Newcastle v Palace League Cup date confirmed
Newcastle Utd Palace
Newcastle Utd
Palace
- 08:42
Latest videosView all videos
- 11:38
- 101:43The Full 90 | Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+101:43The Full 90 | Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+Full Match Replays
- 15:02Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace | Extended Highlights15:02Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace | Extended HighlightsHighlights
- 02:13Match Highlights: Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace02:13Match Highlights: Newcastle 0-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 05:33The Manager faces the press after Newcastle draw05:33The Manager faces the press after Newcastle drawPress Conferences
- 02:44
- 08:11Pitch-side Camera: Palace v Newcastle (H) | ACCESS ALL OVER08:11Pitch-side Camera: Palace v Newcastle (H) | ACCESS ALL OVERMatch Action
- 09:01
- 09:15Extended highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United09:15Extended highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle UnitedMatch Action
- 02:56
- 02:56Match action: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United02:56Match action: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle UnitedMatch Action
- 02:23Goalscorer Benteke on the draw with the Magpies02:23Goalscorer Benteke on the draw with the MagpiesInterviews
Match Blog
No data found
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
- Newcastle v Palace League Cup date confirmed
- 08:42
Latest videosView all videos
- 11:38
- 101:43The Full 90 | Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+101:43The Full 90 | Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+Full Match Replays
- 15:02Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace | Extended Highlights15:02Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace | Extended HighlightsHighlights
- 02:13Match Highlights: Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace02:13Match Highlights: Newcastle 0-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 05:33The Manager faces the press after Newcastle draw05:33The Manager faces the press after Newcastle drawPress Conferences
- 02:44
- 08:11Pitch-side Camera: Palace v Newcastle (H) | ACCESS ALL OVER08:11Pitch-side Camera: Palace v Newcastle (H) | ACCESS ALL OVERMatch Action
- 09:01
- 09:15Extended highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United09:15Extended highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle UnitedMatch Action
- 02:56
- 02:56Match action: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United02:56Match action: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle UnitedMatch Action
- 02:23Goalscorer Benteke on the draw with the Magpies02:23Goalscorer Benteke on the draw with the MagpiesInterviews
No data found
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today