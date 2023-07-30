Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Sevilla

Palace 1 1

Palace1
Eze75'
Sevilla1
Rakitic44'
Sun 30 Jul 23:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Other Club FriendliesComerica Park

Full-Time

Match Summary

Summary:

  • Palace make five changes for test against Europa League winners
  • Over 21,000 in attendance at electrifying Comerica Park in Detroit
  • Sevilla make inroads but Guehi and Ward defend stoutly
  • Eze spins and volleys over
  • Ayew stings the palms of Bono with rising strike
  • Eze drive forces Moroccan ‘keeper into low save
  • Rakitic puts Sevilla ahead on stroke of half-time with impressive half-volley
  • HT: Palace 0-1 Sevilla
  • Idrissi misses big chance to double Sevilla’s lead
  • Ward fires over from inventive Palace set-piece
  • Moment of magic from Eze brings Palace level on 74 minutes
  • Gudelj picks up second yellow card for Sevilla
  • Palace push for win but Sevilla hold firm
  • FT: Palace 1-1 Sevilla
  • Motor City Cup goes to sudden death penalty shoot-out
  • Rakitic converts and Andersen crashes against crossbar

With Palace trailing to Ivan Rakitic’s rocket before half-time, Eze picked up the ball with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining and embarked on a superb solo run, weaving between three defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Marko Dimitrovic at the near post.

In truth, it was the least Palace deserved – and they could have even secured victory after Nemanja Gudelj was sent off for Sevilla 10 minutes from the end – but the nature of their performance rendered moot a sudden-death penalty shoot-out defeat when Rakitic scored and Joachim Andersen hit the bar.

In that respect, Palace’s penultimate pre-season fixture – up against serial UEFA Europa League winners and reigning champions in Sevilla – was highly encouraging.

That it was played in the unique surroundings of Comerica Park, home to baseball side Detroit Tigers and transformed for the fixture, only added to the occasion.

Just over 21,000 eager fans were in attendance and gave manager Roy Hodgson and his team a warm welcome, in keeping with the wonderful hospitality they had hitherto shown the club.

The contest started at a fast pace, with Argentina international Lucas Ocampos seeing plenty of the ball early on for Sevilla and Marc Guéhi and Joel Ward both forced to make last-ditch interventions inside the penalty area.

Palace had their own inspirational attacker at the other end, however, and Eze provided an early glimpse of what was to come when a delightful flick from Ward’s cross teed up a chance to spin and shoot – albeit, off-balance this time, over the bar.

The Eagles looked particularly sharp on the counter-attack and could have gone ahead when Jordan Ayew won possession on the halfway line. Collecting, Odsonne Edouard drove forward and fed the Ghana forward on the overlap, and his stinging drive took Sevilla ‘stopper Bono two attempts to gather with Edouard following in.

Moments later came Palace’s closest moment of the half when Eze’s fierce low shot from the edge of the box forced Bono into an impressive full-stretch save; Jeffrey Schlupp was called offside from the follow-up.

But for all of Palace’s good work, Sevilla still possessed a man capable of changing the course of games in veteran Croatia campaigner Ivan Rakitic, and it was his brilliant half-volley – following a half-cleared corner, but no-less inspired – which put the Spaniards ahead on the stroke of half-time.

With manager Roy Hodgson keen to give his players minutes ahead of their Premier League opener in two weeks’ time, no substitutions were made at half-time – or, indeed, at all, as all eleven starters concluded the game on the pitch and unscathed.

Sevilla’s best chance of the half fell to Oussama Idrissi shortly after play resumed, but the forward skewed a far-post finish into the side-netting when the ball reached him in space.

Palace continued to create themselves, an inventive set-piece seeing Eze square for Ward to curl an effort narrowly over the bar.

But despite continuing to turn up the pressure and certainly playing the better football in the second half, it was Eze’s brilliance which got the crowd – with whom he had been a popular figure all game – on their feet, dancing along to a celebratory light show.

Gudelj’s second yellow card arrived minutes later as the Sevilla defender dragged back the England attacker, but despite continuing to press, Palace could not find the winner they deserved.

And despite their defeat in the rather unorthodox manner of a sudden death penalty shoot-out – despite a lengthy pause, only two penalties were actually taken – it counted for little after Palace largely outplayed a side of great ability, on a celebratory occasion for the club's wider fanbase.

Palace: Johnstone (GK); Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Clyne, Lerma, Doucouré, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard, Ayew

Subs: Matthews (GK); O’Brien, Tomkins, Richards, Rïedewald, Ahamada, Mateta, Gordon, Rak-Sakyi

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1(1).
90'+3'

Penalty Shootout ends

Penalty Shootout ends, Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1(1).
90'+2'

post

Penalty missed! Still Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1(1). Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
90'+1'

penalty goal

Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1(1). Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty-Shootout

Penalty Shootout begins Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1.
90'+1'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
90'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juanlu Sánchez.
90'

free kick won

Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

free kick won

Juanlu Sánchez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

free kick won

Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kike Salas.
86'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juanlu Sánchez.
85'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
83'

Substitution

Sevilla
Suso(7)
off
Kike
Salas(37)
on
83'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jefferson Lerma is caught offside.
82'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joan Jordán.
82'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
80'

secondyellow card

Second yellow card to Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) for a bad foul.
80'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'

free kick won

Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
77'

Substitution

Sevilla
Lucas
Ocampos(5)
off
Youssef
En-Nesyri(15)
on
76'

Substitution

Sevilla
Jesús
Navas(16)
off
Juanlu
Sánchez(35)
on
75'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Eberechi
Eze(10)
Eberechi Eze
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Sevilla 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
73'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
73'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
72'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'

Yellow Card

Andersen(16)
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'

free kick won

Rafa Mir (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
67'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace).
67'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze following a set piece situation.
65'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'

Substitution

Sevilla
Oussama
Idrissi(28)
off
Óscar
Rodríguez(34)
on
64'

Substitution

Sevilla
Iván
Romero(36)
off
Rafa
Mir(9)
on
64'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
63'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
62'

Yellow Card

Rakitic(10)
Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'

miss

Attempt missed. Oussama Idrissi (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
56'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
55'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

free kick won

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
52'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'

free kick won

Federico Gattoni (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

free kick won

Federico Gattoni (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Sevilla
Yassine
Bounou(13)
off
Marko
Dmitrovic(1)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Sevilla 1.
45'+2'

free kick won

Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marcos Acuña.
44'

Sevilla Goal

Sevilla
Goal!
Sevilla
Ivan
Rakitic(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Sevilla 1. Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos following a corner.
44'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
42'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace).
42'

corner

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
42'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Suso.
40'

free kick won

Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

offside

Offside, Sevilla. Marcos Acuña tries a through ball, but Oussama Idrissi is caught offside.
38'

free kick won

Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
37'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
33'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
32'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
29'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yassine Bounou.
29'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
27'

free kick won

Oussama Idrissi (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
26'

miss

Attempt missed. Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic following a corner.
25'

corner

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Cheick Doucouré.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joan Jordán.
23'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross.
23'

free kick won

Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
22'

free kick won

Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
20'

free kick won

Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
15'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
13'

miss

Attempt missed. Federico Gattoni (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross following a corner.
12'

corner

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
12'

corner

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
10'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
9'

Yellow Card

Gudelj(6)
Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
9'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
6'

free kick won

Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
4'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

corner

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
2'

post

Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
2'

free kick won

Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Sam Johnstone
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
70'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
8
Jefferson Lerma
MF
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
75'
9
Jordan Ayew
MF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
28
Cheick Doucouré
MF
22
Odsonne Édouard
S

Substitutes

5
James Tomkins
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
26
Chris Richards
29
Naouirou Ahamada
31
Remi Matthews
32
Jake O'Brien
37
John-Kymani Gordon
44
Jairo Riedewald
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Starting lineup

13
Yassine Bounou
GK
substitution icon45'
6
Nemanja Gudelj
DF
9'
18
Federico Gattoni
DF
16
Jesús Navas
DF
substitution icon76'
19
Marcos Acuña
DF
7
Suso
MF
substitution icon83'
10
Ivan Rakitic
MF
44'
62'
5
Lucas Ocampos
MF
substitution icon77'
8
Joan Jordán
MF
28
Oussama Idrissi
MF
substitution icon64'
36
Iván Romero
S
substitution icon64'

Substitutes

1
Marko Dmitrovic
substitution icon45'
9
Rafa Mir
substitution icon64'
15
Youssef En-Nesyri
substitution icon77'
34
Óscar Rodríguez
substitution icon64'
35
Juanlu Sánchez
substitution icon76'
37
Kike Salas
substitution icon83'
38
Manu Bueno
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Sevilla
Possession
50%
50%
Total shots
15
8
Shots on target
6
2
Corners
10
5
Passes completed
285
289
Free kicks
20
12
Offsides
3
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4558
Cheick Doucouré
Cheick Doucouré
Duels won
13
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Crosses
10
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
72
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Tackles
3
Cheick Doucouré
Cheick Doucouré
