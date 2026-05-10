Crystal Palace vs Everton

Palace 2 Everton 2
Palace2
Sarr34'
Mateta77'
Everton2
Tarkowski6'
Beto47'
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Everton 2.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
90'+6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Charly Alcaraz (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thierno Barry.
90'+6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr.
90'+4'
Substitution
Kiernan
Dewsbury-Hall(22)off
Charly
Alcaraz(24)on
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Keane (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace). Assisted by James Garner with a cross.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace). Assisted by Tyrique George.
90'+1'
added time
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
89'
post
Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jaydee Canvot.
88'
offside
Offside, Everton. Thierno Barry is caught offside.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz with a cross.
83'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Ismaïla Sarr is caught offside.
83'
free kick won
Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
free kick won
Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
Substitution
Brennan
Johnson(11)off
Jefferson
Lerma(8)on
80'
Substitution
Merlin
Röhl(34)off
Tyrique
George(19)on
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Jordan Pickford (Everton). Assisted by Daniel Muñoz with a headed pass.
77'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Everton 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
73'
free kick won
Jaydee Canvot (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
Substitution
Beto(9)off
Thierno
Barry(11)on
69'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jaydee Canvot (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Jordan Pickford (Everton). Assisted by Daniel Muñoz with a headed pass.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tim Iroegbunam.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Merlin Röhl.
66'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner by Jordan Pickford (Everton). Assisted by Daichi Kamada.
65'
Substitution
Jørgen
Strand Larsen(22)off
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)on
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Wharton.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Jordan Pickford (Everton). Assisted by Brennan Johnson with a cross.
56'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
54'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
53'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
52'
free kick won
Merlin Röhl (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Jaydee Canvot (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
50'
free kick won
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
Everton Goal
Goal!
Beto(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2. Beto (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tarkowski with a through ball following a fast break.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daichi Kamada with a cross.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Everton 1.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
45'
Yellow Card
Mykolenko(16)
Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake O'Brien following a corner.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Keane (Everton) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by James Garner with a cross.
43'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
42'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jordan Pickford (Everton). Assisted by Brennan Johnson.
41'
free kick won
Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross following a set piece situation.
39'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
offside
Offside, Everton. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is caught offside.
37'
free kick won
Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
35'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Ismaïla
Sarr(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 1. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by James Garner with a cross.
32'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
30'
Yellow Card
Garner(37)
James Garner (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
30'
free kick won
Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
23'
free kick won
James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace). Assisted by Iliman Ndiaye.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jordan Pickford (Everton).
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxence Lacroix.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Garner.
15'
free kick won
Jaydee Canvot (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Adam Wharton with a cross.
9'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
7'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
Everton Goal
Goal!
James
Tarkowski(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1. James Tarkowski (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
5'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
4'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Beto (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Jordan Pickford
GK
16
Vitalii Mykolenko
DF
45'
5
Michael Keane
DF
6
James Tarkowski
DF
6'
15
Jake O'Brien
DF
42
Tim Iroegbunam
MF
34
Merlin Röhl
MF
80'
37
James Garner
MF
30'
22
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
MF
90'+4'
10
Iliman Ndiaye
MF
9
Beto
S
47'
70'
Substitutes
2
Nathan Patterson
7
Dwight McNeil
11
Thierno Barry
70'
12
Mark Travers
19
Tyrique George
80'
20
Tyler Dibling
23
Séamus Coleman
24
Charly Alcaraz
90'+4'
45
Harrison Armstrong
Team stats
Possession
59%
41%
Total shots
21
13
Shots on target
8
6
Corners
5
10
Passes completed
387
232
Free kicks
13
5
Offsides
1
2
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
6267Jaydee Canvot
Duels won
12Chris Richards
Crosses
7Brennan Johnson
Touches
88Jaydee Canvot
Tackles
6Adam Wharton
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
36
24
7
5
68
26
+42
79
2
MCIManchester City
35
22
8
5
72
32
+40
74
3
MUNManchester United
36
18
11
7
63
48
+15
65
4
LIVLiverpool
36
17
8
11
60
48
+12
59
5
AVLAston Villa
36
17
8
11
50
46
+4
59
6
BOUBournemouth
36
13
16
7
56
52
+4
55
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
36
14
11
11
52
42
+10
53
8
BREBrentford
36
14
9
13
52
49
+3
51
9
CHEChelsea
36
13
10
13
55
49
+6
49
10
EVEEverton
36
13
10
13
46
46
0
49
11
FULFulham
36
14
6
16
44
50
-6
48
12
SUNSunderland
36
12
12
12
37
46
-9
48
13
NEWNewcastle United
36
13
7
16
50
52
-2
46
14
CRYCrystal Palace
35
11
11
13
38
44
-6
44
15
FORNottingham Forest
36
11
10
15
45
47
-2
43
16
LEELeeds United
35
10
13
12
47
52
-5
43
17
TOTTottenham Hotspur
35
9
10
16
45
54
-9
37
18
WHUWest Ham United
36
9
9
18
42
62
-20
36
19
BURBurnley
36
4
9
23
37
73
-36
21
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
36
3
9
24
25
66
-41
18
FOR
1-1
NEW
BUR
2-2
AVL
WHU
0-1
ARS