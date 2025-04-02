FAQs

How can I get tickets for a Palace Women game?

Tickets for Palace Women's upcoming home and away games are available here.

Do I have to be a Member to purchase tickets for Women’s games?

No – you do not need to be a Member to purchase tickets at either Selhurst Park games, or games played at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.

I am a disabled supporter. What facilities are there at Sutton’s ground, and how do I purchase tickets?