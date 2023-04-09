Leeds Palace
Leeds
Palace
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
29
23
3
3
70
27
+43
72
2
MCIManchester City
28
20
4
4
71
26
+45
64
3
MUNManchester United
26
15
5
6
41
35
+6
50
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
28
15
4
9
52
40
+12
49
5
NEWNewcastle United
26
12
11
3
39
19
+20
47
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
26
12
7
7
49
34
+15
43
7
BREBrentford
28
10
13
5
46
37
+9
43
8
LIVLiverpool
27
12
6
9
48
33
+15
42
9
AVLAston Villa
28
12
5
11
37
39
-2
41
10
FULFulham
28
11
6
11
39
39
0
39
11
CHEChelsea
28
10
8
10
29
30
-1
38
12
CRYCrystal Palace
29
7
9
13
24
39
-15
30
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
29
7
7
15
23
42
-19
28
14
FORNottingham Forest
28
6
9
13
23
50
-27
27
15
BOUBournemouth
28
7
6
15
27
55
-28
27
16
LEELeeds United
28
6
8
14
36
48
-12
26
17
EVEEverton
28
6
8
14
22
40
-18
26
18
LEILeicester City
28
7
4
17
39
49
-10
25
19
WHUWest Ham United
26
6
6
14
24
34
-10
24
20
SOUSouthampton
28
6
5
17
23
46
-23
23
