Crystal Palace vs Lyon

Palace 2 0

Palace2
Schlupp14'
Édouard59'
Lyon0
Sat 05 Aug 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Other Club FriendliesSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Match Summary

Summary:

  • No changes for Palace
  • Competitive start with season start approaching for both sides
  • Schlupp soars to head Palace in front from Eze free-kick
  • Cherki forces Johnstone into simple save
  • Ayew run almost frees Edouard
  • Powerful Schlupp effort beaten away by Lopes
  • Palace on top in solid first-half display
  • HT: Palace 1-0 Lyon
  • Johnstone produces fingertip save from Cherki
  • Eagles begin second-half equally brightly, Eze threatening
  • Edouard pokes home rebound after Andersen header saved
  • Eagles continue to threaten from set-pieces
  • Johnstone produces stunning save from long-range Tolisso effort
  • ‘Keeper then turns over point-blank Alvero header
  • Mateta denied one-on-one in closing moments
  • FT: Palace 2-0 Lyon

With both Palace and Lyon just a week away from their opening competitive matches of the season, the tone was set early on by some frantic end-to-end football – as well as a few committed challenges from both sides.

But despite the ball moving about quickly, early chances were at a premium – Palace’s high press coming close to paying dividends on multiple occasions, but Lyon’s skilful attackers also producing several threatening deliveries.

It was on 14 minutes that the first real chance of the game arrived – but it still demanded an impressive header of Jeffrey Schlupp to break the deadlock.

Once again for Palace in pre-season, an Ebere Eze set-piece was the source, the No. 10 swinging a free-kick in from deep – but Schlupp, timing his leap to perfection, did superbly to get in front of his man and arc a header into the top corner beyond Anthony Lopes.

Lyon continued to pose questions on the counter, their most promising outlet being 19-year-old Rayan Cherki, whose clever run soon after allowed him to force Sam Johnstone into a simple enough low stop.

Up the other end, and Palace’s wide players were also showing neat footwork in the final third; in one instance, the ever-persistent Jordan Ayew hassled Nicolas Tagliafico into ceding possession and, shaping to pass to Joel Ward on the outside, instead checked in, poking through for Odsonne Edouard – who was sadly offside.

It was that kind of good play in tight spaces which made the nature of Palace’s first-half display the more impressive, and they could have extended their lead when Nathaniel Clyne – showing impressive feet to evade Clinton Mata – pulled back for Schlupp on the edge of the box, but his powerful first-time effort was not set out far enough from Lopes.

While the visitors did have their moments, Palace – facing their second high-ranking European opponent in the space of a week – could once again be proud of their first-half display.

Perhaps predictably, Lyon were not, and they began the second period with a renewed determination which saw them almost equalise moments after the restart.

The source of the danger was the ever-lively Cherki, whom a deflected cross found in good space 25 yards from goal. His dipping, right-footed effort looked for all the world like it would nestle in the bottom corner, but across sprung Sam Johnstone to turn the ball behind.

At the other end, Eze was continuing to prove a handful for the Lyon defenders, the No.10’s brilliant dribbling leading to another corner kick – and another Palace goal.

This time, it was Joachim Andersen who got onto the end of the playmaker’s delivery, heading powerfully down – too powerfully for Lopes to handle. The ball rebounded off the ‘keeper and Edouard, showing sharp reactions, dove in to prod home his third goal in his last four pre-season matches.

The goal took the sting out of Lyon’s second-half momentum, and indeed Palace could have added a third when Eze’s next corner kick looped off a combination of Ayew and Lyon substitute ‘keeper Remy Riou – but narrowly beyond the far post.

When Lyon did eventually look like scoring, they found themselves blocked by Johnstone in inspired form; the England ‘keeper’s first save from Corentin Tolisso’s 35-yard rocket was impressive, but his point-blank reaction stop from the follow-up Skelly Alvero header was remarkable.

There was still time for one more clear chance for Palace after Jean-Philippe Mateta bustled his way clean through on goal, only to be denied by Riou, but no matter: Palace’s day, hours after announcing the signing of Matheus França, could not be blemished.

The new 2023/24 Premier League season awaits.

Palace: Johnstone (GK); Ward (Rïedewald, 45), Andersen, Guéhi, Clyne, Lerma, Doucouré (Ahamada, 67), Eze, Schlupp (Rak-Sakyi, 80), Edouard (Mateta, 76), Ayew

Subs: Matthews (GK), Whitworth (GK), O’Brien, Tomkins, Richards, Gordon

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Lyon 0.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bradley Barcola.
89'

free kick won

Sinaly Diomandé (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
88'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Naouirou Ahamada tries a through ball, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
87'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
87'

free kick won

Mohamed El Arouch (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Bradley Barcola (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffinho following a corner.
83'

corner

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
83'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Skelly Alvero (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mohamed El Arouch with a cross.
83'

Substitution

Lyon
Corentin
Tolisso(8)
off
Jeff
Reine-Adélaïde(77)
on
82'

corner

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
81'

corner

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
81'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mohamed El Arouch.
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
on
79'

Substitution

Lyon
Maxence
Caqueret(6)
off
Mohamed
El Arouch(84)
on
79'

miss

Attempt missed. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffinho.
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
off
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
on
77'

free kick won

Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
76'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rémy Riou.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
75'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Saël Kumbedi.
75'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
73'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
69'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheick Doucouré
Cheick
Doucouré(28)
off
Naouirou Ahamada
Naouirou
Ahamada(29)
on
68'

offside

Offside, Lyon. Bradley Barcola tries a through ball, but Skelly Alvero is caught offside.
67'

corner

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
65'

Yellow Card

Tagliafico(3)
Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
65'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
63'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace).
62'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
62'

Substitution

Lyon
Anthony
Lopes(1)
off
Rémy
Riou(17)
on
62'

Substitution

Lyon
Clinton Mata(22)
off
Saël
Kumbedi(20)
on
62'

Substitution

Lyon
Amin
Sarr(7)
off
Jeffinho(47)
on
62'

Substitution

Lyon
Johann
Lepenant(24)
off
Skelly
Alvero(80)
on
59'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Anthony Lopes (Lyon).
59'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Odsonne Édouard
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Lyon 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
59'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
59'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
57'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
57'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Clinton Mata.
57'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
57'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

free kick won

Amin Sarr (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

free kick won

Amin Sarr (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

corner

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
46'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
46'

start delay

Delay in match (Lyon).
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Joel Ward
Joel
Ward(2)
off
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Lyon 0.
45'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'

miss

Attempt missed. Bradley Barcola (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
43'

corner

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Joel Ward.
39'

free kick won

Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Jeffrey Schlupp is caught offside.
37'

Yellow Card

Caqueret(6)
Maxence Caqueret (Lyon) is shown the yellow card.
37'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'

free kick won

Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Clinton Mata.
33'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
31'

offside

Offside, Lyon. Anthony Lopes tries a through ball, but Bradley Barcola is caught offside.
30'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheick Doucouré tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
29'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
29'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Johann Lepenant (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
27'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
26'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
25'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
21'

free kick won

Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
17'

free kick won

Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Jeffrey Schlupp
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Lyon 0. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
13'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Bradley Barcola (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Maxence Caqueret.
10'

free kick won

Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

corner

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Joel Ward.
3'

free kick won

Sinaly Diomandé (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Sam Johnstone
GK
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
substitution icon45'
9
Jordan Ayew
MF
28
Cheick Doucouré
MF
substitution icon69'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
14'
substitution icon80'
8
Jefferson Lerma
MF
10
Eberechi Eze
S
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
59'
substitution icon77'

Substitutes

5
James Tomkins
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
substitution icon77'
26
Chris Richards
29
Naouirou Ahamada
substitution icon69'
31
Remi Matthews
32
Jake O'Brien
41
Joe Whitworth
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon45'
45
John-Kymani Gordon
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
substitution icon80'

Starting lineup

1
Anthony Lopes
GK
substitution icon62'
3
Nicolás Tagliafico
DF
65'
4
Castello Lukeba
DF
22
Clinton Mata
DF
substitution icon62'
2
Sinaly Diomandé
DF
6
Maxence Caqueret
MF
37'
substitution icon79'
24
Johann Lepenant
MF
substitution icon62'
18
Rayan Cherki
MF
26
Bradley Barcola
MF
8
Corentin Tolisso
MF
substitution icon83'
7
Amin Sarr
S
substitution icon62'

Substitutes

11
Tinotenda Kadewere
12
Henrique
17
Rémy Riou
substitution icon62'
20
Saël Kumbedi
substitution icon62'
29
Mamadou Sarr
47
Jeffinho
substitution icon62'
77
Jeff Reine-Adélaïde
substitution icon83'
80
Skelly Alvero
substitution icon62'
84
Mohamed El Arouch
substitution icon79'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Lyon
Possession
44%
56%
Total shots
8
11
Shots on target
7
5
Corners
4
7
Passes completed
304
401
Free kicks
20
8
Offsides
4
2

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
5458
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
13
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Crosses
9
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
66
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Tackles
4
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew
NEW
2-0
FIO
BOU
2-0
LOR

