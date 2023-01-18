Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Palace 1 Man Utd 1
Hughes named Man of the Match against Manchester United
- 11:06
- 05:18
Richards: First Premier League start was worth the wait
Chris Richards reflects on his first Premier League start
The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United | PalaceTV+
- 11:06
- 05:18
- 00:00Chris Richards reflects on his first Premier League start
- 98:36The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United | PalaceTV+
Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United
Match Action: Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United
Players meet thousands of Palace fans in Melbourne
Patrick Vieira talks Mullets and half-time oranges
TikTokers Shepmates meet Aussie Palace fans
Nathaniel Clyne and team-mates meet Palace fans in Melbourne pub
The Manager previews Manchester United game in Melbourne
James Tomkins gives his thoughts following the defeat
Match Summary
As it happened:
- Vieira makes four changes, with Richards handed first Premier League start
- Hughes, Édouard and Mateta return to starting XI
- Édouard carves out half-chance as Palace make the early running
- Antony hits the side-netting with lobbed effort
- De Gea turns Édouard's rasping effort onto the bar
- Fernandes puts United ahead on the stroke of half-time
- HT: Palace 0-1 Manchester United
- Eze replaces Mateta after 56 minutes
- Zaha threatens in tight second-half
- Guéhi header clawed away by De Gea
- Palace finish strongly and mount wave of pressure
- Olise curls injury-time free-kick into the corner from 30 yards
- Flurry of late chances for both sides
- FT: Palace 1-1 Manchester United
With Joachim Andersen injured, summer signing Chris Richards was handed his first Premier League start against the Red Devils, as Will Hughes, Odsonne Édouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta also all starting in an attacking-focused line-up.
It was intent which transpired to the pitch as Palace made the majority of the early running against the Red Devils, Édouard’s muscle almost carving out a shooting opportunity on the edge of the box in the opening minutes, save for Martínez’s last-ditch intervention.
Whilst the visitors slowly grew to dominate possession as the first-half wore on, Palace were offering equal threat on the break, Olise curling a cross narrowly over the head of the onrushing Mateta at the far post.
At the other end, Guéhi and Richards stood firm when called upon, the former producing an outstanding slide tackle to halt England teammate Rashford in his tracks.
The clearest chance of a scrappy opening period went the way of Erik ten Hag’s side. A moment of hesitation between Mitchell and Guaita allowed Antony to sneak in behind the duo – but the Brazilian found only the side-netting with his lobbed finish.
The half exploded into life in its closing minutes. Collecting an incisive ball from Olise, Édouard wriggled clear of Martínez and unleashed a venomous effort from the edge of the box which soared across goal and – but for De Gea – would have found the top corner. As it was, the United goalkeeper’s fingertips pushed the effort onto the bar, and over.
Buoyed by the moment, Palace poured numbers forwards, but found themselves unpicked in the final minutes of the first-half when Shaw pulled back for Fernandes – in space near the penalty spot – to rifle past Guaita.
A game precious short on clear opportunities was always likely to be settled in tight spaces, with Vieira introducing Eze for Mateta early in the second-half in a bid to create clearer opportunities.
But the pattern of the first-half pertained, United enjoying more possession, Palace arguably greater threat, but neither with many chances to show for it.
Set-pieces were looking like Palace’s best route back into the game, with Guéhi – imperious at the other end – climbing highest from an Olise corner, only to see his header across goal clawed away by De Gea.
In a match where pinpoint precision counted for so much, it was Olise’s inspiration which secured Palace a point in the first minute of stoppage time .
Shaw fouled Schlupp 30 yards from goal, and up stepped the Palace No.7 to curl the ball up and over the wall. The effort dipped to perfection, striking De Gea’s crossbar on the way into the top corner.
Even then, there were chances for both sides to win it - Casemiro somehow miscuing with the goal at his mercy for United, and Zaha being denied on the break for Palace by a last-ditch Wan-Bissaka tackle - but in the end, it was Olise's intervention which secured the Eagles a richly-deserved point.
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Richards, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré (Schlupp 71), Hughes (Milivojevic 84), Olise, Zaha, Édouard (Ayew 71), Mateta (Eze 56)
Subs: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh
Manchester United: De Gea (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martínez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred 83), Fernandes, Antony (Garnacho 69), Weghorst (McTominay 69), Rashford
Subs: Heaton (GK), Lindelöf, Maguire, Malacia, Pellistri, Elanga
