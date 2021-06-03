Get a taste of a Premium experience
Starting from just £85+VAT, our two pre-season fixtures against Charlton Athletitc and Watford are a brilliant way to experience what a Premium package has to offer.
Speroni’s Restaurant
Named in honour of our iconic Argentinian shot stopper, the restaurant emanates the warmth and charm that made Julian Speroni such a legendary figure at the club.
- Directors Box seating
- Three-course pre-match, half time/ full time refreshments and inclusive house drinks
from£85+VAT per person
Executive boxes
Your own private space overlooking the pitch - an Executive Box is the perfect way to entertain clients or share special moments with friends and family.
- Your own exclusive and private environment with views of the Selhurst Park pitch
- Three-course dining and drinks packages available
- 10 or 20 person boxes available
from£400+VAT (10 person box without dining)