Skip navigation
      Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

      Spurs Palace

      Spurs
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Palace
      Crystal Palace
      Sun 11 May 13:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueTottenham Hotspur Stadium

      Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace
      Tickets

      Match Blog

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      No data found

      Live
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      34
      25
      7
      2
      80
      32
      +48
      82
      2
      ARSArsenal
      34
      18
      13
      3
      63
      29
      +34
      67
      3
      NEWNewcastle United
      34
      19
      5
      10
      65
      44
      +21
      62
      4
      MCIManchester City
      34
      18
      7
      9
      66
      43
      +23
      61
      5
      CHEChelsea
      34
      17
      9
      8
      59
      40
      +19
      60
      6
      FORNottingham Forest
      33
      18
      6
      9
      53
      39
      +14
      60
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      34
      16
      9
      9
      54
      49
      +5
      57
      8
      FULFulham
      34
      14
      9
      11
      50
      46
      +4
      51
      9
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      34
      13
      12
      9
      56
      55
      +1
      51
      10
      BOUBournemouth
      34
      13
      11
      10
      53
      41
      +12
      50
      11
      BREBrentford
      33
      13
      7
      13
      56
      50
      +6
      46
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      34
      11
      12
      11
      43
      47
      -4
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      34
      12
      5
      17
      51
      61
      -10
      41
      14
      MUNManchester United
      34
      10
      9
      15
      39
      47
      -8
      39
      15
      EVEEverton
      34
      8
      14
      12
      34
      41
      -7
      38
      16
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      34
      11
      4
      19
      62
      56
      +6
      37
      17
      WHUWest Ham United
      34
      9
      9
      16
      39
      58
      -19
      36
      18
      IPSIpswich Town
      34
      4
      9
      21
      33
      74
      -41
      21
      19
      LEILeicester City
      34
      4
      6
      24
      27
      76
      -49
      18
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      34
      2
      5
      27
      25
      80
      -55
      11

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today