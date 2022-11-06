Skip navigation
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

West Ham Palace

West Ham
West Ham United
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sun 06 Nov 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueLondon Stadium

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
9
8
0
1
23
10
+13
24
2
MCIManchester City
9
7
2
0
33
9
+24
23
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
9
6
2
1
20
10
+10
20
4
CHEChelsea
8
5
1
2
13
10
+3
16
5
MUNManchester United
8
5
0
3
13
15
-2
15
6
NEWNewcastle United
9
3
5
1
17
9
+8
14
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
8
4
2
2
14
9
+5
14
8
BOUBournemouth
9
3
3
3
8
20
-12
12
9
FULFulham
9
3
2
4
14
18
-4
11
10
LIVLiverpool
8
2
4
2
20
12
+8
10
11
BREBrentford
9
2
4
3
16
17
-1
10
12
EVEEverton
9
2
4
3
8
9
-1
10
13
WHUWest Ham United
9
3
1
5
8
10
-2
10
14
LEELeeds United
8
2
3
3
11
12
-1
9
15
CRYCrystal Palace
8
2
3
3
10
12
-2
9
16
AVLAston Villa
9
2
3
4
7
11
-4
9
17
SOUSouthampton
9
2
1
6
8
17
-9
7
18
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
9
1
3
5
3
12
-9
6
19
FORNottingham Forest
9
1
2
6
7
22
-15
5
20
LEILeicester City
9
1
1
7
15
24
-9
4

