      FAQs
      How can I get tickets for a Palace Women game?

      Tickets for Palace Women's upcoming home and away games are available here.

      Do I have to be a Member to purchase tickets for Women’s games?

      No – you do not need to be a Member to purchase tickets at either Selhurst Park games, or games played at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.

      I am a disabled supporter. What facilities are there at Sutton’s ground, and how do I purchase tickets?

      For all accessible information regarding accessible tickets and facilities please read our guide to visiting the VBS Community Stadium here.

      If you require any further information about accessibility at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, or at Selhurst Park, please email dlo@cpfc.co.uk

