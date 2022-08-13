Skip navigation
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool Palace

Liverpool
Liverpool
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 13 Aug 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League Anfield

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Liverpool

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
18
13
Total wins
4
1
Draws
1
Liverpool

Form

Crystal Palace
WOL
WOL
3 - 1
(H)
W
W
(H)
1 - 0
MUN
MUN
SOU
SOU
1 - 2
(A)
W
L
(A)
3 - 2
EVE
EVE
AVL
AVL
1 - 2
(A)
W
D
(A)
1 - 1
AVL
AVL
TOT
TOT
1 - 1
(H)
D
W
(H)
1 - 0
WAT
WAT
NEW
NEW
0 - 1
(A)
W
W
(A)
1 - 2
SOU
SOU
Liverpool

Season so far

Crystal Palace
12
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
