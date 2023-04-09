The Round-up: Highlights, reaction and the bits you missed
Leeds 1 Palace 5
Leeds1
Bamford21'
Palace5
Guéhi45'+1'
Ayew53' 77'
Eze55'
Édouard69'
- Olise storms to Man of the Match in Leeds victory
- Eze: Half-time instructions helped us turn game around
- 99:28Full 90: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 16:56Extended Highlights: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace
- 00:00Match action: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace
- 02:54Rewatch Sam Johnstone's Saves against Leeds02:54Rewatch Sam Johnstone's Saves against LeedsMatch Action
- 99:28Full 90: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 16:56Extended Highlights: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace
- 00:00Match action: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace
- 02:18Marc praises the team on a resilient victory02:18Marc praises the team on a resilient victoryInterviews
- 06:20Roy Hodgson faces the media at Elland Road06:20Roy Hodgson faces the media at Elland RoadPress Conferences
- 11:33
- 102:18The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United | Palace TV+102:18The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United | Palace TV+Match Action
- 09:02Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Extended Highlights09:02Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Extended HighlightsHighlights
- 04:42
- 00:00Patrick Vieira’s post-match press conference00:00Patrick Vieira’s post-match press conferencePress Conferences
- 02:36
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
30
23
4
3
72
29
+43
73
2
MCIManchester City
29
21
4
4
75
27
+48
67
3
NEWNewcastle United
29
15
11
3
48
21
+27
56
4
MUNManchester United
29
17
5
7
44
37
+7
56
5
TOTTottenham Hotspur
30
16
5
9
55
42
+13
53
6
AVLAston Villa
30
14
5
11
41
40
+1
47
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
28
13
7
8
52
36
+16
46
8
LIVLiverpool
29
12
8
9
50
35
+15
44
9
BREBrentford
30
10
13
7
47
40
+7
43
10
FULFulham
29
11
6
12
39
40
-1
39
11
CHEChelsea
30
10
9
11
29
31
-2
39
12
CRYCrystal Palace
30
8
9
13
29
40
-11
33
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
30
8
7
15
24
42
-18
31
14
WHUWest Ham United
29
8
6
15
27
39
-12
30
15
BOUBournemouth
30
8
6
16
28
57
-29
30
16
LEELeeds United
30
7
8
15
39
54
-15
29
17
EVEEverton
30
6
9
15
23
43
-20
27
18
FORNottingham Forest
30
6
9
15
24
54
-30
27
19
LEILeicester City
30
7
4
19
40
52
-12
25
20
SOUSouthampton
30
6
5
19
24
51
-27
23
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 5.
90'+6'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+4'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Weston McKennie (Leeds United).
90'+4'
free kick won
Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Gnonto(29)
Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
87'
Substitution
Joel
Ward(2)off
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)on
86'
Yellow Card
McKennie(28)
Weston McKennie (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
80'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)on
80'
Substitution
Cheick
Doucouré(28)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
80'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
James
McArthur(18)on
79'
Substitution
Patrick
Bamford(9)off
Georginio
Rutter(24)on
77'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 5. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
76'
free kick won
Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)off
Will
Hughes(19)on
74'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
72'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).
72'
free kick won
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
offside
Offside, Leeds United. Luke Ayling tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
69'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 4. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise following a fast break.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
63'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.
61'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
60'
Substitution
Junior
Firpo(3)off
Rasmus
Kristensen(25)on
60'
Substitution
Brenden
Aaronson(7)off
Wilfried
Gnonto(29)on
60'
Substitution
Luis
Sinisterra(23)off
Rodrigo(19)on
58'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Junior Firpo (Leeds United).
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
55'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Eberechi
Eze(10)
Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 3. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball.
53'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 2. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
50'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'
free kick won
Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
free kick won
Illan Meslier (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robin Koch.
46'
offside
Offside, Leeds United. Robin Koch tries a through ball, but Jack Harrison is caught offside.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+1'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Marc
Guéhi(6)
Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp following a set piece situation.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
45'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
44'
Yellow Card
Firpo(3)
Junior Firpo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson with a cross.
39'
free kick won
Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Weston McKennie.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robin Koch (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Roca with a cross.
29'
corner
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
27'
free kick won
Junior Firpo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré with a cross.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Patrick Bamford.
25'
post
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robin Koch.
24'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21'
Leeds United Goal
Goal!
Patrick
Bamford(9)
Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson with a cross following a corner.
20'
corner
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
19'
free kick won
Weston McKennie (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Ayling with a cross.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson with a cross.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luis Sinisterra.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Firpo.
4'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
50'
87'
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
45'+1'
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
69'
74'
9
Jordan Ayew
S
53'
77'
80'
Starting lineup
1
Illan Meslier
GK
2
Luke Ayling
DF
3
Junior Firpo
DF
44'
60'
21
Pascal Struijk
DF
5
Robin Koch
DF
23
Luis Sinisterra
MF
60'
11
Jack Harrison
MF
28
Weston McKennie
MF
86'
7
Brenden Aaronson
MF
60'
8
Marc Roca
MF
9
Patrick Bamford
S
21'
79'
Substitutes
4
Adam Forshaw
6
Liam Cooper
10
Crysencio Summerville
19
Rodrigo
60'
22
Joel Robles
24
Georginio Rutter
79'
25
Rasmus Kristensen
60'
29
Wilfried Gnonto
60'
90'+1'
42
Sam Greenwood
Team stats
Possession
48%
52%
Shots on target
7
8
Shots off target
4
4
Corners
2
4
Passes completed
305
325
Free kicks
8
11
Offsides
2
2
Top performing palace players
LIV
2-2
ARS
LIV
2-2
ARS
