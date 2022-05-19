Everton 0 Palace 0
Everton
Palace
Match Summary
Text body for Live Blog
Match Blog
No data found
No data found
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
31
23
5
3
72
20
+52
74
2
LIVLiverpool
31
22
7
2
79
22
+57
73
3
CHEChelsea
30
18
8
4
64
23
+41
62
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
32
18
3
11
56
38
+18
57
5
MUNManchester United
32
15
9
8
52
44
+8
54
6
ARSArsenal
31
17
3
11
45
37
+8
54
7
WHUWest Ham United
33
15
7
11
52
43
+9
52
8
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
32
15
4
13
33
28
+5
49
9
LEILeicester City
30
11
7
12
46
50
-4
40
10
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
32
9
13
10
29
37
-8
40
11
BREBrentford
33
11
6
16
41
49
-8
39
12
SOUSouthampton
32
9
12
11
38
52
-14
39
13
CRYCrystal Palace
31
8
13
10
43
40
+3
37
14
NEWNewcastle United
32
9
10
13
36
55
-19
37
15
AVLAston Villa
31
11
3
17
42
46
-4
36
16
LEELeeds United
32
8
9
15
38
68
-30
33
17
EVEEverton
30
8
4
18
33
52
-19
28
18
BURBurnley
31
4
13
14
26
45
-19
25
19
WATWatford
32
6
4
22
30
62
-32
22
20
NORNorwich City
32
5
6
21
22
66
-44
21
No scores found
There have been no matches played today