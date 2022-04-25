Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Palace Leeds

Palace
Crystal Palace
Leeds
Leeds United
Mon 25 Apr 19:00

Premier League
Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United
Match Summary

Match Blog

Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
31
23
5
3
72
20
+52
74
2
LIVLiverpool
31
22
7
2
79
22
+57
73
3
CHEChelsea
30
18
8
4
64
23
+41
62
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
31
18
3
10
56
37
+19
57
5
ARSArsenal
30
17
3
10
45
36
+9
54
6
WHUWest Ham United
32
15
6
11
51
42
+9
51
7
MUNManchester United
31
14
9
8
49
42
+7
51
8
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
32
15
4
13
33
28
+5
49
9
LEILeicester City
29
11
7
11
45
48
-3
40
10
CRYCrystal Palace
31
8
13
10
43
40
+3
37
11
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
31
8
13
10
28
37
-9
37
12
AVLAston Villa
31
11
3
17
42
46
-4
36
13
BREBrentford
32
10
6
16
39
48
-9
36
14
SOUSouthampton
31
8
12
11
37
52
-15
36
15
NEWNewcastle United
31
8
10
13
34
54
-20
34
16
LEELeeds United
32
8
9
15
38
68
-30
33
17
EVEEverton
30
8
4
18
33
52
-19
28
18
BURBurnley
30
4
12
14
25
44
-19
24
19
WATWatford
31
6
4
21
29
60
-31
22
20
NORNorwich City
31
5
6
20
20
63
-43
21

