Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

Leeds 1 Palace 5

Leeds1
Bamford21'
Palace5
Guéhi45'+1'
Ayew53' 77'
Eze55'
Édouard69'
Sun 09 Apr 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueElland Road

Full-Time
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
30
23
4
3
72
29
+43
73
2
MCIManchester City
29
21
4
4
75
27
+48
67
3
NEWNewcastle United
29
15
11
3
48
21
+27
56
4
MUNManchester United
29
17
5
7
44
37
+7
56
5
TOTTottenham Hotspur
30
16
5
9
55
42
+13
53
6
AVLAston Villa
30
14
5
11
41
40
+1
47
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
28
13
7
8
52
36
+16
46
8
LIVLiverpool
29
12
8
9
50
35
+15
44
9
BREBrentford
30
10
13
7
47
40
+7
43
10
FULFulham
29
11
6
12
39
40
-1
39
11
CHEChelsea
30
10
9
11
29
31
-2
39
12
CRYCrystal Palace
30
8
9
13
29
40
-11
33
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
30
8
7
15
24
42
-18
31
14
WHUWest Ham United
29
8
6
15
27
39
-12
30
15
BOUBournemouth
30
8
6
16
28
57
-29
30
16
LEELeeds United
30
7
8
15
39
54
-15
29
17
EVEEverton
30
6
9
15
23
43
-20
27
18
FORNottingham Forest
30
6
9
15
24
54
-30
27
19
LEILeicester City
30
7
4
19
40
52
-12
25
20
SOUSouthampton
30
6
5
19
24
51
-27
23

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 5.
90'+6'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+4'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Weston McKennie (Leeds United).
90'+4'

free kick won

Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+1'

Yellow Card

Gnonto(29)
Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
87'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Joel Ward
Joel
Ward(2)
off
Nathaniel Clyne
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)
on
86'

Yellow Card

McKennie(28)
Weston McKennie (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
on
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheick Doucouré
Cheick
Doucouré(28)
off
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
James McArthur
James
McArthur(18)
on
79'

Substitution

Leeds United
Patrick Bamford
Patrick
Bamford(9)
off
Georginio
Rutter(24)
on
77'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew
Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 5. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
77'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
76'

free kick won

Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
off
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(19)
on
74'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
72'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).
72'

free kick won

Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

offside

Offside, Leeds United. Luke Ayling tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
69'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Odsonne Édouard
Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 4. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise following a fast break.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
63'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.
61'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
60'

Substitution

Leeds United
Junior Firpo
Junior
Firpo(3)
off
Rasmus Kristensen
Rasmus
Kristensen(25)
on
60'

Substitution

Leeds United
Brenden Aaronson
Brenden
Aaronson(7)
off
Wilfried
Gnonto(29)
on
60'

Substitution

Leeds United
Luis Sinisterra
Luis
Sinisterra(23)
off
Rodrigo
Rodrigo(19)
on
58'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Junior Firpo (Leeds United).
58'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
55'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Eberechi
Eze(10)
Eberechi Eze
Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 3. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball.
53'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew
Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 2. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
50'

Yellow Card

Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'

free kick won

Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'

free kick won

Illan Meslier (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robin Koch.
46'

offside

Offside, Leeds United. Robin Koch tries a through ball, but Jack Harrison is caught offside.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+1'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Marc
Guéhi(6)
Marc Guéhi
Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp following a set piece situation.
45'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
45'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
44'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
44'

Yellow Card

Firpo(3)
Junior Firpo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson with a cross.
39'

free kick won

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
33'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Weston McKennie.
33'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
29'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robin Koch (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Roca with a cross.
29'

corner

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
29'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
27'

free kick won

Junior Firpo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré with a cross.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Patrick Bamford.
25'

post

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robin Koch.
24'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21'

Leeds United Goal

Leeds United
Goal!
Leeds United
Patrick
Bamford(9)
Patrick Bamford
Goal! Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson with a cross following a corner.
20'

corner

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
19'

free kick won

Weston McKennie (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

free kick won

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'

miss

Attempt missed. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Ayling with a cross.
13'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson with a cross.
8'

miss

Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luis Sinisterra.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Firpo.
4'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
1'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

21
Sam Johnstone
GK
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
50'
substitution icon87'
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
45'+1'
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
55'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
substitution icon80'
28
Cheick Doucouré
MF
substitution icon80'
7
Michael Olise
S
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
69'
substitution icon74'
9
Jordan Ayew
S
53'
77'
substitution icon80'

Substitutes

4
Luka Milivojevic
substitution icon80'
5
James Tomkins
8
Albert Sambi Lokonga
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
substitution icon80'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
substitution icon87'
18
James McArthur
substitution icon80'
19
Will Hughes
substitution icon74'
41
Joe Whitworth
44
Jairo Riedewald

Starting lineup

1
Illan Meslier
GK
2
Luke Ayling
DF
3
Junior Firpo
DF
44'
substitution icon60'
21
Pascal Struijk
DF
5
Robin Koch
DF
23
Luis Sinisterra
MF
substitution icon60'
11
Jack Harrison
MF
28
Weston McKennie
MF
86'
7
Brenden Aaronson
MF
substitution icon60'
8
Marc Roca
MF
9
Patrick Bamford
S
21'
substitution icon79'

Substitutes

4
Adam Forshaw
6
Liam Cooper
10
Crysencio Summerville
19
Rodrigo
substitution icon60'
22
Joel Robles
24
Georginio Rutter
substitution icon79'
25
Rasmus Kristensen
substitution icon60'
29
Wilfried Gnonto
substitution icon60'
90'+1'
42
Sam Greenwood
Leeds United

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
48%
52%
Shots on target
7
8
Shots off target
4
4
Corners
2
4
Passes completed
305
325
Free kicks
8
11
Offsides
2
2

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
6180
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
14
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Crosses
7
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Touches
98
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Tackles
4
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick Mitchell
LIV
2-2
ARS

