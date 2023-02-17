Skip navigation
Palace TV+ enables supporters to follow Crystal Palace teams, wherever they are.

The weekend began at 11:00 GMT on Saturday, February 18th, when Palace's U18s side hosted rivals Brighton, still with an outside chance of claiming this season's U18 Premier League South title.

Palace's U18s went into the game off the back of impressive performances in consecutive wins over Fulham U18s (4-0 away) and Aston Villa (2-1 at home), and sat 13 points behind league leaders West Ham United - but crucially they had a game in hand.

Then, at 13:00 GMT on Monday, February 20th, Paddy McCarthy's Under-21s play host to an in-form Manchester United side in south London.

Both sides are in the top half of the table and, while the Red Devils go into the game following six consecutive wins, Palace will also be full of confidence after their recent last-gasp progression from the Premier League International Cup group-stages.

In the reverse fixture in Manchester, Palace produced a brilliant performance to win out 5-1 at Leigh Sports Village - and will be hoping for a similar result come Monday.

From first-team friendlies to selected live Academy broadcasts of Under-18s and Under-21s games to live commentary on the first-team, Palace TV+ is a great value way to follow it all.

You can also find great new documentaries, including Coming of Age: The Step Up, which is now available exclusively to Palace TV+ subscribers. The three-part series follows Palace U18s in their first season at Category 1 level as the lads battle for first place.

