
7.5 Once the transfer of the Ticket has be has been shared to the Transferee, a contract is formed between the Transferee and the Transferor. We are not a party to the contract but act as agent for the Transferor.
7.6 Transferors may transfer their Ticket(s) to any Transferee provided that such transfer takes place in accordance with these terms and conditions.
7.7 Where the Ticket being shared via the online platform, no fee will be payable in relation to the transfer. Where the Ticket being transferred either via the clubs box office phone lines or in person, a charge of £3 per ticket will be charged.
7.8 The time periods for which a Ticket may be offered for transfer via Ticket Transfer will be determined in our sole discretion. When the Transferor offers a Ticket for transfer through the System.
7.9 If a Ticket is transferred through the System via Ticket Transfer, we shall:
7.9.1 send the Transferor and the Transferee a confirmation email;
7.9.2 de-activate the Transferor’s Membership Card so that the card will not permit admittance to the Ground for that Match; and
7.9.3 send the Transferee a separate email containing a print-at-home ticket or NFC link. The Transferee must print or download this ticket and bring it to the relevant Match in order to gain admittance to the Ground. In exceptional circumstances (such as if it is not possible to email a print-at-home ticket to the Transferee) we may send the Transferee a paper ticket by post.
7.10 Tickets accepted by a Transferee will be made available in accordance with the Ticketing Terms. Any acceptance of a Ticket by a Transferee is deemed acceptance of those Ticketing Terms.
7.11 You shall be responsible for any breach of these terms and conditions and/or the Ticketing Terms by an Elected Transfer Manager and/or by a Transferee to whom you transfer any Ticket via Ticket Transfer through the System and/or by any third party to whom a Ticket is transferred by a Transferee in accordance with paragraph 7.12 If any such Transferee breaches any of these terms and conditions and/or the Ticketing Terms, you and that person shall each by held liable for such breach.
7.12 No Ticket transferred to a Transferee may be subsequently sold, offered for sale, gifted or otherwise transferred by such Transferee (or a third party) to any other person or body corporate, save that in the event that the Transferee is transferred more than one Ticket for a Match then one Ticket must be retained by the Transferee for personal use and the remainder may be transferred to a Guest(s) for his/her/their personal use only provided that:
7.12.1 such transfer takes place in consideration of no payment or benefit in excess of the face value of the Ticket for that Match;
7.12.2 such transfer does not take place in the course of any business or for the purpose of facilitating any third party’s business;
7.12.3 such transfer to any Guest(s) will be subject to the Ticketing Terms which will (save for any rights to sell, offer for sale, gift or transfer that Ticket) apply to and bind each Guest as if he/she was the original purchaser of the Ticket for that Match only (and the Transferee must inform the Guest of this);
7.12.4 the Transferee will provide the name and address of the Guest(s) when asked to do so by any official, steward or employee of the Club and/or any police officer; and
7.12.5 the Guest(s) shall not be entitled to sell, offer for sale, gift or transfer the Ticket they are using to any other person.
8. Disclaimer of warranties
8.1 If you are not a consumer, we provide you with access to the System on an "as is" basis and make no representations or warranties of any kind with respect to the System or its content including (without limitation) implied warranties as to completeness, accuracy, satisfactory quality and fitness for a particular purpose, except to the extent required by law.
8.2 If you are not a consumer, we do not warrant that the System will meet your particular requirements or that it will be uninterrupted, timely, secure or error-free, nor do we make any warranty as to results or the accuracy of any information obtained by you through the System, except to the extent required by law.
9. Cancellation of a match and refunds
9.1 No refunds shall be paid save as provided in the relevant Ticketing Terms.
9.2 We give no guarantees that any Match will take place at a particular time or on a particular date or at a particular spectator capacity. We reserve the right, without liability save as expressly provided in the Ticketing Terms, to reschedule any Match or, if necessary, play the Match out of the view of the public or reduce the spectator capacity for the Match.
9.3 Any refund due under the Ticketing Terms in respect of a Ticket sold via Ticket Resale will be paid as follows:
9.3.1 an amount equivalent to the Administrative Charge shall be refunded to the Seller; and
9.3.2 an amount equivalent to the price of the ticket for the relevant Match (including any booking fees) shall be refunded to the Buyer.
9.4 Any refund due under the Ticketing Terms in respect of a Ticket transferred via Ticket Transfer will be paid to the Transferor.
10. Suspension and termination
10.1 We may suspend, terminate or refuse to grant you access to the System (or any part of the Website) at any time in our absolute discretion. Circumstances in which we are likely to exercise our discretion include, without limitation, if:
10.1.1 your use of the System is considered abusive, excessive, or against the interests of other users, or in breach of these terms and conditions and/or the Ticketing Terms;
10.1.2 the use of the System by any Buyer, Transferee or any third party to whom a Ticket is sold or transferred pursuant to these terms and conditions, is considered abusive, excessive, or against the interests of other users, or in breach of these terms and conditions and/or the Ticketing Terms;
10.1.3 we reasonably believe that you have searched for, reserved, bought or otherwise obtained Tickets via the System using any automated software or computer system (including sending information from your computer to another computer where such software or system is active);
10.1.4 we have reasonable grounds to suspect that you have searched for, reserved, bought or otherwise obtained Tickets with the intention of selling or transferring any such Tickets in breach of these terms and conditions;
10.1.5 to the extent you are a Member, your Membership expires or is terminated for any reason; and/or
10.1.6 a competent regulatory authority requires all or any part of the System to be suspended or terminated.
10.2 The use of any automated software or computer system to search for, reserve, buy or otherwise obtain Tickets via the System may amount to a criminal offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990 and we reserve the right to inform the police if we reasonably believe that a Ticket has been purchased using such software.
11. Maintenance of the system
From time to time, the System may be closed down in order for work to be carried out relating to the upgrading or maintenance of the System or necessary for the provision of the System. We shall endeavor to ensure that such works are carried out as expeditiously as is possible in the circumstances.
12. Contacting us
If you have a query about a purchase, please contact us through the Website or email box office.
13. Transfer of rights and obligations and resale
13.1 The services provided by us through the System and your rights and obligations under these terms and conditions are for the sole use of you and you shall not sell, assign, transfer or otherwise dispose of such services (or any of your benefits, rights or obligations arising under these terms and conditions) to any other person without our express prior written consent.
13.2 We may transfer, assign, charge, sub-contract or otherwise dispose of these terms and conditions, or any of our rights or obligations arising under them, at any time.
14. Data protection
We refer you to our Privacy Policy for more information on our privacy policies and use of your personal data.
15. Miscellaneous
15.1 No waiver by us of any part of these terms and conditions shall be effective unless it is expressly stated to be a waiver and is communicated to you by notice in writing. If we fail to exercise or enforce any right under these terms and conditions such failure will not be deemed to be a waiver of that right nor will it prevent us from exercising or enforcing that right on a later occasion.
15.2 If any of these terms and conditions are determined by any competent authority to be invalid, unlawful or unenforceable to any extent, such term, condition or provision will to that extent be severed from the remaining terms, conditions and provisions which will continue to be valid to the fullest extent permitted by law
15.3 We reserve the right to vary and/or update these terms and conditions from time to time without notifying you. Updated terms and conditions will be posted on the Website and can be viewed by you at any time. We recommend that you access the Website regularly to ensure that you are aware of any changes. Changes to the terms and conditions will be deemed to have been accepted by you if you continue to use the System after a period of one week from the date the updated terms and conditions are posted on the Website.
15.4 These terms and conditions, the Ticketing Terms, the Regulations and any other documents expressly referred to in the foregoing represent the entire agreement between you and us in relation to the subject matter of these terms and conditions and supersede any prior agreement, understanding or arrangement between us and you, whether oral or in writing.
15.5 If you are a consumer, you have legal rights in relation to System not carried out with reasonable care and skill. Advice about your legal rights is available from your local Citizens' Advice Bureau or Trading Standards Office. Nothing in these terms and conditions will affect these legal rights.
16. Compliance with laws
By using the System, you agree to comply with all applicable laws and regulations and any guidelines that the Club may issue from time to time. Your use of the System is strictly subject to your compliance with this paragraph 16.
17. Governing law and jurisdiction
17.1 If you are a consumer, please note that these terms and conditions are governed by English law. This means that your use of the System and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with the System will be governed by English law. You and we both agree that the courts of England and Wales will have non-exclusive jurisdiction in connection with any such dispute or claim.
17.2 If you are a business, these terms and conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it or its subject matter or formation (including non-contractual disputes or claims) shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. You and we both irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these terms and conditions or its subject matter or formation (including non- contractual disputes or claims).
18. Definitions
In these terms and conditions (unless the context dictates otherwise):
“Buyer” has the meaning given to it in paragraph 6.1
“COVID” means the coronavirus disease caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), also known as ‘COVID-19’, and/or any variations or mutations thereof;
“Ground” means Selhurst Park Stadium, Holmesdale Road, London, SE25 6PU;
“Ground Regulations” mean the ground regulations set by us, as available on the Website and posted around the Ground;
“Guest” means a relative, friend, colleague and/or companion to disabled supporters who would be entitled to purchase a Ticket under the Ticketing Terms;
“Invoice Date” means the date on which the invoice for payment for a season ticket for a new season is calculated by us;
“Match” means any football match taking place at the Ground in which our men’s first team are competing in the Football Association Premier League, the Football Association Challenge Cup (known as ‘The FA Cup’), or the English Football League Cup Competition;
“Member” means a member of a Membership scheme;
“Membership Card” means a card issued by the Club to indicate membership of a Membership Scheme;
“Membership Scheme” means each of our membership schemes available to fans, the terms and conditions of which are available on the Website;
“Price” has the meaning given to it in paragraph 5.3;
"Regulations" means the provisions from time to time of the general safety certificate applying to the Ground, the Ground Regulations, the byelaws, rules, regulations, orders, directions, codes of practice and other guidelines of the London Borough of Islington, the Metropolitan Police Service, the London Fire Brigade, the Footballing Licensing Authority, The FA Premier League Limited, The Football Association Limited (FA), the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the Union des Associations Européennes de Football (UEFA) and any other authority or organisation that has jurisdiction or authority in relation to the holding of Events from time to time;
“Seller” has the meaning given to it in paragraph 5.1;
“Seller’s Account” means, for each Seller, the Seller’s personal bank or building society account which the Seller has registered with us in connection with the Seller’s use of the System or such other bank or building society account details of the Seller as you may notify to us from time to time;
“Seller’s Amount” has the meaning given to it in paragraph 5.3;
“Seller’s Balance” means, for each Seller, the aggregate sum of the Seller’s Amounts held by us on behalf of that Seller that has not been transferred to that Seller or set off in accordance with paragraphs 5.10 to 5.15;
“Ticket” means a ticket to a Match which is included as part of a Seller’s season ticket or, to the extent that paragraph 6 applies, a ticket to a Match which was included as part of a Seller’s season ticket but no longer is included as part of the Seller’s season ticket;
“Ticketing Terms” means the terms and conditions applicable to a Ticket, available on the Website;
“Transfer Request” has the meaning given to it in paragraph 5.10;
“Transferee” has the meaning given to it in paragraph 7.3;
“Transferor” has the meaning given to it in paragraph 7.1 and
“Website” means www.cpfc.co.uk
CPFC Limited, Selhurst Park Stadium, Holmesdale Road, London, SE25 6PU (the “Club”).
The following terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) apply to all purchases of a Membership (as defined below). Purchase of a Membership and use of the benefits it confers are subject to these Terms and Conditions and all Members agree to be bound by the same.
General Terms and Conditions
1. Definitions
1.1. In these Terms and Conditions, the following words and phrases shall have the following meanings
(unless stated otherwise):
“Club” CPFC Limited;
“Conditions of Entry” the rules and regulations of each of FIFA, UEFA, the Football Association, the Premier League, Home Ticket Terms and Conditions and the Ground Regulations;
“Cup Competition” each of the League Cup, the FA Cup and the UEFA Competitions;
“Cup Match” any match in a Cup Competition in which the Team participates during the Season;
“Data Protection Laws” all laws relating to data protection and privacy which are from time to time applicable to the Company or any of the Subsidiaries (or any part of their business), including (but not limited to): (i) the Data Protection Act 1998 and all other applicable national laws, regulations and secondary legislation implementing European Directive 95/46/EC; (ii) the General Data Protection Regulation (EU) 2016/679 and all related national laws, regulations and secondary legislation, including the Data Protection Act 2018; and (iii) the Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) Regulations 2003 (SI 2003/2426) and all other applicable national laws, regulations and secondary legislation implementing European Directive 2002/58/EC, in each case as amended, replaced or updated from time to time and together with any subordinate or related legislation made under any of the foregoing;
"Full Capacity Ground" means the Club in its absolute discretion and subject to Applicable Laws has sufficient capacity at the Ground to allow all Season Ticket Holders access to the Ground for a Match.
“Ground” Selhurst Park Stadium, Holmesdale Road, London SE25 6PU;
“Ground Regulations” the ground regulations issued by the Club from time to time that set out the terms and conditions upon which spectators are granted entry to the Ground, a copy of which is available on the Website;
“Home Match” a Match played at the Ground;
“Home Ticket Terms and Conditions” the standard terms and conditions applicable to the purchase of tickets and attendance at a Home Match, a copy of which is available on the Website;
“Loyalty Points” points earned by Members under the Club’s ticket loyalty point scheme in place from time to time;
“Match” any Premier League match, Cup Match or friendly match played by the Team in the Season;
“Member” a person who is registered as an official member of the Club’s Membership scheme, whether a Gold, Silver, International or Junior Member and is entitled to the Membership Benefits, subject to these Terms and Conditions;
“Membership” the membership of an official scheme of membership operated by the Club; “Membership Benefits” as advertised by the Club in promotional material or on the Website from time to time;
“Membership Card” the card (and any replacement thereof) issued to each Member by the Club which will detail the Member’s personal client reference ID number;
“Membership Term” each period of Membership which begins upon the date of purchase of the
Membership and runs until the end of the Season;
“Premier League” the association football league of leading professional association football clubs operated and managed by the Football Association Premier League Limited or any replacement thereof;
“Purchaser” a person purchasing any number of Memberships;
“Season” means the playing season of competitive professional matches played by the Team in all competitions for the 2022/23 season which shall ordinarily commence in or around 5th August and end in May 2023;
“Team” the professional football team of the Club known as “Crystal Palace FC”; and
“Ticket Holder” means the holder of a Match ticket;
"Ticket Allocation" means the process set out in Clause 17.
“Website” the Club’s website at www.cpfc.co.uk.
2. Types of Membership
2.1. Memberships will be made available to individuals at the Club’s sole discretion. The Club currently has four Memberships as follows (as may be amended by the Club from time to time):
2.1.1. Gold Membership, available to individuals aged 18 or over at the date of initial purchase of the Membership;
2.1.2. International Membership available to individuals aged 18 or over at the date of initial purchase of the Membership;
2.1.3. Junior Membership available to individuals aged 17 or under at the date of initial purchase of the Membership; and
2.1.4. Junior Gold Membership, available to individuals aged 17 or under at the date of initial purchase of the Membership; and
2.2. If, during the course of a Membership Term, a Member reaches an age which would place that Member outside the age limits for his/her current Membership (e.g., a Junior Member turns 18), such Member shall continue with his/her current Membership (and continue to be entitled to the same Membership Benefits associated with that Membership) until the expiry or termination of that Membership Term. If a Member subsequently purchases Membership for a further period the Member is required to upgrade to the appropriate Membership for his/her age at that time.
2.3. Memberships are available for purchase by supporters of the Club only. By applying to purchase Membership and/or using a Membership Card, the Purchaser hereby warrants and represents that they (and any person they are buying a Membership for or who uses the Membership Card) are a supporter of the Club.
2.4. The Membership of each Member shall be for the duration of the Membership Term.
3. Price and Payment
3.1. The price payable for each Membership shall vary depending on the specific type of Membership purchased. The price shall be as set out on the Website and/or as otherwise notified by the Club from time to time and communicated to an individual prior to any purchase. Unless expressly stated otherwise, all prices are inclusive of VAT.
3.2. By purchasing a Membership a Purchaser is making an offer to the Club. A contract for the supply of the Membership shall be created when the required payment has been received (which, for the avoidance of doubt, means when cleared funds are received) by the Club and the Club has issued a confirmation of purchase.
3.3. Any individual purchasing a Membership for a third party shall be deemed to be acting with the authority of each Member for whom they are making the purchase, including acting with the authority of each such Member to agree to these Terms and Conditions on their behalf.
3.4. Memberships may be purchased using any of the following purchase methods:
3.4.1. via the CPFC ticket Website https://www.cpfctickets.com/memberships.aspx ;
3.4.2. over the telephone by calling 0333 360 1861. This is a local rate phone number and calls be charged as per your network charges, the majority of mobile plans cover this number as part of your package. Please note that calls may be recorded or monitored to ensure and improve the quality of our services
3.4.3. in person at the ticket office at the Ground; or
3.4.4.via the Club’s nominated finance partner.
3.5. Memberships purchased under an instalment scheme with the Club’s finance partner will be subject to any additional terms and conditions of that scheme.
3.6. If the Membership has been purchased under the Membership Instalment Plan, the Membership cannot be used while any instalment is overdue. Attempted use in such circumstances may lead to deactivation or confiscation until outstanding amounts (which may include an administration charge) are paid. If outstanding sums are not paid within a reasonable period, the Club may terminate the instalment arrangement and either require payment of all sums due.
3.7. In addition, failure to pay the Club or finance partner, as the case may be, may affect the Member’s rights to purchase tickets pay by instalments in the future.
3.8. Where a Junior and/or Junior Gold Membership is purchased the following terms shall apply:
3.8.1. if the Purchaser is a prospective Junior Member or Junior Gold Member, the Purchaser shall be required to (i) confirm as part of the purchase process that they have the consent of their parent and/or legal guardian to their purchase of the Membership and that the parent and/or legal guardian agrees to the Member being subject to these Terms and Conditions. Junior and Junior Gold Members under the age of 13 may additionally be required to provide the email address of their parent and/or legal guardian as part of the purchase process at which point an email containing details of the purchase shall be sent to the parent / legal guardian’s email address and the parent/legal guardian shall be given the opportunity to object to the purchase of the Membership. If the parent/legal guardian does so object, they should contact the Box Office, and request that the purchase of the Membership be cancelled. Upon cancellation a full refund shall be given to the Purchaser using the payment details provided on purchase; and
3.8.2. if the Purchaser is the parent and/or legal guardian of a prospective Junior Member or
Junior Gold Member, they shall confirm as part of the purchase process that they consent to the Member being subject to these Terms and Conditions.
3.9. The sale of Memberships is subject to the Purchaser providing the Club with full payment of the relevant price.
3.10. The Club always tries to ensure that pricing and ticketing information provided by the Club (including but not limited to, on the Website, on any literature or by a sales representative) is correct, but errors may occur. Upon the Club becoming aware of any pricing or product description error in relation to any Memberships which has been purchased, the Club will endeavor to inform the Purchaser as soon as reasonably practicable using the contact details provided to the Club. The Club will then provide the Purchaser with the option of reconfirming the order at the correct price/product description or cancelling the order. If the Club is unable to contact the Purchaser having made reasonable attempts to do so, the Club will treat the order as cancelled.
4. Match Ticket Applications (for the Season) and other benefits of Membership
4.1. Following purchase of a Membership, where invited by the Club to do so and subject to availability, a Member shall have the opportunity to apply to purchase tickets for Matches. The availability for tickets for Matches will be publicised by the Club on a match by match basis.
4.2. In the event that there is a Full Capacity Ground, the Club will offer International Members the opportunity to notify the Club of which Premier League Home Match it would like to request a ticket for, subject always to availability at the point of notification. The request must be made before tickets for the fixture are placed on sale to other Members.
4.3. In the event that there is a Full Capacity Ground, the Club will offer an invitation to buy Premier League Home Match tickets to Members with a Gold Membership or Junior Gold Membership three (3) days before Junior Members are invited to purchase. This benefit does not give access ahead of the International Member priority reservation ticket access referred to in condition 4.2 above nor any similar benefit and/or priority that may be given to the Club’s season ticket holders from time to time.
4.4. The purchase of tickets for Matches that are not at the Ground and are offered for sale by the Club are subject to availability and also subject to a Member having the requisite number of Loyalty Points (as publicised by the Club).
4.5. Any Match tickets purchased, or used in relation to, any Membership, shall be used subject to the Conditions of Entry from time to time and nothing in these Terms and Conditions shall operate so as to supersede or take precedence over such Conditions of Entry. Any Match tickets for matches not at the Ground will be subject to conditions of entry issued from time to time for that other ground.
4.6. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions shall constitute or imply that you have a guarantee of entitlement to any ticket, seat or access to any area of the Ground or any other ground for any Match.
4.7. For Matches played Partially Behind Closed Doors, the Club shall operate the Ticket Allocation. The Ticket Allocation shall (subject to the Club's right to amend the same from time to time as it determines appropriate and as more information becomes available to the Club).
4.8. The Club provides no guarantee that a Member will be successful in the Ticket Allocation.
4.9. Each Ticket will be strictly non-transferable and will include the name of the Member to whom such Ticket has been issued.
4.10. Ticket Holders are requested to bring valid photographic identification (e.g. valid passport or driving licence) to each Partially Behind Closed Doors Match they attend, as spot checks will be in place. The Club reserves the right to reject entry to and/or eject any attendee who cannot satisfy the Club that they are the named Ticket Holder.
4.12. By purchasing a Season Ticket, entering into a Ticket Allocation and/or attending any Match, the Season Ticket Holder hereby acknowledges and agrees that their attendance at any Match is at their own risk and (to the extent permitted by Applicable Laws) the Club accepts no responsibility and/or liability relating to any illness, injury or other loss or expense suffered by attending a Match.
5. Consumer Rights – Legal Right to Cancel Membership
5.1. If the Purchaser/Member is a consumer, they have a right to cancel their initial purchase within 14 days after the day on which they receive the confirmation of purchase. If during this time a Purchaser/Member changes his/her mind, he/she can notify the Club of their decision to cancel the purchase by contacting the Club’s Box Office and receive a refund (the Club will refund on the credit card or debit card used by the Purchaser to pay, if applicable) provided none of the Membership Benefits have been accessed during that 14 day period. If the Membership Card and welcome pack has been delivered to the Purchaser/Member before the decision to cancel the purchase, then they must return it to the Club without undue delay and in any event not later than 14 days after the day on which the Club has been informed of the wish to cancel the Membership.
5.2. If the Purchaser / Member has accessed any of the Membership Benefits immediately, or within the first 14 days after the contract was concluded, the Purchaser / Member will not be entitled to receive a refund.
6. Dispatch of Membership Cards and welcome packs/gifts
6.1. All Members shall be issued with a Membership Card for their Membership Term. No action is required to activate Membership Cards.
6.2. Any Home Match Tickets purchased by a Member will be issued via E-ticket to the Purchaser’s email address or by digital mobile phone near-field communication (NFC) pass to a mobile device. ,
6.3. The Club shall not have any liability to any Purchaser or Member for any non-delivery or late delivery of any Membership Card, ticket, documents or other materials dispatched by the Club to the Purchaser and/or Member resulting from the actions, omissions, malfunctions or interruptions of any postal services or incomplete or inaccurate personal details or addresses provided to the Club.
6.4. All Membership Cards and tickets will remain the property of the Club at all times and may be confiscated, cancelled or withdrawn by the Club in accordance with these Terms and Conditions. Membership Cards and tickets must be produced along with evidence of identity if required by any official, steward or employee of the Club or any police officer.
7. Lost, stolen and damaged Membership Cards and tickets
7.1. The Club is not responsible for any Membership Card or ticket which is lost, stolen, forgotten, damaged, defaced, or destroyed. One duplicate of any such Membership Card or ticket may be provided to the Member at the Club’s absolute discretion subject to payment of a non-refundable administration fee of up to £20.00 to be paid by the Purchaser or Member prior to the issue of each duplicate Membership Card and/or ticket. Whether a Membership Card or ticket is damaged, defaced or destroyed will be determined by the Club acting reasonably in its sole discretion.
8. Transfer of Membership and Cessation of Rights
8.1. Membership is personal to each Member, is not transferable and shall not be transferred or re-sold under any circumstances, except where expressly permitted by the Club in its absolute discretion. Membership Cards (and any replacement paper tickets) will remain the property of the Club at all times. The Club reserves the right to require the immediate return of a Member’s Membership Card (and any replacement paper tickets) at any time. If the Member fails to return the Membership Card (and/or any replacement paper tickets) when required by the Club, it shall be deemed to be a breach of these terms and conditions by the Member.
9. Amendments to Memberships
9.1. The Club reserves the right to re-brand or otherwise vary any Membership, or introduce any additional Memberships, at any time provided that any such variation shall result in a Member receiving the same or substantially similar benefits to those the Member was entitled to receive prior to such variation. Members may, at the sole discretion of the Club, be transferred to such additional or replacement Memberships without prior notice provided always that the Member shall be entitled to the same or substantially similar benefits under the new Memberships as the Member was under the Membership from which the Member was transferred.
10. Suspension/Termination of the Membership by the Club
10.1. Without prejudice to any other rights or remedies that the Club may have, the Club reserves the right to:
10.1.1. suspend the use of a Membership and/or all or some of its associated benefits for a period of time;
10.1.2. withdraw the use of a Membership and/or all of its associated benefits completely;
10.1.3. terminate the Membership;
10.1.4. prevent a Member and/or any individual in possession of a Membership Card or ticket
(either indefinitely or for a period of time) from attending any future Match;
10.1.5. bar a Member from any future application process conducted in respect of Match tickets; and/or
10.1.6. provide the police or other relevant authorities with any relevant information, in any of the following circumstances:
10.1.6.1. the Member breaches these Terms and Conditions, or otherwise misuses the Membership or Membership Card;
10.1.6.2. The Member breaches any of the terms and conditions of any other Club related scheme in which he/she is participating;
10.1.6.3. the Member acts, in the Club's sole opinion, in a manner inconsistent with the applicable laws, statutes or ordinances or if there are reasonable grounds for suspecting fraud, theft, or dishonesty in connection with the Membership;
10.1.6.4. the Member is guilty (or the Club suspects the Member is guilty) of a football related criminal offence;
10.1.6.5. the Club reasonably believes an unauthorised person is attempting to access the Membership using a Member's account;
10.1.6.6. any monies are due from a Member to the Club (whether in respect of their Membership or otherwise).
10.2. All Loyalty Points acquired by a Member may be revoked if that Member’s Membership is cancelled, suspended or withdrawn in accordance with these Terms and Conditions.
10.3. Except where a Purchaser/Member exercises their legal right to cancel under condition 5 above, if a Membership is cancelled by a Purchaser/Member, no refund will be paid to the relevant Purchaser/Member for any remaining period of Membership.
10.4. The Club shall not be obliged to make any refund to a Purchaser/Member if that Membership and/or associated benefits are suspended or withdrawn or if their Membership is terminated by the Club pursuant to condition 10.1 above.
11. Exclusion of Liability
11.1. The Club will not be liable to any Purchaser/Member for any loss or damage, whether in contract, tort (including negligence), breach of statutory duty, or otherwise, even if foreseeable, arising under or in connection with:
11.1.1. any failure or delay by the Club in carrying out any of its obligations under these Terms and Conditions which is caused by circumstances outside of the Club’s reasonable control;
11.1.2. any information provided to the Club by a third party;
11.1.3. any failure, delay, modification, suspension, or discontinuance of the Palace TV service; and/or
11.1.4. any failure by a Purchaser/Member to provide updated contact details in accordance with condition 12.
11.2. The Club shall have no liability whatsoever for any indirect or consequential loss or damage, loss of profits, loss of business, loss of business opportunity, loss of enjoyment or travel/accommodation costs.
11.3. To the extent permitted by law, the Club excludes all conditions, warranties, representations or other terms which may apply to the Membership, whether express or implied.
11.4. The Club assumes no responsibility for the services provided by any third party in connection with Membership competitions or benefits, including but not limited to the delivery, standard, quality or otherwise of any benefits provided by third parties or the failure of such a third party. Any issues relating to the purchase, delivery and return of a Membership Benefit should be addressed to the third party.
11.5. The Club does not limit or exclude its liability for death or personal injury resulting from its negligence.
11.6. The Club provides access to Palace TV on an ‘as is’ basis and make no representations or warranties of any kind with respect to Palace TV or its content including (without limitation) implies warranties as to completeness, accuracy, satisfactory quality and fitness for a particular purpose, except to the extent required by law.
11.7. The Club do not warrant that Palace TV will meet your particular requirements or that it will be uninterrupted, timely, secure or error free.
12. Change of Details
12.1. So the Club can effectively communicate with Members, each Member must provide the Club with up-to-date contact details and keep the Club informed at all times of any changes to such contact details. Should a Member have incorrect, out of date or invalid contact details listed on their account, the Club holds no responsibility to deliver any benefits which require communication to be made to the Member. In addition, should a Member be ‘unsubscribed’ to CPFC Marketing emails, the Club may be unable to communicate Member benefits and news.
13. Data Protection – How we may use a Purchaser’s and Member’s Personal Information
13.1. Each Purchaser and Member acknowledges and agrees that the personal data provided by them to the Club in the purchase of a Membership shall be collected, stored and used by the Club in accordance with the relevant Data Protection Laws and the Club’s Privacy Policy (available on the Website).
14. General
14.1. These Terms and Conditions together with the documents referred to herein, comprise the entire agreement between the Club and the Purchaser/Member in relation to the purchase of a Membership and all ancillary benefits.
14.2. The Club reserves the right to change these Terms and Conditions from time to time to reflect changes in relevant laws and regulatory requirements, and shall publicise such changes on the Website. Furthermore, the Club reserves the right to make other amendments to these Terms and Conditions from time to time, provided that, if the amendments are introduced during the Membership Term, the amendments shall not result in any Member receiving any less than the same or substantially similar benefits to those that the Member was entitled to receive prior to such amendments in relation to that Membership Term. Up to date versions of the Terms and Conditions will be made available promptly on the Website, and hard copies will be available from the Club upon request.
14.3. In the event that any condition(s) of these Terms and Conditions is/are declared void, ineffective or unenforceable by any competent court, the remainder of the Terms and Conditions shall remain in effect as if such void, ineffective or unenforceable condition(s) had not been included.
14.4. The Club’s failure to exercise, or delay in exercising, any right, power or remedy provided by these Terms and Conditions or by law shall not constitute a waiver of that right, power or remedy.
14.5. Notwithstanding any other provision in these Terms and Conditions and with the exception of any football authorities, no other person other than the Purchaser/Member has any rights under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999 to rely on or enforce any term of these Terms and Conditions. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions shall affect any right or remedy of a third party that exists or is available other than as a result of the aforementioned Act.
14.6. These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.