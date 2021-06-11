With Season Tickets for the 2021/22 season on sale, we have put together a how-to guide to help supporters navigate the online renewal process.

Before starting the renewal process, please be aware of the key dates for renewal:

Early Bird renewal period – ie. Phase 1 - ran until 14th May, with ticket prices frozen at the 19/20 Early Bird rate.

Phase 2 was from 15th May until Friday 18th June, where everyone who had a Season Ticket during the 19/20 season could renew their seat, following the club’s Keep your Seat amnesty. During this phase, supporters also had the option to pay for their 21/22 Season Ticket via direct debit, which is managed in-house with 0% interest and no fees charged.

Following the Keep your Seat deadline, there were a few days available for seat moves, ahead of 21/22 Season Tickets going on general sale at Phase 3 pricing.

Phase 3 is from 24th June, where any remaining 21/22 Season Tickets will go on general sale at Phase 3 pricing.

If you’re looking to use credit to renew your Season Ticket, skip to step 5 for more information on how to do so.

Renewing your Season Ticket online

To renew your Season Ticket online, it is important to have linked your ticketing record to your Palace account before you begin your renewal (a guide on this process can be found here).

The step-by-step renewal process is detailed below:

Step 1.

Navigate to tickets.cpfc.co.uk, ensure you are logged in and select 'Season Tickets', either by clicking on the promotional image or clicking Season Tickets.

Step 2.

Once on the Season Ticket page, click on the 'Renew Now' button towards the top of the page.

This page also includes links to pricing and FAQs, should you have any questions before you begin the renewal process.

Step 3.

You should now see your Season Ticket from the 2020/21 Season available for renewal. Select 'Yes, I want to renew…' and click 'Proceed'.

Step 4.

At this stage, you can review your order; please ensure that you recognise the seat details and price-band offered for your renewal.

If you did not opt for ticketing account credit during the 2020/21 refund process, you can select “Proceed to Checkout” and proceed to step 6.

If you opted for credit, please continue to step 5.

Step 5.

If you opted for ticketing account credit during the 2020/21 season, you will see a guide on how to find your credit voucher during the 'Order' review page.

Your credit voucher has been sent to the lead booker of your 2020/21 Season Ticket, and the unique voucher code is in the e-mail, or can be found by following the guide shown.

Step 6.

At the checkout page, supporters with ticketing account credit can enter their gift voucher, and select the amount they wish to redeem from their balance.

Before selecting 'Pay', supporters are required to acknowledge they have read, and agree to, the club’s COVID-19 Policy and Ticketing Terms and Conditions.

Once this has been done, please click 'Pay' to enter your credit or debit card details.