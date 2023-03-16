Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

Brighton 0 Palace 0

Brighton
Brighton and Hove Albion
Palace
Crystal Palace
Thu 16 Mar 19:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueAmex Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
23
17
3
3
51
23
+28
54
2
MCIManchester City
24
16
4
4
60
24
+36
52
3
MUNManchester United
23
14
4
5
38
28
+10
46
4
NEWNewcastle United
23
10
11
2
35
15
+20
41
5
TOTTottenham Hotspur
23
12
3
8
42
35
+7
39
6
FULFulham
24
11
5
8
35
30
+5
38
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
22
10
5
7
39
29
+10
35
8
LIVLiverpool
22
10
5
7
38
28
+10
35
9
BREBrentford
23
8
11
4
37
30
+7
35
10
CHEChelsea
23
8
7
8
23
23
0
31
11
AVLAston Villa
23
8
4
11
28
38
-10
28
12
CRYCrystal Palace
23
6
8
9
21
31
-10
26
13
FORNottingham Forest
23
6
7
10
18
38
-20
25
14
LEILeicester City
22
7
3
12
36
38
-2
24
15
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
23
6
5
12
17
32
-15
23
16
EVEEverton
23
5
6
12
17
30
-13
21
17
BOUBournemouth
23
5
6
12
21
44
-23
21
18
WHUWest Ham United
22
5
5
12
19
27
-8
20
19
LEELeeds United
23
4
7
12
28
39
-11
19
20
SOUSouthampton
23
5
3
15
19
40
-21
18

Match Blog

No data found

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Latest videos

View all videos
0112
View all videos
Back to top

No data found

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
23
17
3
3
51
23
+28
54
2
MCIManchester City
24
16
4
4
60
24
+36
52
3
MUNManchester United
23
14
4
5
38
28
+10
46
4
NEWNewcastle United
23
10
11
2
35
15
+20
41
5
TOTTottenham Hotspur
23
12
3
8
42
35
+7
39
6
FULFulham
24
11
5
8
35
30
+5
38
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
22
10
5
7
39
29
+10
35
8
LIVLiverpool
22
10
5
7
38
28
+10
35
9
BREBrentford
23
8
11
4
37
30
+7
35
10
CHEChelsea
23
8
7
8
23
23
0
31
11
AVLAston Villa
23
8
4
11
28
38
-10
28
12
CRYCrystal Palace
23
6
8
9
21
31
-10
26
13
FORNottingham Forest
23
6
7
10
18
38
-20
25
14
LEILeicester City
22
7
3
12
36
38
-2
24
15
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
23
6
5
12
17
32
-15
23
16
EVEEverton
23
5
6
12
17
30
-13
21
17
BOUBournemouth
23
5
6
12
21
44
-23
21
18
WHUWest Ham United
22
5
5
12
19
27
-8
20
19
LEELeeds United
23
4
7
12
28
39
-11
19
20
SOUSouthampton
23
5
3
15
19
40
-21
18

Match Blog