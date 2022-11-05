Skip navigation
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

West Ham Palace

West Ham
West Ham United
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 05 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueLondon Stadium

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

West Ham United
Crystal Palace
West Ham United

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
18
7
Total wins
5
6
Draws
6
West Ham United

Form

Crystal Palace
BHA
BHA
3 - 1
(A)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
MUN
MUN
MCI
MCI
2 - 2
(H)
D
L
(A)
3 - 2
EVE
EVE
NOR
NOR
0 - 4
(A)
W
D
(A)
1 - 1
AVL
AVL
ARS
ARS
1 - 2
(H)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
WAT
WAT
CHE
CHE
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(A)
1 - 2
SOU
SOU
West Ham United

Season so far

Crystal Palace
19
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
