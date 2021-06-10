This was only possible between the Keep your Seat deadline and the Phase 3 general sale during summer.
Your existing Season Ticket card will not enable access to the stadium. In line with Premier League guidelines, all Season Ticket and match tickets at Selhurst Park are digital - with entry gained to the stadium using a smartphone.
Details of a range of Membership products which enable access on a match by match basis are available here.
If you need to update your personal details on your ticketing account, please follow the below steps:
- Login to your account
- Click on your name at the top of the screen
- Click on personal details
- Click edit at the bottom of My Profile
- Update your details
- Press Save Updates at the bottom of the screen
iOS 15 users, if you cannot find you ticket in your Apple Wallet, please scroll to the bottom and click on hidden passes. In their please find your pass, press it and select unhide. Alternatively go to settings > wallet & Apple Pay > turn off Hide Expired passes.