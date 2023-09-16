Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Villa Palace

Villa
Aston Villa
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 16 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueVilla Park

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LUTLuton Town
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SHUSheffield United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Match Blog

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LUTLuton Town
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SHUSheffield United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Match Blog