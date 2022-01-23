Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
  • First-Team
  • All
Brought to you by
KO listed in users′ timezone
  • Next game

    Premier League

    Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    Liverpool
    Liverpool

  • FA Cup

    Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    Hartlepool United
    Hartlepool United

  • Premier League

    Norwich City
    Norwich City
    Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Brentford(A)
    Brentford
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Chelsea(H)
    Chelsea

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Burnley(H)
    Burnley

  • Premier League

    Wolverhampton Wanderers(A)
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Manchester City(H)
    Manchester City

  • Premier League

    Newcastle United(A)
    Newcastle United
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Arsenal(H)
    Arsenal

  • Premier League

    Leicester City(A)
    Leicester City
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Everton(A)
    Everton
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Leeds United(H)
    Leeds United

  • Premier League

    Southampton(A)
    Southampton
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Watford(H)
    Watford

  • Premier League

    Aston Villa(A)
    Aston Villa
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Manchester United(H)
    Manchester United

  • Premier League

    TBC
    Watford(A)
    Watford
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace