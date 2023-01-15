Chelsea Palace
Chelsea
Palace
Match Blog
No data found
No data found
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
14
12
1
1
33
11
+22
37
2
MCIManchester City
14
10
2
2
40
14
+26
32
3
NEWNewcastle United
15
8
6
1
29
11
+18
30
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
15
9
2
4
31
21
+10
29
5
MUNManchester United
14
8
2
4
20
20
0
26
6
LIVLiverpool
14
6
4
4
28
17
+11
22
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
14
6
3
5
23
19
+4
21
8
CHEChelsea
14
6
3
5
17
17
0
21
9
FULFulham
15
5
4
6
24
26
-2
19
10
BREBrentford
15
4
7
4
23
25
-2
19
11
CRYCrystal Palace
14
5
4
5
15
18
-3
19
12
AVLAston Villa
15
5
3
7
16
22
-6
18
13
LEILeicester City
15
5
2
8
25
25
0
17
14
BOUBournemouth
15
4
4
7
18
32
-14
16
15
LEELeeds United
14
4
3
7
22
26
-4
15
16
WHUWest Ham United
15
4
2
9
12
17
-5
14
17
EVEEverton
15
3
5
7
11
17
-6
14
18
FORNottingham Forest
15
3
4
8
11
30
-19
13
19
SOUSouthampton
15
3
3
9
13
27
-14
12
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
15
2
4
9
8
24
-16
10
No scores found
There have been no matches played today