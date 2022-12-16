Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid

Palace 2 1

Palace2
Zaha56' 75'
Real Valladolid1
León32'
Fri 16 Dec 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Other Club FriendliesSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Match Summary

  • Patrick Vieira makes four changes to the Palace lineup
  • The home side start the brightest, going close through Odsonne Edouard within 10 minutes
  • Marc Guéhi almost takes the lead with a 180-degree volley five yards out, but goalkeeper Jordi Masip blocks well
  • Real Valladolid take an unjust lead when Sergio León heads in Monchu’s free-kick
  • Palace respond well and Edouard almost heads them level at the back post
  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Real Valladolid
  • Palace return looking bright, and their first major chance sees them pull level, with Wilfried Zaha slamming in
  • Chris Richards returns to the field after a short injury
  • Michael Olise wins a penalty which Zaha sends down the middle of the goal to secure his brace
  • Vieira brings on three Academy players: Kofi Balmer, David Ozoh and John-Kymani Gordon
  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Real Valladolid 1.
90'

free kick won

Diego Moreno (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'

offside

Offside, Real Valladolid. Zouhair Feddal tries a through ball, but Shon Weissman is caught offside.
88'

Yellow Card

Gordon(45)
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'

Yellow Card

Sergi Guardiola(16)
Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card.
87'

free kick won

Zouhair Feddal (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

free kick won

Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
86'

free kick won

Diego Moreno (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

miss

Attempt missed. Juanjo Narváez (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Plata.
82'

Substitution

Real Valladolid
Sergio
Escudero(18)
off
Diego
Moreno(36)
on
81'

free kick won

Juanjo Narváez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James Tomkins
James
Tomkins(5)
off
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(77)
on
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(45)
on
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
off
Kofi Balmer
Kofi
Balmer(43)
on
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Malcolm Ebiowei
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
on
79'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Plata.
78'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordi Masip.
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
77'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'

Substitution

Real Valladolid
Lucas Rosa(39)
off
Iván
Fresneda(27)
on
76'

Substitution

Real Valladolid
Monchu(8)
off
Sergi Guardiola(16)
on
75'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Real Valladolid 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
73'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace. Michael Olise draws a foul in the penalty area.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
Cheick Oumar
Doucouré(28)
off
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Marc Guéhi
Marc
Guéhi(6)
off
Chris Richards
Chris
Richards(26)
on
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
off
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
71'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
66'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
64'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'

Substitution

Real Valladolid
Sergio
León(7)
off
Shon
Weissman(9)
on
63'

Substitution

Real Valladolid
Óscar
Plano(10)
off
Zouhair
Feddal(3)
on
62'

Substitution

Real Valladolid
Joaquín
Fernández(24)
off
Juanjo Narváez(20)
on
61'

free kick won

Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Nathaniel Clyne
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)
off
Joel Ward
Joel
Ward(2)
on
61'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(19)
off
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
60'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
56'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Real Valladolid 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
56'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
50'

free kick won

Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

Substitution

Real Valladolid
Álvaro
Aguado(6)
off
Mickaël
Malsa(14)
on
45'

Substitution

Real Valladolid
Iván Sánchez
Iván
Sánchez(21)
off
Gonzalo
Plata(11)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Real Valladolid 1.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Óscar Plano.
44'

miss

Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
43'

Yellow Card

Monchu(8)
Monchu (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card.
43'

Yellow Card

Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
42'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
40'

free kick won

Lucas Rosa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

free kick won

Monchu (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
35'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'

Real Valladolid Goal

Real Valladolid
Goal!
Real Valladolid
Sergio
León(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Real Valladolid 1. Sergio León (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Monchu following a set piece situation.
32'

free kick won

Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
31'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard with a headed pass.
30'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
26'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Will Hughes is caught offside.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordi Masip.
25'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
23'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Will Hughes is caught offside.
20'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

free kick won

Lucas Rosa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
17'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joaquín Fernández.
16'

corner

Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Will Hughes.
16'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sergio León (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Monchu with a cross.
15'

corner

Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by James Tomkins.
15'

free kick won

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

miss

Attempt missed. Monchu (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sergio León.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
11'

free kick won

Álvaro Aguado (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joaquín Fernández.
10'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
8'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
6'

free kick won

Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
4'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

free kick won

Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
1'

free kick won

Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Vicente Guaita
GK
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
substitution icon71'
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
substitution icon71'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
substitution icon61'
5
James Tomkins
DF
substitution icon80'
19
Will Hughes
MF
substitution icon61'
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
substitution icon80'
28
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
MF
substitution icon71'
7
Michael Olise
S
substitution icon80'
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
substitution icon80'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
43'
56'
75'

Substitutes

1
Jack Butland
2
Joel Ward
substitution icon61'
4
Luka Milivojevic
substitution icon71'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
substitution icon61'
23
Malcolm Ebiowei
substitution icon80'
26
Chris Richards
substitution icon71'
41
Joe Whitworth
43
Kofi Balmer
substitution icon80'
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon71'
45
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon80'
88'
77
David Ozoh
substitution icon80'

Starting lineup

1
Jordi Masip
GK
39
Lucas Rosa
DF
substitution icon76'
5
Javi Sánchez
DF
24
Joaquín Fernández
DF
substitution icon62'
18
Sergio Escudero
DF
substitution icon82'
8
Monchu
MF
43'
substitution icon76'
17
Roque Mesa
MF
6
Álvaro Aguado
MF
substitution icon45'
7
Sergio León
S
32'
substitution icon63'
10
Óscar Plano
S
substitution icon63'
21
Iván Sánchez
S
substitution icon45'

Substitutes

3
Zouhair Feddal
substitution icon63'
4
Kike Pérez
9
Shon Weissman
substitution icon63'
11
Gonzalo Plata
substitution icon45'
14
Mickaël Malsa
substitution icon45'
16
Sergi Guardiola
substitution icon76'
88'
20
Juanjo Narváez
substitution icon62'
25
Sergio Asenjo
27
Iván Fresneda
substitution icon76'
36
Diego Moreno
substitution icon82'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Real Valladolid
Possession
56%
44%
Shots on target
8
2
Shots off target
6
3
Corners
4
2
Passes completed
388
294
Free kicks
16
13
Offsides
3
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
5058
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
6
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha
Crosses
12
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Touches
79
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Tackles
4
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
