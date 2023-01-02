Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Palace Spurs

Palace
Crystal Palace
Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur
Mon 02 Jan 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Tottenham Hotspur
Games played
18
2
Total wins
13
3
Draws
3
Crystal Palace

Form

Tottenham Hotspur
MUN
MUN
1 - 0
(H)
W
W
(A)
0 - 5
NOR
NOR
EVE
EVE
3 - 2
(A)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
BUR
BUR
AVL
AVL
1 - 1
(A)
D
W
(H)
3 - 0
ARS
ARS
WAT
WAT
1 - 0
(H)
W
D
(A)
1 - 1
LIV
LIV
SOU
SOU
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(H)
3 - 1
LEI
LEI
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Tottenham Hotspur
7
Position
18
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
