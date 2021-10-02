Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Palace Leicester

Palace
Crystal Palace
Leicester
Leicester City
Sat 02 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Leicester City
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Leicester City
Games played
14
6
Total wins
6
2
Draws
2
Crystal Palace

Form

Leicester City
LIV
LIV
2 - 0
(A)
L
L
(H)
2 - 4
TOT
TOT
ARS
ARS
1 - 3
(H)
L
L
(A)
2 - 1
CHE
CHE
AVL
AVL
3 - 2
(H)
W
W
(A)
1 - 2
MUN
MUN
SOU
SOU
3 - 1
(A)
L
L
(H)
2 - 4
NEW
NEW
SHU
SHU
0 - 2
(A)
W
D
(A)
1 - 1
SOU
SOU
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Leicester City
7
Position
10
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
