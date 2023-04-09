Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

Leeds Palace

Leeds
Leeds United
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sun 09 Apr 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueElland Road

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace
Tickets

Match Blog

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

No data found

Live
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
29
23
3
3
70
27
+43
72
2
MCIManchester City
28
20
4
4
71
26
+45
64
3
MUNManchester United
26
15
5
6
41
35
+6
50
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
28
15
4
9
52
40
+12
49
5
NEWNewcastle United
26
12
11
3
39
19
+20
47
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
26
12
7
7
49
34
+15
43
7
BREBrentford
28
10
13
5
46
37
+9
43
8
LIVLiverpool
27
12
6
9
48
33
+15
42
9
AVLAston Villa
28
12
5
11
37
39
-2
41
10
FULFulham
28
11
6
11
39
39
0
39
11
CHEChelsea
28
10
8
10
29
30
-1
38
12
CRYCrystal Palace
29
7
9
13
24
39
-15
30
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
29
7
7
15
23
42
-19
28
14
FORNottingham Forest
28
6
9
13
23
50
-27
27
15
BOUBournemouth
28
7
6
15
27
55
-28
27
16
LEELeeds United
28
6
8
14
36
48
-12
26
17
EVEEverton
28
6
8
14
22
40
-18
26
18
LEILeicester City
28
7
4
17
39
49
-10
25
19
WHUWest Ham United
26
6
6
14
24
34
-10
24
20
SOUSouthampton
28
6
5
17
23
46
-23
23

No scores found

There have been no matches played today