Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Norwich City vs Crystal Palace

Norwich Palace

Norwich
Norwich City
Palace
Crystal Palace
Tue 08 Feb 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueCarrow Road

Norwich City vs Crystal Palace

Match Summary

Text body for Live Blog

Match Blog

Live
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NORNorwich City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
WATWatford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

No scores found

There have been no matches played today