Brighton away tickets now sold out
Brighton 0 Palace 0
Brighton
Palace
Premier League
Head-To-Head
Games played
11
2
Total wins
3
6
Draws
6
Form
FUL
0 - 1
(H)
L
D
(A)
1 - 1
BRE
CRY
1 - 1
(A)
D
D
(H)
1 - 1
BHA
BOU
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 1
MUN
LEI
2 - 2
(A)
D
D
(H)
0 - 0
NEW
LIV
3 - 0
(H)
W
D
(H)
1 - 1
MUN
Season so far
7
Position
12
10
Won
6
5
Drawn
8
7
Lost
9
1.77
Average goals scored
0.91
1.32
Average goals conceded
1.35
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
23
17
3
3
51
23
+28
54
2
MCIManchester City
24
16
4
4
60
24
+36
52
3
MUNManchester United
24
15
4
5
41
28
+13
49
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
24
13
3
8
44
35
+9
42
5
NEWNewcastle United
23
10
11
2
35
15
+20
41
6
FULFulham
24
11
5
8
35
30
+5
38
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
22
10
5
7
39
29
+10
35
8
LIVLiverpool
22
10
5
7
38
28
+10
35
9
BREBrentford
23
8
11
4
37
30
+7
35
10
CHEChelsea
23
8
7
8
23
23
0
31
11
AVLAston Villa
23
8
4
11
28
38
-10
28
12
CRYCrystal Palace
23
6
8
9
21
31
-10
26
13
FORNottingham Forest
23
6
7
10
18
38
-20
25
14
LEILeicester City
23
7
3
13
36
41
-5
24
15
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
23
6
5
12
17
32
-15
23
16
EVEEverton
23
5
6
12
17
30
-13
21
17
BOUBournemouth
23
5
6
12
21
44
-23
21
18
WHUWest Ham United
23
5
5
13
19
29
-10
20
19
LEELeeds United
23
4
7
12
28
39
-11
19
20
SOUSouthampton
23
5
3
15
19
40
-21
18