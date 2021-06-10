Season Ticket renewals are available to 20/21 Season Ticket holders.

This Early Bird renewal period – ie. Phase 1 - ran until 14th May, with ticket prices frozen at the 19/20 Early Bird rate.

Phase 2 was from 15th May until Friday 18th June, where everyone who had a Season Ticket during the 19/20 season could renew their seat, following the club’s Keep your Seat amnesty. During this phase, supporters also had the option to pay for their 21/22 Season Ticket via direct debit, which is managed in-house with 0% interest and no fees charged.

Following the Keep your Seat deadline, there were a few days available for seat moves, ahead of 21/22 Season Tickets going on general sale at Phase 3 pricing.

Phase 3 is from 24th June, where any remaining 21/22 Season Tickets will go on general sale at Phase 3 pricing.