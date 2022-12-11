Vieira makes three changes to the side that drew with Trabzonspor.

Palace take the lead as Olise slips Zaha in to score.

Osimhen scores a spectacular equaliser moments later.

HT: Napoli 1-1 Palace

Raspadori smashes into the top corner for Napoli's second.

Raspadori adds a third, sweeping home from a low delivery.

FT: Napoli 3-1 Palace

The quality of the Italian side was evident in the goals they scored, but it was Palace who took the lead in the first-half.

Ebere Eze had already threatened with a low volley that forced Meret into a smart save, and at the second time of asking they found a way through. It was industrious work from Luka Milivojevic to win the ball back in central midfield; Olise then slipped in Zaha to finish from the angle.

Their lead lasted just three minutes, however, as Osimhen scored a goal that will only further demonstrate why he is so in-demand. Latching onto the ball in the penalty area, he flicked it over Will Hughes’ head, turned sharply and volleyed into the bottom corner.

After the break Napoli added another: it was a very different finish from Osimhen’s trickery but it was of equal quality. Giacomo Raspadori, picking the ball up in midfield, unleashed a rasping drive into the top corner that left Butland with no chance.

Palace could have been level as Zaha raced through on goal, but the Ivorian tried to round the keeper and was met by a well timed challenge from Meret. The Eagles were made to pay soon after when Raspadori added his second and Napoli’s third, sweeping home from a low delivery into the penalty area.

Palace face Real Valladolid back at Selhurst Park before the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day.