Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Sun 05 Dec 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueOld Trafford

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Live
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
14
10
3
1
33
6
+27
33
2
MCIManchester City
14
10
2
2
29
8
+21
32
3
LIVLiverpool
14
9
4
1
43
12
+31
31
4
WHUWest Ham United
14
7
3
4
25
17
+8
24
5
ARSArsenal
13
7
2
4
15
17
-2
23
6
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
14
6
3
5
12
12
0
21
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
14
4
7
3
13
15
-2
19
8
LEILeicester City
14
5
4
5
22
25
-3
19
9
TOTTottenham Hotspur
12
6
1
5
11
17
-6
19
10
MUNManchester United
13
5
3
5
21
22
-1
18
11
BREBrentford
13
4
4
5
17
17
0
16
12
CRYCrystal Palace
14
3
7
4
19
20
-1
16
13
AVLAston Villa
14
5
1
8
19
23
-4
16
14
EVEEverton
14
4
3
7
17
24
-7
15
15
LEELeeds United
14
3
6
5
13
20
-7
15
16
SOUSouthampton
14
3
6
5
13
20
-7
15
17
WATWatford
14
4
1
9
19
26
-7
13
18
BURBurnley
13
1
7
5
14
20
-6
10
19
NORNorwich City
14
2
4
8
8
28
-20
10
20
NEWNewcastle United
14
0
7
7
16
30
-14
7

