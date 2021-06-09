If you or your child are under eight-years-old, contact Palace for Life Foundation. They hold after-school, weekend, school holiday football and skills training. Visit their website here.

We do not hold open trials. We have a large scouting network with scouts watching games and tournaments in and around south London. This is our main source of recruiting young and talented players. Our scouts are watching school, county, regional and district games and tournaments across all age groups.

If you are a coach and wish to put a player forward, please email the players’ profile with their playing history and a fixture list to academy@cpfc.co.uk.

As you can imagine, our Academy receives a very large number of applications so if yours is one they are interested in they will send a scout to watch at an upcoming match. You may not be notified of the visit.

If the scout feels that the player has shown potential to play at Academy level, an approach will be made to the manager of your club or school as well as the player’s parents.

If you are interested in playing for our Women’s team, contact the relevant email address below.

For juniors, email secretary@cpfcw.co.uk. For seniors, email Paula.johnson@cpfc.co.uk.