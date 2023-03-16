Brighton away tickets now sold out
Brighton 0 Palace 0
Brighton
Palace
Latest videosView all videos
- 02:16Conor Gallagher wins goal of the month for January 202202:16Conor Gallagher wins goal of the month for January 2022Match Action
- 01:07Every player touches the ball! | Brilliant team goal vs Brighton01:07Every player touches the ball! | Brilliant team goal vs BrightonMatch Action
- 09:42Access All Over | Brighton and Hove Albion (A)09:42Access All Over | Brighton and Hove Albion (A)Match Action
- 13:09
- 100:22The Full 90: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+100:22The Full 90: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 07:20Vieira speaks to the press after a draw in Brighton07:20Vieira speaks to the press after a draw in BrightonPress Conferences
- 16:02Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton16:02Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 BrightonMatch Action
- 97:12The Full 90 | Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton | PalaceTV+97:12The Full 90 | Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton | PalaceTV+First-team
- 02:47
- 03:51The manager speaks to the press post Brighton03:51The manager speaks to the press post BrightonPress Conferences
- 02:45
- 02:07
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
23
17
3
3
51
23
+28
54
2
MCIManchester City
24
16
4
4
60
24
+36
52
3
MUNManchester United
23
14
4
5
38
28
+10
46
4
NEWNewcastle United
23
10
11
2
35
15
+20
41
5
TOTTottenham Hotspur
23
12
3
8
42
35
+7
39
6
FULFulham
24
11
5
8
35
30
+5
38
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
22
10
5
7
39
29
+10
35
8
LIVLiverpool
22
10
5
7
38
28
+10
35
9
BREBrentford
23
8
11
4
37
30
+7
35
10
CHEChelsea
23
8
7
8
23
23
0
31
11
AVLAston Villa
23
8
4
11
28
38
-10
28
12
CRYCrystal Palace
23
6
8
9
21
31
-10
26
13
FORNottingham Forest
23
6
7
10
18
38
-20
25
14
LEILeicester City
22
7
3
12
36
38
-2
24
15
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
23
6
5
12
17
32
-15
23
16
EVEEverton
23
5
6
12
17
30
-13
21
17
BOUBournemouth
23
5
6
12
21
44
-23
21
18
WHUWest Ham United
22
5
5
12
19
27
-8
20
19
LEELeeds United
23
4
7
12
28
39
-11
19
20
SOUSouthampton
23
5
3
15
19
40
-21
18
Match Blog
No data found
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
- Brighton away tickets now sold out
Latest videosView all videos
- 02:16Conor Gallagher wins goal of the month for January 202202:16Conor Gallagher wins goal of the month for January 2022Match Action
- 01:07Every player touches the ball! | Brilliant team goal vs Brighton01:07Every player touches the ball! | Brilliant team goal vs BrightonMatch Action
- 09:42Access All Over | Brighton and Hove Albion (A)09:42Access All Over | Brighton and Hove Albion (A)Match Action
- 13:09
- 100:22The Full 90: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+100:22The Full 90: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 07:20Vieira speaks to the press after a draw in Brighton07:20Vieira speaks to the press after a draw in BrightonPress Conferences
- 16:02Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton16:02Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 BrightonMatch Action
- 97:12The Full 90 | Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton | PalaceTV+97:12The Full 90 | Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton | PalaceTV+First-team
- 02:47
- 03:51The manager speaks to the press post Brighton03:51The manager speaks to the press post BrightonPress Conferences
- 02:45
- 02:07
No data found
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
23
17
3
3
51
23
+28
54
2
MCIManchester City
24
16
4
4
60
24
+36
52
3
MUNManchester United
23
14
4
5
38
28
+10
46
4
NEWNewcastle United
23
10
11
2
35
15
+20
41
5
TOTTottenham Hotspur
23
12
3
8
42
35
+7
39
6
FULFulham
24
11
5
8
35
30
+5
38
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
22
10
5
7
39
29
+10
35
8
LIVLiverpool
22
10
5
7
38
28
+10
35
9
BREBrentford
23
8
11
4
37
30
+7
35
10
CHEChelsea
23
8
7
8
23
23
0
31
11
AVLAston Villa
23
8
4
11
28
38
-10
28
12
CRYCrystal Palace
23
6
8
9
21
31
-10
26
13
FORNottingham Forest
23
6
7
10
18
38
-20
25
14
LEILeicester City
22
7
3
12
36
38
-2
24
15
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
23
6
5
12
17
32
-15
23
16
EVEEverton
23
5
6
12
17
30
-13
21
17
BOUBournemouth
23
5
6
12
21
44
-23
21
18
WHUWest Ham United
22
5
5
12
19
27
-8
20
19
LEELeeds United
23
4
7
12
28
39
-11
19
20
SOUSouthampton
23
5
3
15
19
40
-21
18