Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Leicester Palace

Leicester
Leicester City
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 09 Apr 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueKing Power Stadium

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Leicester City
Crystal Palace
Leicester City

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
14
6
Total wins
6
2
Draws
2
Leicester City

Form

Crystal Palace
TOT
TOT
2 - 4
(H)
L
L
(A)
2 - 0
LIV
LIV
CHE
CHE
2 - 1
(A)
L
L
(H)
1 - 3
ARS
ARS
MUN
MUN
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(H)
3 - 2
AVL
AVL
NEW
NEW
2 - 4
(H)
L
L
(A)
3 - 1
SOU
SOU
SOU
SOU
1 - 1
(A)
D
W
(A)
0 - 2
SHU
SHU
Leicester City

Season so far

Crystal Palace
10
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NORNorwich City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
WATWatford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0