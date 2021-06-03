Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Get a taste of a Premium experience

Starting from just £85+VAT, our two pre-season fixtures against Charlton Athletitc and Watford are a brilliant way to experience what a Premium package has to offer.

Enquire nowDownload brochure
  • Image
  • image
  • image
01 / 03

Speroni’s Restaurant

Speroni’s restaurant

Named in honour of our iconic Argentinian shot stopper, the restaurant emanates the warmth and charm that made Julian Speroni such a legendary figure at the club.

  • Directors Box seating
  • Three-course pre-match, half time/ full time refreshments and inclusive house drinks
from£85+VAT per person
ENQUIRE NOW
  • image
  • image
  • image
01 / 03

Executive boxes

logo

Your own private space overlooking the pitch - an Executive Box is the perfect way to entertain clients or share special moments with friends and family.

  • Your own exclusive and private environment with views of the Selhurst Park pitch
  • Three-course dining and drinks packages available
  • 10 or 20 person boxes available
from£400+VAT (10 person box without dining)
ENQUIRE NOW