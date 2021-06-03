Now open for renewal
The 2022/23 season is sure to be full of thrills and we hope you’ll join us for every step of the way with a seasonal Premium experience.Steve Parish, Chairman
Take your matchday beyond the 90 minutes and enjoy the pinnacle of football on and off the pitch with an unrivalled Premium experience.
What we offer in the Premium lounges at Selhurst Park is unique, from the people to the menu.Will Britton, Executive Chef
As we showcase south London’s finest on the pitch, we do the same in our kitchens with our menus of fine local cuisine.
Our cuisine will be varied throughout the 2022/23 campaign with a major emphasis on fresh food that is in season. Our seasonal focus ensures the food you enjoy is the freshest it can be, and consistently of high-quality.
Some of the most recognisable names and personalities in football spend their matchdays at Selhurst Park, hosting guests at every match, entertaining with their pre-match views and stories.
The likes of Jim Cannon and Sky Sports regulars Darren Ambrose and Clinton Morrison are often on-hand in our lounges.
Experience from the halfway-line
Malcolm Allison
The Malcolm Allison Lounge pays homage to the legendary manager it is named after, providing comfort and sophistication in one unique setting. Enjoy a fine dining buffet and seats in the exclusive Directors’ Box.
- Pre-match two-course fine dining buffet
- Half-time refreshments available to purchase
- Access to a premium bar
- Reserved lounge seating pre-match
Speroni’s Restaurant
Speroni’s Restaurant embodies the class and charm of the man it is named after. A restaurant-style experience, with table service and a vibrant, buzzing atmosphere packed with friends and family alike, all entertained by a roster of legendary hosts.
- Warm and vibrant atmosphere with private table
- Exquisite three-course dining, half-time and full-time refreshments
- Inclusive drinks throughout your day
- Season-long interaction with club legends
The 2010 Club
The very best Premium experience, the 2010 Club is a truly sophisticated environment with the finest dining available. Our intimate, classy ambience is only beaten by the VIP Directors’ Box seating just moments away from this lounge.
- Our most exclusive and intimate environment
- Modern menu concept throughout pre-match, half-time and full-time
- Sparkling drinks reception
- Dedicated staff with table service
- Inclusive drinks throughout your day
- Season-long interaction with club legends
Experience from behind the goal-line
Legends restaurant
Legends Restaurant absorbs the famous Selhurst atmosphere as it overlooks the pitch and hosted by iconic former players, while enjoying our seasonal, high-quality three-course dining, in a relaxed, friendly environment.
- Energetic atmosphere overlooking the goal-line
- Exquisite three-course buffet, half-time and full-time refreshments
- Inclusive drinks throughout your day
- Season-long interaction with club legends
Executive boxes
Executive Boxes provide a private, personal experience at the heart of Selhurst’s buzzing atmosphere. Enjoy fine dining and inclusive drink packages with friends, family, clients or colleagues inside your box and soak in all the drama of a Crystal Palace matchday from the comfort of your own space.
- Fine-dining and inclusive drinks add-ons available
- Personal service from a dedicated team
- Bespoke designs and decoration
- Tailored box layout
- Use of your space on non-matchdays
- Private meetings with club legends