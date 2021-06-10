Can I move my seat?

This was only possible between the Keep your Seat deadline and the Phase 3 general sale during summer.

Will I get a Season Ticket card for the season?

Your existing Season Ticket card will not enable access to the stadium. In line with Premier League guidelines, all Season Ticket and match tickets at Selhurst Park are digital - with entry gained to the stadium using a smartphone.

Are there any other ways to attend games next season, other than a Season Ticket?

Details of a range of Membership products which enable access on a match by match basis are available here.

How do I update my details in my account?

If you need to update your personal details on your ticketing account, please follow the below steps: Login to your account Click on your name at the top of the screen Click on personal details Click edit at the bottom of My Profile Update your details Press Save Updates at the bottom of the screen

I can't find my ticket in my Apple Wallet on iOS 15. What should I do?