Season Ticket renewals are available to 20/21 Season Ticket holders.
This Early Bird renewal period – ie. Phase 1 - ran until 14th May, with ticket prices frozen at the 19/20 Early Bird rate.
Phase 2 was from 15th May until Friday 18th June, where everyone who had a Season Ticket during the 19/20 season could renew their seat, following the club’s Keep your Seat amnesty. During this phase, supporters also had the option to pay for their 21/22 Season Ticket via direct debit, which is managed in-house with 0% interest and no fees charged.
Following the Keep your Seat deadline, there were a few days available for seat moves, ahead of 21/22 Season Tickets going on general sale at Phase 3 pricing.
Phase 3 is from 24th June, where any remaining 21/22 Season Tickets will go on general sale at Phase 3 pricing.
While recent signs are positive that a level of normality will resume, and the hope is that fans can attend matches games once more, we cannot guarantee it.
In the event that 21/22 games are played behind closed doors, we will operate in a similar manner as we did during the 20/21 season, with phased refunds being offered to Season Ticket holders reflecting the latest Government guidance.
We are working with the relevant authorities to establish more about the finer details of the safe return of fans, and we will advise in due course.
Sadly we are not in a position to guarantee this, however the indications look very positive.
We will do everything we possibly can to ensure fans return to Selhurst Park as soon as possible and a huge amount of work is going on behind the scenes to achieve this.
Only between the Keep your Seat deadline (18th June) and Phase 3 general sale (24th June).
If you move seat, or change price type, you will receive a new Season Ticket card.
Otherwise, your 19/20 Season Ticket card will still be valid, and is the card you should use.
To make the purchase of your 21/22 Season Ticket as smooth as possible, we recommend making sure you have registered for an online Palace account and have linked your Season Ticket client reference number to that account.
You can find your client reference on your Season Ticket card or on any confirmation emails from previous Season Ticket purchases.
To find out more about creating an account and linking your client reference number, please click here.
21/22 Season Ticket prices have been frozen at the rates for the 19/20 season, with Phase 1 adults from £420, children from £95 and seniors from £280.
Phase 2 prices will see a slight increase on Phase 1, but are aligned with rates from the 19/20 season, with adults from £460, children from £115 and seniors from £310.
Phase 3 prices are from £500 for adults, £125 for children and £335 for seniors.
You can pay for your 21/22 Season Ticket in a one-off payment with a debit/credit card either online, by phone or, as long as guidelines allow, in person at the Box Office.
If you would like to pay for your 21/22 Season Ticket by cash, this option will be available from the Box Office in store, once in-person sales are permitted by the Government on 12 April.
From 15th May, when Phase 2 begins, you also have the option to pay for your 21/22 Season Ticket in 10 monthly direct debit payments. This process will be managed in-house with 0% interest and no fees charged.
Yes. If you have selected to have your 20/21 Season Ticket monies applied as credit to your ticketing account, you will see this amount as a payment option when you reach the checkout page.
To find out how to apply your ticking credit, click here and skip to step 5 for more information.
To renew your Season Ticket, please purchase your ticket under the relevant Accessible Price Type; please note, Season Tickets are available for renewal online for all supporters who have registered as a disabled supporter with the club.
For more information on how to register as a disabled supporter, to discuss your access requirements, or to renew your Season Ticket, please email dlo@cpfc.co.uk and a member of the team will respond to you.
Details of a range of Membership products which enable access on a match by match basis are available here.
Yes, from 24th June any remaining 21/22 Season Tickets will go on general sale at Phase 3 pricing.
To renew a Season Ticket for a friend or family member, please follow the steps below:
- Login to your account
- Click on your name at the top of the screen
- Click on personal details
- Scroll down to My Friends & Family and select manage my relationships
- Select the friend or family member and click on edit
- Tick the ‘Allow person to access and manage, tickets, Season Tickets, memberships on my behalf’ and ‘ok’
- Then log out and back in and click season tickets, the Season Ticket of your strong friend and family will then display for purchase.
If you need to update your personal details on your ticketing account, please follow the below steps:
- Login to your account
- Click on your name at the top of the screen
- Click on personal details
- Click edit at the bottom of My Profile
- Update your details
- Press Save Updates at the bottom of the screen