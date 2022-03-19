Skip navigation
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle Utd Palace

Newcastle Utd
Newcastle United
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 19 Mar 15:00

Premier League St. James' Park

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Newcastle United
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
14
6
Total wins
4
4
Draws
4
Newcastle United

Form

Crystal Palace
FUL
FUL
0 - 2
(A)
W
L
(A)
2 - 0
LIV
LIV
SHU
SHU
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(H)
1 - 3
ARS
ARS
MCI
MCI
3 - 4
(H)
L
W
(H)
3 - 2
AVL
AVL
LEI
LEI
2 - 4
(A)
W
L
(A)
3 - 1
SOU
SOU
ARS
ARS
0 - 2
(H)
L
W
(A)
0 - 2
SHU
SHU
Newcastle United

Season so far

Crystal Palace
14
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
