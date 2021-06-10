Player Sponsorship

Be part of the action this season
By sponsoring a player you'll receive more than meets the eye. As well as exposure for your brand both on the Palace website and on digital matchday screens, you'll also receive a signed shirt from the player you sponsor!
Explore
Digital Matchday Exposure
Your brand will feature on screens in the Fanzone, concourses and stadium bowl throughout the course of a matchday!
Receive a signed shirt
By sponsoring a player, you'll receive a signed shirt from the player you pick!
Feature on the player's profile
Your company's logo, or personal message should you prefer, will feature on the brand new player profile's page on the new Palace website.
Choose from the players below and then make an enquiry with our team.
