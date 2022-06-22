1. Issue of Season Ticket

1.1 The issue of a Season Ticket and subsequent access to the Ground is subject to the Terms and Conditions of Entry, as may be amended from time to time and which can be found on www.cpfc.co.uk. The Terms and Conditions of Entry incorporate the Premier League’s Commitment Regarding Abusive and Discriminatory Conduct, which can be accessed via the Premier League’s website www.premierleague.com/publications.

1.2 Season Tickets are for the use of supporters of the Club only. By applying for the Season Ticket and/or using the same you hereby warrant and represent that you are a supporter of the Club.

1.3 By purchasing, accepting, using, and/or holding a Season Ticket you:

(a) certify that you have read, understood and accepted;

(b) agree to be bound by and to comply with, and

(c) agree to bring to the attention of others as required below, the Terms & Conditions of Entry.

1.4 As a result of the COVID pandemic, these Terms and Conditions, including all rights granted to you and the obligations of the Club hereunder, are subject to any restrictions or requirements from time to time imposed by Applicable Laws and Applicable Football Regulations. In the event of a conflict or inconsistency between the provisions of these Terms & Conditions and any such Applicable Law or Applicable Football Regulation, the relevant Applicable Law or Applicable Football Regulation shall prevail. The Club shall not be in breach of these Terms & Conditions by virtue of any action which it takes or omits to take as a result of Applicable Law or Applicable Football Regulation.

2. Admission to the Ground

2.1 Subject to Clauses 11, 16 and 17 below, a Season Ticket permits you to occupy the seat indicated on the Season Ticket for each Premier League match. Operators at turnstiles will only permit access into the Ground on presentation of the correct Season Ticket along with (where required) a valid form of identification (for example, valid passport or driving licence). For the avoidance of doubt, unless the Club notifies you otherwise in writing, a Season Ticket does not permit you to occupy the seat indicated on the Season Ticket or entrance to the ground for a Relevant Cup Competition.

2.2 Nothing in these Terms and Conditions shall constitute or imply any entitlement to occupy the seat indicated on the Season Ticket in any Subsequent Season.

2.3 The Club may from time to time relocate a Season Ticket Holder from their usual allocated seat to an alternative seat within the Ground where this is required (a) for operational reasons (such as and not limited to assisting the redevelopment or refurbishment of any parts of the Ground), (b) to comply with any requirements of any Football Authority in relation to any Match (including without limitation to comply with any measurements put in place relating to Covid-19 or to accommodate additional media and commercial partners), (c) the Club, the police or any other applicable authority considers a relocation is required for safety or public order, (d) to comply with Applicable Laws; or (e) at the Club’s sole discretion.

2.4 Save for official Club merchandise and/or other football related clothing worn in good faith, you shall not bring into, use or display within the Ground any sponsorship, promotional or marketing materials. No clothing should be worn that could in any way be seen to promote racial or any form of discrimination which could lead to offence to fellow members of the crowd.

2.5 You shall not offer or distribute (either free or for sale by any person) within the Ground any consumer article or commercial product of any nature.

2.6 The Club reserves the right to refuse admission to, or eject from, the Ground any person who fails to comply with the Terms & Conditions of Entry.

2.7 Without prejudice to the representation at Clause 1.2 above, and in light of the Season Ticket holders being grouped together in designated areas, any attempt to gain access to the Ground wearing or carrying apparel (including, without limitation, replica shirts hats and/or scarves) that demonstrate support for the Away Club, may result in admission being refused or you being ejected from the Ground and in such circumstances no refund or alternative seat will be offered.

3. Use of Season Ticket

3.1 Subject to Clause 3.2, below, a Season Ticket is issued for your sole use and you shall not sell, dispose of, assign, transfer, lend or otherwise deal with the Season Ticket or the benefit of it to any other person without the prior written consent of the Club or using the Official Ticket Exchange. Further you shall not use the Season Ticket for any commercial purpose. The reference to selling the Season Ticket includes: (a) offering to sell a Season Ticket (including, without limitation, via any website or online auction site); (b) exposing a Season Ticket for sale; (c) making a Season Ticket available for sale by another person; (d) advertising that a Season Ticket is available for purchase, which for the avoidance of doubt (and by way of example only) means that this Season Ticket may not be offered as a prize in any promotion or competition; (e) transferring, lending or selling a Season Ticket to any third party as part of a hospitality or travel package; and (f) giving (or offering to give) a Season Ticket to a person who pays or agrees to pay for some other goods or services (or offers to do so); all save as expressly authorised by the Premier League or EFL (as relevant) or the Club.

3.2 You may only sell or transfer the Season Ticket:

3.2.1 to a Guest with the express written consent of the Club, given at the Club's absolute discretion, provided that such sale or transfer is in respect of an individual Match and in consideration of no payment or benefit in excess of the face value of a ticket to that Match and provided further that such transfer does not take place during the course of any business or for the purpose of facilitating any third party's business and where the Season Ticket is a concessionary one and the sale or transfer Is requested to a Guest who does not qualify for the relevant concession the Season Ticket Holder must upgrade their Season Ticket to a full price with The Box Office prior to such sale or transfer; and/or

3.2.2 to any person without the express written consent of the Club, provided that such sale or transfer is in respect of an individual Match and is made via (and in accordance with the terms and conditions of) any Official Ticket Exchange; and/or

3.2.3 through the Official online Ticket resale or sharing platform, or any other mechanism for the resale, gift or transfer of Season Tickets that the Club may put in place from time to time, each such resale or transfer is hereby provided to be subject to the Terms and Conditions of Entry which will (save for any rights to transfer under this clause) apply to and bind the recipient of the Season Ticket as if he/she was the original purchaser of the Season Ticket (and where the Season ticket is sold or transferred to a Guest pursuant to Clause 3.2.1 you must inform them of this).

3.3 The unauthorised sale or disposal of a Season Ticket may amount to a criminal offence under section 166 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, as amended by the Violent Crime Reduction Act 2006. The Club reserves the right to inform the police when it becomes aware that a Season Ticket has been or is being sold or disposed of illegally and may press for charges to be brought against those breaking this law. If you are convicted of a ticket touting offence, or we reasonably suspect you have committed such an offence, we will notify the Premier League, Football Association, EFL, police or any other relevant authority who may in turn notify other football clubs, event holders and/or the relevant law enforcement authorities. The information that we share may include your personal data, information about the offence and about ticket purchases (including payment details). We will use this to identify and prevent ticket touting offences and disorder at matches.

3.4 The Season Ticket will remain the property of the Club at all times and must be produced together with evidence of your identity if required to do so by any official, steward or employee of the Club or any police officer. The Club reserves the right to require the immediate return of the Season Ticket at any time.

3.5 Any Season Ticket obtained or used in breach of the Terms & Conditions of Entry shall be automatically void and all rights conferred or evidenced by such Season Ticket shall be nullified. Any person seeking to use a Season Ticket in breach of the Terms and Conditions of Entry in order to gain entry to the Ground or remain at a Match will be considered to be a trespasser and will be refused entry to, or ejected from, the Ground in respect of a particular Match and/or may have his/her Season Ticket cancelled or withdrawn. In the event of any cancellation and withdrawal in accordance with this Clause 3.5, no refund shall be payable to the holder in respect of any unexpired portion of the Season Ticket. The Club further reserves its right to take any legal or disciplinary action against any person(s) as it sees fit in connection with such matters, including a claim for an account of any profits made from an unauthorised use of the Season Ticket.

3.6 You may offer for sale, sell, or resell any part of the Season Ticket through the Official Ticket Exchange, or any other mechanism for the resale, gift or transfer of Season Tickets that the Club may put in place from time to time.

4. Pricing and Concessions

4.1 A Season Ticket may be purchased:

4.1.1 via the Website; or

4.1.2in person at The Box Office; or

4.1.3 by phone on 0333 360 1861. This is a local rate phone number and calls be charged as per your network charges, the majority of mobile plans cover this number as part of your package. Please note that calls may be recorded or monitored to ensure and improve the quality of our services.

4.2 Specific terms and conditions relating to the Season Ticket Instalment Plan can be found at Clause 5 below.

4.3 If the Season Ticket has been purchased under the Season Ticket Instalment Plan, the Season Ticket cannot be used while any instalment is overdue. Attempted use in such circumstances may lead to deactivation or confiscation until outstanding amounts (which may include an administration charge) are paid. If outstanding sums are not paid within a reasonable period, the Club may terminate the instalment arrangement and either require payment of all sums due and/or terminate this agreement and seek to sell the Season Ticket to a third party for the remainder of the Season.

4.4 In addition, failure to pay the Club or finance partner, as the case may be, may affect the Holder’s rights to purchase tickets for home and away matches, the Holder’s ability to renew the Season Ticket or pay by instalments in the future.

4.5 The Holder may be subject to legal action by the Club to recover any losses incurred if the Club is unable to resell the Season Ticket within a reasonable time.

4.6 The Club is unable to accept bookings, reservations, purchases and/or applications for the purchase of Season Tickets by email.

4.7 The Club currently accepts Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, American Express and the Club does not accept Diners International cards or cheques and will only accept cash payments from personal callers to The Box Office. For the avoidance of doubt, the Club requests that Season Ticket Holders do not send cash through the post.

4.8 Season Tickets purchased via the Season Ticket Instalment Plan are payable by monthly direct debit up to a maximum of 10 payments, on repayments dates to be confirmed to you in writing, with one initial monthly payment and thereafter the monthly payments will be equally spread until April 2023. You will be required to complete and provide a direct debit mandate form with the Club

4.9 The prices payable for Season Tickets and any transaction fee, as the case may be, are published on the Website or are as otherwise notified by the Club from time to time.

4.10 All prices for Season Tickets, unless otherwise stated, are inclusive of VAT.

4.11 The Club always seeks to ensure that pricing and ticketing information in our literature, on the Website and elsewhere in all our communications is correct at all times, but errors may sometimes occur. As soon as the Club becomes aware of any errors in any pricing or descriptions of the tickets and any benefits the Club will inform you as soon as reasonably practicable. The Club will give you the option of reconfirming your application at the correct price and specification or cancelling it. If after making reasonable attempts to do so the Club is unable to contact you it will treat the application as cancelled. If the application is cancelled the Club will provide you with a refund using the payment details you have provided.

4.12 Concessionary prices are available for a Season Ticket based on the following eligibility:

4.12.1 SENIORS prices are available to individuals aged 65 years or older on 01 August 2022;

4.12.2 YOUNG ADULTS prices are available to individuals aged 18, 19, 20 or 21 years on 01 August 2022;

4.12.3 STUDENT prices are available to supporters in full time (35 hours +) education on 01 October 2022;

4.12.4 UNDER 18 prices are available to individuals aged between the ages of 10 and 18 years on 01 August 2022;

4.12.5 UNDER 10 prices are available to individuals who are between the ages of 2 and 10 years on 01 August 2022, subject to the Under 10 Season Ticket being purchased in conjunction with an adult Season Ticket; and

4.12.6 SUPPORTERS WITH DISABILITIES, in accordance with Clause 7.

4.13 The Club reserves the right to request proof of age if applying for any age-related concessionary pricing. In addition, the Club reserves the right to request proof of full-time education if applying for Student concession pricing.

4.14 A Season Ticket is not refundable or cancellable by you during the course of the Season, either as a whole or on an individual game basis. The Club, in its absolute discretion, will consider on a case-by-case basis any requests for a refund on compassionate or exceptional grounds and any request for a refund may incur a £25 administration charge. To request a refund please write to Head of Ticketing, Crystal Palace Box Office, Selhurst Park, London SE25 6PU.

4.15 For the safety of infants and all supporters, Season Tickets are not available for infants under the age of 2 or babes in arms at any time during the Season and no infant under the age of 2 or babe in arms is allowed entry to the Ground to attend a Match.

4.16 Season Ticket match upgrade., the Holder of: (i) a Seniors Season Ticket; (ii) an Under 18 Season Ticket; (iii) a Young Adults Season Ticket; (iv) a Student Season Ticket, or (v) an Under 10 Season Ticket, are each entitled to upgrade such Season Ticket to a full adult ticket and to transfer that adult ticket to another named individual for a fee, payable by the initial Season Ticket Holder to the Club, which shall be calculated as the cost of a full price adult ticket for the relevant Match less the pro-rata cost of the applicable Season Ticket. The initial Holder may not charge for the named individual any more than the fee charged by the Club for the adult ticket. When using the online ticket transfer facility the season ticket holder must upgrade the ticket prior to transfer.

5. Direct Debit Terms and Conditions

5.1. The Season ticket Instalment Plan enables supporters to spread the cost of their Season Ticket over a maximum period of 10 months, or a shorter term depending on the date of their application. All Season Ticket Instalment Plans will expire after the instalment payable on 1 April 2023, irrespective of the date commenced. In entering into the Season Ticket Instalment Plan with us you agree that:

5.1.1. You accept the terms and conditions contained in this document

5.1.2. You are over 18 years of age and have a UK bank account

5.1.3. The details you have provided to us are true and complete

5.2. The Club reserves the right to refuse Direct Debit applications. In the event that an application to pay for a Season Ticket using the Season Ticket Instalment Plan is refused, the applicant must pay for their Season Ticket in full at the time at which their application for a Season Ticket is accepted by the Club.

5.3. The monthly instalments will be debited to your bank account on the first or fifteenth day of the month or the next working day if this date falls on a weekend or bank holiday. It is not possible to choose a specific payment date other than those offered by the Club.

5.4. Missed instalments are subject to a £10 default administration charge per missed instalment. The Club will notify the Season Ticket Holder when a payment has been missed and when the administration charge has been triggered. The default administration charge and the missed instalments will then both be payable by the Season Ticket Holder in the Box Office at the Stadium or by calling the Ticketing Team on 0333 360 1861 (Option 2).

5.5. Missed instalments and/or failure to pay the administration charge which is has been triggered under Clause 5.6 above will result in the Season Ticket and Client Reference Number(s) linked to the missed instalment account being frozen. The Season Ticket will be deactivated and will not permit entrance to the Stadium until payment is made. No additional tickets for any match in which the Club is involved can be purchased under the Supporter’s account while it is frozen – this applies to all Season Tickets paid for by the same Direct Debit. Once the appropriate instalment and administration charge has been paid and received by the Club, the account will be unfrozen and all applicable Season Tickets reactivated. The Club reserves the right to take whatever action is required (including the appointment of a third party) to recover any sums due and payable.

5.6. Any supporter who has missed Direct Debit instalments three (3) times or more during a Season will not be eligible to participate in the Season Ticket Instalment Plan the following season, or any other season thereafter.

5.7. Any supporter who has two (2) or more outstanding instalments on their account at any time will be contacted and given seven (7) days’ notice to make the relevant payment to update their account. Failure to make the relevant payment within the required seven (7) days will result in the Season Ticket being cancelled without reimbursement or future correspondence from the Club.

5.8. If you wish to cancel the Direct Debit for your Season Ticket Instalment Plan and change the method of payment, any outstanding balance will fall due to be settled in full. The supporter must pay any outstanding balance against the Season Ticket when informing the Club of their intent to cancel a Direct Debit. For the avoidance of doubt, if any outstanding balance against the Season Ticket is not paid at this time, the Club reserve the right to exercise any of its rights set out above. This is merely a right to amend the method of payment and not a right to cancel the Season Ticket.

5.9. All correspondence regarding the Season Ticket Instalment Plan should be marked with the Client Reference Number printed on the front of the relevant Season Ticket. You can also email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk should you have any questions regarding your Direct Debit.

5.10. Once purchased, Season Tickets are non-refundable; the full outstanding value of the Season Ticket is owed to the Club.

5.11. If a supporter does not accept the terms and conditions of the Season Ticket Instalment Plan, they should notify the Club within 14 days of the Season Ticket purchase date for a full reimbursement, provided the Season Ticket has not been used.

5.12. The Season Ticket Instalment Plan is not included within the Auto Renewal Scheme set out in Clause 12.

6. Family Zone

6.1 In the event that there is a Full Capacity Ground (as described in Clause 18 below), the Club’s Family Zones are located in the Main stand in Blocks A and J and in the Whitehorse Lane Stand. These stands are not exclusive to families to purchase in, however this is the only area where Family discounts will apply.

7. Supporters with Disabilities

7.1 A Supporter with Disabilities wishing to apply for a Season Ticket and who can provide the Club with proof of their eligibility shall be able to purchase a Season Ticket at the concession rate available for Supporters with Disabilities. Please contact our DLO on dlo@cpfc.co.uk or our Disabled Liaison Officer on 020 8768 6080 for full details.

7.2 The Club reserves the right to request proof of eligibility before issuing a Season Ticket for the Season. All applicants must include proof of eligibility valid within the last year from the date of application with their completed application form. Such proof must include one of the following:

7.2.1 Receipt of the middle or higher rate of the Disability Living Allowance (mobility or care component);

7.2.2 Receipt of the standard or enhanced rate of the daily living component of the Personal Independence Payment;

7.2.3 Receipt of the enhanced rate of the mobility component of the Personal Independence Payment;

7.2.4 Receipt of either the Severe Disablement Allowance, the Employment and Support Allowance or the Attendance Allowance; or

7.2.5 A specialist personal letter from a hospital confirming that the applicant is in receipt of support services.

7.3 A Supporter with Disabilities can be accompanied to every Match by a Personal Assistant and the Club will use all reasonable efforts to provide the Personal Assistant with a seat next to the Supporter with Disabilities. If this is not possible the Club will provide the closet available seat to the Personal Assistant.

7.4 A Personal Assistant is not a Season Ticket Holder in their own right. The Personal Assistant is not able to attend a Match unless accompanied by the Supporter with Disabilities who is a Season Ticket Holder. When a Season Ticket Holder who is a Supporter with Disabilities is unable to attend a Match, the Personal Assistant can only attend by purchasing a ticket for the applicable Match. For the avoidance of doubt, a Season Ticket belonging to a Supporter with Disabilities is non-transferable.

8. Lost or Stolen Season Tickets

8.1 The Club shall not be obliged to issue a replacement for any lost, stolen, defaced or destroyed Season Ticket.

8.2 In the event that a Season Ticket is not available for presentation at any individual Match, the Club shall not be obliged to admit the Season Ticket Holder or issue any other form of ticket for that Match. If, at the Club’s sole discretion, a duplicate ticket is issued, the Club may require payment of a non-refundable administration charge.

8.3 If a Season Ticket is irreparably lost, stolen or destroyed, a duplicate Season Ticket shall be issued by the Club as soon as reasonably practicable after the payment of the non-refundable administration charge. One such duplicate Season Ticket will be issued per season and the Season Ticket Holder will be required to sign a document confirming the original Season Ticket is irreparably lost, stolen or destroyed and indemnifying the Club against any direct or indirect consequences of any false representation or statement to the Club.

8.4 A non-refundable administration fee of £3 will be charged for Season Ticket Holders who are issued a duplicate Match ticket on a Match-by-Match basis. If a Season Ticket is lost and a replacement Season Ticket is issued to the Season Ticket Holder by the Club, a non-refundable administration fee of £20 will be levied.

8.5 Should any Season Ticket not arrive in the normal course of post after purchase, the purchaser will be required to sign a document confirming this and undertaking to immediately return the missing Season Ticket to the Club should is come into the purchaser’s possession at any time. There will be no charge for the issue of a duplicate Season Ticket in such circumstances.

8.6 The Club is not responsible for a lost, stolen, forgotten, damaged or destroyed Season Ticket. The Club will provide you with a duplicate Season Ticket subject to payment by you of a non-refundable administration fee of up to £20, which may be charged at the discretion of the Club, before issuing the duplicate Season Ticket. Supporters who have their season ticket stolen can obtain a free season ticket on the production of a crime reference number.

9. Change of Details

9.1 All Season Ticket Holders must notify the Club as soon as reasonably practicable following a change of address, payment details, and/or contact details. The Club reserves the right to require the Season Ticket Holder to provide proof of such change and request must be complied with by such Season Ticket Holder within 14 (fourteen) days.

10. Changes to dates, refunds and exchanges

10.1 All Matches are organised and staged in accordance with the regulations of the relevant Football Authority. No guarantee can be given by the Club that any Match will take place at a particular time or on a particular date. All information about times and dates of Matches is maintained as up-to-date as possible but should be taken as a guide only and the Club reserves the right to reschedule any Match at any time, without notice and without any liability whatsoever.

10.2 In the event of the postponement of a Match then unless the Match in question is rearranged and played Behind Closed Doors or Partially Behind Closed Doors, your Season Ticket will enable you to attend any re-scheduled Match.

10.3 Season Tickets, on a game-by-game basis, are non-refundable. Exceptions may be made in certain cases at the discretion of the Club.

10.4 Season tickets, as a whole, are non-refundable. Exceptions may be made in certain cases at the discretion of the Club.

11. Cancellation & Withdrawal of Season Ticket

11.1 Without prejudice to any other remedies it may have, the Club shall have the right in the case of any serious or persistent breach of the Terms & Conditions of Entry to (a) cancel and withdraw any Season Ticket issued to you, and/or (b) refuse entry or eject the user of the Season Ticket at any Match. In the event of such cancellation, refusal or ejection no refund will be paid in respect of the unexpired portion of the Season Ticket and/or for any particular Match. Without prejudice to the general nature of the above the following actions shall constitute a serious breach of the Terms & Conditions of Entry:

11.1.1 smoking in designated non-smoking areas;

11.1.2 persistent standing in seated areas whilst the Match is in progress;

11.1.3 sale or transfer (save as permitted) of this Season Ticket to any person;

11.1.4 deliberate misuse of the Season Ticket;

11.1.5 any misrepresentation in relation to Clause 1.2;

11.1.6 persistent swearing during the Match;

11.1.7 the throwing of any object within the Ground that may cause injury, damage, distress or annoyance to people or property without lawful authority or excuse;

11.1.8 being (or appearing to be) drunk or intoxicated;

11.1.9 whether at the Ground or, travelling to or from a Match: (a) the use of foul, obscene, abusive, racist and/or discriminatory language and/or gestures; (b) the chanting of anything of an indecent, racist and/or discriminatory nature; (c) fighting or engaging in and/or inciting violence;

11.1.10 the possession of a banner or flag that bears materials or slogans that are offensive, obscene, abusive, racist or discriminatory;

11.1.11 bringing the Ground (or using within the Ground): illegal drugs, other illegal substances, fireworks, firecrackers, smoke canisters, air horns, flares, laser devices, bottles, glass vessels or any item that might be used as a weapon or compromise public safety;

11.1.12 entering the playing area or any adjacent area to which spectators are not generally admitted without lawful authority or excuse;

11.1.13 the supply of any misleading or incorrect information in any application;

11.1.14 any breach of Clauses 2.2, 2.3 or 2.4; and

11.1.15 any failure to pay or default of payment in respect of any sums owing to the Club (or any third party) in respect of any Season Ticket.

11.2 In relation to Season Tickets obtained through the Season Ticket Instalment Plan and in addition to the Terms and Conditions of Entry, you will be in breach of the terms and conditions of the Season Ticket Instalment Plan, as set out in Clause 5 above, if you fail to pay any repayments as specified under the Season Ticket Instalment Plan. In such circumstances we reserve the right to:

11.2.1 suspend the use of your Season Ticket and the ability to purchase additional tickets until payment of any outstanding sums under the Season Ticket Instalment Plan agreement are received;

11.2.2 terminate the Season Ticket Instalment Plan;

11.2.3 permanently withdraw your Season Ticket; and/or

11.2.4 disqualify you from applying for any subsequent Season Ticket Instalment Plan organised by the Club.

11.3 In the event that your Season Ticket is withdrawn or cancelled the Club reserves the right to exclude you from any Membership Scheme maintained or organised by the Club and/or to disqualify you from applying for any Match ticket or season ticket at its discretion and to notify any Football Authority and/or other football clubs of such exclusion and/or disqualification and the reason for such exclusion and/or disqualification.

11.4 If a Season Ticket holder is not 18 years or older, his/her parents and/or guardians are responsible for his/her actions, conduct and compliance with the Terms and Conditions of Entry.

11.5 The Club may conduct security searches where it has reason to believe that any of the breaches set down in 11.1 has either occurred or may occur.

12. Renewal

12.1 In order for a Season Ticket Holder to renew his existing seat for the Season, the Season Ticket Holder must complete the Club’s “Season Ticket Renewal Form 2021/22” and a remittance or credit card details and return these via the Website, by telephoning The Box Office on 0333 360 1861or by (subject to Applicable Laws and compliance with the Covid-19 Supporter Policy) attending The Box Office in person by the Season Ticket Renewal Date. Season Ticket Holders who do not renew their Season Ticket successfully on or before the Season Ticket Renewal Date will not be guaranteed a Season Ticket for the 2022/23 season.

13. Your Personal Data

13.1 The Club is a data controller in respect of personal data submitted by the Holder and will hold and process personal data for legal and administrative purposes and, with the Holder’s consent, for marketing purposes. The personal data provided to the Club shall be processed, stored and transferred in accordance with the terms of the Club’s privacy policy, which is available at www.cpfc.co.uk. We will use the information you give us to send you information as set out in the Data Protection Statement on the Season Ticket application form.

14. Exclusion of Liability

14.1 Neither the Club nor the Premier League nor the EFL (as applicable) shall have any liability to any Season Ticket Holder, or any Guest or Personal Assistant for

(a) any interruptions and/or restrictions to the view of any Match; and/or

(b) any impact on their enjoyment of any Match; which in each case is caused by the position of the allocated seat, and/or other ticket holders or spectators in the Ground.

14.2 The Club shall have no liability for any non-delivery or late delivery of any Season Ticket resulting from the acts or omissions of any postal service supplier.

14.3 In the event of cancellation or re-schedule of any Match, the Club will have no liability whatsoever, including for any indirect or consequential loss or damage, loss of enjoyment or travel/accommodation costs.

14.4 The Club hereby excludes any liability for loss, injury or damage to persons/property in or around the Ground except in respect of death or personal injury resulting from any negligence of the Club or any other liability of the Club which cannot be excluded under applicable law.

14.5 The Club hereby excludes any liability for any loss, injury, costs, expenses or damage of any kind connected to your use of any Official Ticket Exchange, including, without limitation, any liability relating to any problem with, suspension of or termination of an Official Ticket Exchange, in each case except in respect of death or personal injury resulting from any negligence of the Club or any other liability of the Club which cannot be excluded under applicable law.

14.6 The Club hereby excludes all liability resulting from any decision taken by the Football Authorities, the UK Government, any governing body, any public authority or the Club to play a Match Behind Closed Doors, play a Match Partially Behind Closed Doors or cancel a Match.

15. Events Outside Our Control

15.1 We will not be liable or responsible for any failure to perform, or delay in performance of, any of our obligations under these Terms and Conditions that is caused by an Event Outside Our Control.

15.2 An Event Outside Our Control means any act or event beyond our reasonable control, including without limitation strikes, lock-outs or other industrial action by third parties, civil commotion, riot, invasion, terrorist attack or threat of terrorist attack, war (whether declared or not) or threat or preparation for war, fire, explosion, storm, flood, earthquake, subsidence, epidemic or other natural disaster, power failure, governmental or local authority or football authority regulations and requirements, or failure of public or private telecommunications networks.

15.3 If an Event Outside Our Control takes place that affects the performance of our obligations under these Terms and Conditions:

15.3.1 We will contact you as soon as reasonably possible to notify you.

15.3.2 Our obligations under these Terms and Conditions will be suspended and the time for performance of our obligations will be extended for the duration of the Event Outside Our Control.

16. General

16.1 If the Club fails to insist that you perform any of your obligations under these Terms and Conditions, or if the Club does not enforce its rights against you, or if the Club delays in doing so, that will not mean that the Club has waived its rights against you and will not mean that you do not have to comply with those obligations. If the Club does waive a default by you, the Club will only do so in writing, and that will not mean that the Club will automatically waive any later default by you.

16.2 Each of the clauses of these Terms and Conditions operates separately. The invalidity or partial invalidity of any provision of these Terms and Conditions shall not prejudice or affect the remainder of these Terms and Conditions, which shall continue in full force and effect. If any invalid, unenforceable or illegal provision of this agreement would be valid, enforceable and legal if some part of it were deleted, the provision shall apply with the minimum modification necessary to make it legal, valid and enforceable.

16.3 The Club reserves the right to change these Terms and Conditions from time to time (for example, to reflect changes in relevant laws and regulatory requirements), and shall publicise such changes on the Club’s website.

16.4 If there is any conflict, ambiguity or inconsistency between any provision of these Terms and Conditions and any provision of the Ground Regulations, the relevant provision of these Terms and Conditions shall take precedence.

16.5 Notwithstanding any other provision in these Terms and Conditions and with the exception of any Football Authority, no other person other than you or the Club has any rights under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999 to rely on or enforce any term of these Terms and Conditions.

16.6 Nothing in these Terms of Conditions shall affect any right or remedy of a third party that exists or is available other than as a result of the aforementioned Act.

16.7 The Club reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time. An up-to-date version of the Terms and Conditions can be found at https://www.cpfc.co.uk/202223- terms-and-conditions

16.8 These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. The parties hereby submit to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the Courts of England and Wales (including in relation to any non-contractual disputes or claims).

18. Definitions

In these Terms and Conditions, the following words and phrases shall have the following meanings:

"Applicable Law(s)" means (i) any statute, regulation, by-law or subordinate legislation in force from time to time; (ii) the common law and laws of equity (or their local equivalent) from time to time; (iii) any binding court order, judgment or decree; (iv) any binding applicable industry code, policy, guidance or standard; or (v) any applicable direction, policy, rule or order that is given by any regulatory body.

“Applicable Football Regulations” means in respect of any Football Authority: (i) the statutes, rules, regulations, directives, codes of practice, guidelines and equivalent for the time being of such bodies; and (ii) all promotional, marketing, and commercial agreements and arrangements concluded by each such body; in each case with which the Club and/or you and/or a Guest is required to comply with from time to time.

"Away Club" the football club playing against the Club.

"Ticket Allocation" means the process set out in Clause 17.

"Behind Closed Doors" means a Match played at the Ground or at a neutral venue where paying spectators are not allowed to attend the Match pursuant to a decision of the Football Authorities, any Applicable Law, any other relevant governing body and/or the Club's discretion from time to time.

"Category A" means the Premier League Matches between the Club and Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham, Manchester City, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion taking place during the Season.

"Category B" means the Premier League Matches between the Club and those football clubs not listed as Category A, taking place during the Season.

"Club/we/our/us" means CPFC Limited (07270793) of Selhurst Park, Holmesdale Road, London SE25 6PU.

"Covid-19" means COVID-19, any variant of COVID-19, and any epidemic, pandemic or other infectious disease.

"Credit Balance" means the amount received by the Club from the Season Ticket Holder in cleared funds pursuant to Clause 16.9.

"Football Authority" each of the Premier League, The Football League, The Football Association, The Football Association of Wales, FIFA, UEFA and other relevant governing body of association football and the term

"Football Authorities" shall be construed accordingly.

"Football League or EFL" the Football League Limited and/or the league competitions organised by it, as appropriate.

"Full Capacity Ground" means the Club in its absolute discretion and subject to Applicable Laws has sufficient capacity at the Ground to allow all Season Ticket Holders access to the Ground for a Match.

"Ground" the football stadium at Selhurst Park, Holmesdale Road, London SE25 6PU.

"Ground Regulations" those ground regulations issued by the Club from time to time that set out the terms and conditions upon which spectators are granted entry to the Ground (copies of which are on display at the Ground and on the Website https://www.cpfc.co.uk/club/visiting-selhurst-park/

"Guest" means a relative, friend, colleague and/or companion to the disabled who would be entitled to purchase a Season Ticket under the Terms & Conditions of Entry.

"Match" any Premier League football match and/or Relevant Cup Match and/or any friendly match in which the Club's men's senior team participates and takes place at the Ground during the Season and to which you are entitled to attend (as determined by the Ticket Allocation).

"Material" any audio, visual or audio-visual material or any information or data the Club participates and that takes place at the Ground during Season 2022/23.

"Member" a member of a Membership Scheme.

"Membership Scheme" each of the membership schemes of the Club available to individuals, the terms and conditions of which are available on the Website.

"Official Ticket Exchange" means the Club's authorised ticket resale facility made available by the Club from time to time, which provides an online secure service for Season Ticket Holders to exchange tickets to games played by the Club with other Members and, where permitted by the Club from time to time, other supporters of the Club.

"Partially Behind Closed Doors" means a Match played at the Ground where the number of spectators permitted to enter the Stadium are restricted to comply with rules and requirements on social distancing as detailed by the Football Authorities, any Applicable Law, any governing body and/or at the Club's discretion from time to time.

"Personal Assistant" an individual who is responsible for the care of a Supporter with Disabilities.

"Premier League" the Football Association Premier League.

“Relevant Cup Match” any Match in the FA Cup, the Football League Cup or a UEFA competition played by the Club (including any replays and matches in the FA Cup, the Football League Cup or a UEFA competition) or any other knockout competition organised by the Football Authorities or any replacements or successors thereof.

"Season" the 2022/23 professional football season as determined by The Premier League;

"Season Ticket" the electronic entry smart card or other form of ticket or card provided by the Club entitling admission to Matches.

"Season Ticket Holder" a holder of a Season Ticket.

“Season Ticket Instalment Plan" the interest free direct debit instalment plan under which a Season Ticket Holder can purchase their Season Ticket(s) subject to the terms and conditions contained in Clause 5 above.

“Season Ticket Renewal Date” means Friday 18th June 23:59 hours 2021.

"Supporter with Disabilities" any supporter who is registered with the Club and who has a physical or mental impairment that has a 'long term' or 'substantial' negative effect on their ability to carry out normal day to day activities.

"Terms and Conditions" these terms and conditions governing the issue and use of a Season Ticket.

"Terms and Conditions of Entry" each of the rules and regulations of FIFA, UEFA, The Football Association Limited, the Football Association of Wales, the EFL and/or any other relevant governing body of association football, the Ground Regulations, and these Terms and Conditions, as each may be amended from time to time.

"Website" means the Club's website at www.cpfc.co.uk