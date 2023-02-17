Then, at 13:00 GMT on Monday, February 20th, Paddy McCarthy's Under-21s play host to an in-form Manchester United side in south London.

Both sides are in the top half of the table and, while the Red Devils go into the game following six consecutive wins, Palace will also be full of confidence after their recent last-gasp progression from the Premier League International Cup group-stages.

In the reverse fixture in Manchester, Palace produced a brilliant performance to win out 5-1 at Leigh Sports Village - and will be hoping for a similar result come Monday.

With plenty of exclusive live broadcasts like this weekend's in store, there's never been a better moment to become a Palace TV+ subscriber.

Alternatively, supporters can also gain Palace TV+ access by purchasing a Gold membership, Junior Gold membership, International membership or Season Ticket+.