Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

West Ham Palace

West Ham
West Ham United
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 02 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueLondon Stadium

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

West Ham United
Crystal Palace
West Ham United

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
20
7
Total wins
7
6
Draws
6
West Ham United

Form

Crystal Palace
LEI
LEI
2 - 1
(A)
L
D
(H)
1 - 1
FOR
FOR
LEE
LEE
3 - 1
(H)
W
D
(A)
2 - 2
FUL
FUL
BRE
BRE
2 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
2 - 0
BOU
BOU
MUN
MUN
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
1 - 0
TOT
TOT
MCI
MCI
3 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
4 - 3
WHU
WHU
West Ham United

Season so far

Crystal Palace
19
Position
8
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LUTLuton Town
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SHUSheffield United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0