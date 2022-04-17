Skip navigation
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea 0 Palace 0

Chelsea0
Palace0

FA CupWembley Stadium

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Live
48'

Match Summary

Live Match Blog

Updated 0 sec ago
Live

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+1'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

Yellow Card

Havertz(29)
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
37'

free kick won

Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Joachim Andersen is caught offside.
36'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
35'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jorginho.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner with a cross.
29'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
28'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
28'

free kick won

Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'

Substitution

Chelsea
Mateo
Kovacic(8)
off
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(12)
on
25'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.
18'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

corner

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James McArthur.
11'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

free kick won

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Jack Butland
GK
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
18
James McArthur
MF
10
Eberechi Eze
S
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S

Substitutes

4
Luka Milivojevic
5
James Tomkins
7
Michael Olise
9
Jordan Ayew
13
Vicente Guaita
17
Nathaniel Clyne
20
Christian Benteke
22
Odsonne Édouard
34
Martin Kelly

Starting lineup

16
Édouard Mendy
GK
4
Andreas Christensen
DF
24
Reece James
DF
2
Antonio Rüdiger
DF
28
César Azpilicueta
MF
3
Marcos Alonso
MF
5
Jorginho
MF
8
Mateo Kovacic
MF
substitution icon26'
11
Timo Werner
S
29
Kai Havertz
S
38'
19
Mason Mount
S

Substitutes

1
Kepa Arrizabalaga
6
Thiago Silva
7
N'Golo Kanté
9
Romelu Lukaku
10
Christian Pulisic
12
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
substitution icon26'
17
Saúl Ñíguez
22
Hakim Ziyech
31
Malang Sarr
Chelsea

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
65%
35%
Shots on target
1
1
Shots off target
2
0
Corners
3
0
Passes completed
254
116
Free kicks
3
8
Offsides
0
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
2637
Joachim Andersen
Joachim Andersen
Duels won
6
James McArthur
James McArthur
Crosses
1
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
40
Joachim Andersen
Joachim Andersen
Tackles
4
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey Schlupp
