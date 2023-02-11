Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Palace Brighton

Palace
Crystal Palace
Brighton
Brighton and Hove Albion
Sat 11 Feb 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Match Blog

No data found

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

No data found

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Match Blog