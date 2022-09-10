Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Palace Man Utd

Palace
Crystal Palace
Man Utd
Manchester United
Sat 10 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Manchester United
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Manchester United
Games played
18
3
Total wins
12
3
Draws
3
Crystal Palace

Form

Manchester United
MUN
MUN
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
1 - 0
CRY
CRY
EVE
EVE
3 - 2
(A)
L
L
(A)
4 - 0
BHA
BHA
AVL
AVL
1 - 1
(A)
D
W
(H)
3 - 0
BRE
BRE
WAT
WAT
1 - 0
(H)
W
D
(H)
1 - 1
CHE
CHE
SOU
SOU
1 - 2
(A)
W
L
(A)
3 - 1
ARS
ARS
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Manchester United
7
Position
14
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
