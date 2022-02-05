Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United

Skip navigation
Shop
Tickets
News
Matches
Palace TV
Crystal palace
Crystal palace
News
Matches
Palace TV
Teams
Shop
Tickets
Crystal palace
Login / Sign up
News
Matches
Palace TV
Shop
Tickets & Membership
Premium tickets
Teams & players
Visiting Selhurst Park
Events & Stadium hire
Supporters
Member Hub
Palace TV+
Information
Palace Women
Our history
The Academy
Our partners
Palace for Life Foundation
Equality & diversity
Safeguarding
Vacancies
How-to guides
Contact us
Login / Sign up
Palace Hartlepool
Palace
Hartlepool
Sat 05 Feb 15:00
(KO listed in users′ timezone)
FA Cup
Selhurst Park
Premium
News & Video
As it Happened
Announcement
Announcement
Palace v Hartlepool fixture details confirmed
Crystal Palace will host Hartlepool United in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, February 5th at 15:00 GMT.
Back to top
Match Blog
Lineups
Stats
Scores
No data found
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
News & Video
Lineups
Stats
Scores
Blog
Announcement
Announcement
Palace v Hartlepool fixture details confirmed
Crystal Palace will host Hartlepool United in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, February 5th at 15:00 GMT.
Back to top
No data found
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
Match Blog