Get ready for an unforgettable Crystal Palace Women matchday!
From thrilling on-pitch action to family-friendly entertainment, here is everything you can expect on gameday at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.
Get ready for an unforgettable Crystal Palace Women matchday!
From thrilling on-pitch action to family-friendly entertainment, here is everything you can expect on gameday at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.
No – you do not need to be a Member to purchase tickets at either Selhurst Park games, or games played at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.
For all accessible information regarding accessible tickets and facilities please read our guide to visiting the VBS Community Stadium here.
If you require any further information about accessibility at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, or at Selhurst Park, please email dlo@cpfc.co.uk