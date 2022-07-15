Skip navigation
    Friendly//Rajamangala National Stadium

    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace

  • Friendly//Melbourne Cricket Ground

    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace

  • Other Club Friendlies//Optus Stadium

    Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    Leeds United
    Leeds United

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Arsenal(H)
    Arsenal

  • Premier League

    //Anfield
    Liverpool(A)
    Liverpool
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Aston Villa(H)
    Aston Villa

  • Premier League

    //Etihad Stadium
    Manchester City(A)
    Manchester City
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Brentford(H)
    Brentford

  • Premier League

    //St. James' Park
    Newcastle United(A)
    Newcastle United
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Manchester United(H)
    Manchester United

  • Premier League

    //Amex Stadium
    Brighton and Hove Albion(A)
    Brighton and Hove Albion
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Chelsea(H)
    Chelsea

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Leeds United(H)
    Leeds United

  • Premier League

    //King Power Stadium
    Leicester City(A)
    Leicester City
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Wolverhampton Wanderers(H)
    Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Premier League

    //Goodison Park
    Everton(A)
    Everton
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Southampton(H)
    Southampton

  • Premier League

    //London Stadium
    West Ham United(A)
    West Ham United
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //The City Ground
    Nottingham Forest(A)
    Nottingham Forest
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Fulham(H)
    Fulham

  • Premier League

    //Vitality Stadium
    Bournemouth(A)
    Bournemouth
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Tottenham Hotspur(H)
    Tottenham Hotspur

  • Premier League

    //Stamford Bridge
    Chelsea(A)
    Chelsea
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Newcastle United(H)
    Newcastle United

  • Premier League

    //Old Trafford
    Manchester United(A)
    Manchester United
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Brighton and Hove Albion(H)
    Brighton and Hove Albion

  • Premier League

    //Brentford Community Stadium
    Brentford(A)
    Brentford
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Liverpool(H)
    Liverpool

  • Premier League

    //Villa Park
    Aston Villa(A)
    Aston Villa
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Manchester City(H)
    Manchester City

  • Premier League

    //Emirates Stadium
    Arsenal(A)
    Arsenal
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Leicester City(H)
    Leicester City

  • Premier League

    //Elland Road
    Leeds United(A)
    Leeds United
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //St. Mary's Stadium
    Southampton(A)
    Southampton
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Everton(H)
    Everton

  • Premier League

    //Molineux Stadium
    Wolverhampton Wanderers(A)
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    West Ham United(H)
    West Ham United

  • Premier League

    //Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    Tottenham Hotspur(A)
    Tottenham Hotspur
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Bournemouth(H)
    Bournemouth

  • Premier League

    //Craven Cottage
    Fulham(A)
    Fulham
    V
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    //Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Nottingham Forest(H)
    Nottingham Forest