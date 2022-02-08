Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Norwich City vs Crystal Palace

Norwich Palace

Norwich
Norwich City
Palace
Crystal Palace
Tue 08 Feb 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueCarrow Road

Norwich City vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Norwich City
Crystal Palace
Norwich City

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
6
1
Total wins
3
2
Draws
2
Norwich City

Form

Crystal Palace
MCI
MCI
5 - 0
(A)
L
L
(A)
2 - 0
LIV
LIV
BUR
BUR
0 - 2
(H)
L
L
(H)
1 - 3
ARS
ARS
CHE
CHE
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
3 - 2
AVL
AVL
WHU
WHU
0 - 4
(H)
L
L
(A)
3 - 1
SOU
SOU
WAT
WAT
2 - 1
(A)
L
W
(A)
0 - 2
SHU
SHU
Norwich City

Season so far

Crystal Palace
15
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NORNorwich City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
WATWatford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0