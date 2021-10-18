Arsenal Palace
Arsenal
Palace
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
7
5
1
1
15
3
+12
16
2
LIVLiverpool
7
4
3
0
17
6
+11
15
3
MCIManchester City
7
4
2
1
14
3
+11
14
4
MUNManchester United
7
4
2
1
14
6
+8
14
5
EVEEverton
7
4
2
1
13
8
+5
14
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
7
4
2
1
8
5
+3
14
7
BREBrentford
7
3
3
1
10
6
+4
12
8
TOTTottenham Hotspur
7
4
0
3
6
10
-4
12
9
WHUWest Ham United
7
3
2
2
14
10
+4
11
10
AVLAston Villa
7
3
1
3
10
9
+1
10
11
ARSArsenal
7
3
1
3
5
10
-5
10
12
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
7
3
0
4
5
6
-1
9
13
LEILeicester City
7
2
2
3
9
12
-3
8
14
CRYCrystal Palace
7
1
4
2
8
11
-3
7
15
WATWatford
7
2
1
4
7
10
-3
7
16
LEELeeds United
7
1
3
3
7
14
-7
6
17
SOUSouthampton
7
0
4
3
5
10
-5
4
18
BURBurnley
7
0
3
4
5
11
-6
3
19
NEWNewcastle United
7
0
3
4
8
16
-8
3
20
NORNorwich City
7
0
1
6
2
16
-14
1
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
