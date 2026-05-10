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      Crystal Palace vs Everton

      Palace 2 Everton 2

      Palace2
      Sarr34'
      Mateta77'
      Everton2
      Tarkowski6'
      Beto47'
      Sun 10 May 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Everton 2.
      90'+6'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
      90'+6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Charly Alcaraz (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thierno Barry.
      90'+6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr.
      90'+4'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Kiernan
      Dewsbury-Hall(22)
      off
      Charly
      Alcaraz(24)
      on
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Keane (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace). Assisted by James Garner with a cross.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace). Assisted by Tyrique George.
      90'+1'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
      89'

      post

      Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jaydee Canvot.
      88'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Thierno Barry is caught offside.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz with a cross.
      83'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Ismaïla Sarr is caught offside.
      83'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      free kick won

      Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Brennan Johnson
      Brennan
      Johnson(11)
      off
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson
      Lerma(8)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Merlin
      Röhl(34)
      off
      Tyrique
      George(19)
      on
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Jordan Pickford (Everton). Assisted by Daniel Muñoz with a headed pass.
      77'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Everton 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
      73'

      free kick won

      Jaydee Canvot (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Beto(9)
      off
      Thierno
      Barry(11)
      on
      69'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jaydee Canvot (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Jordan Pickford (Everton). Assisted by Daniel Muñoz with a headed pass.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tim Iroegbunam.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Merlin Röhl.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner by Jordan Pickford (Everton). Assisted by Daichi Kamada.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jørgen Strand Larsen
      Jørgen
      Strand Larsen(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Wharton.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Jordan Pickford (Everton). Assisted by Brennan Johnson with a cross.
      56'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
      53'

      free kick won

      Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
      52'

      free kick won

      Merlin Röhl (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jaydee Canvot (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      50'

      free kick won

      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Beto(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2. Beto (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tarkowski with a through ball following a fast break.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daichi Kamada with a cross.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Everton 1.
      45'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
      45'

      Yellow Card

      Mykolenko(16)
      Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake O'Brien following a corner.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Keane (Everton) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by James Garner with a cross.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jordan Pickford (Everton). Assisted by Brennan Johnson.
      41'

      free kick won

      Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross following a set piece situation.
      39'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is caught offside.
      37'

      free kick won

      Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      35'

      free kick won

      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Ismaïla
      Sarr(7)
      Ismaïla Sarr
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Everton 1. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by James Garner with a cross.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
      30'

      Yellow Card

      Garner(37)
      James Garner (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      30'

      free kick won

      Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
      23'

      free kick won

      James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace). Assisted by Iliman Ndiaye.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jordan Pickford (Everton).
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxence Lacroix.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Garner.
      15'

      free kick won

      Jaydee Canvot (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      free kick won

      Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Adam Wharton with a cross.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
      7'

      free kick won

      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      6'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      James
      Tarkowski(6)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1. James Tarkowski (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
      3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Beto (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Dean Henderson
      GK
      5
      Maxence Lacroix
      DF
      23
      Jaydee Canvot
      DF
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      2
      Daniel Muñoz
      MF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      MF
      20
      Adam Wharton
      MF
      18
      Daichi Kamada
      MF
      11
      Brennan Johnson
      S
      substitution icon80'
      22
      Jørgen Strand Larsen
      S
      substitution icon65'
      7
      Ismaïla Sarr
      S
      34'

      Substitutes

      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      substitution icon80'
      10
      Yéremy Pino
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon65'
      77'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      19
      Will Hughes
      34
      Chadi Riad
      44
      Walter Benítez
      55
      Justin Devenny
      59
      Rio Cardines

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jordan Pickford
      GK
      16
      Vitalii Mykolenko
      DF
      45'
      5
      Michael Keane
      DF
      6
      James Tarkowski
      DF
      6'
      15
      Jake O'Brien
      DF
      42
      Tim Iroegbunam
      MF
      34
      Merlin Röhl
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      37
      James Garner
      MF
      30'
      22
      Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
      MF
      substitution icon90'+4'
      10
      Iliman Ndiaye
      MF
      9
      Beto
      S
      47'
      substitution icon70'

      Substitutes

      2
      Nathan Patterson
      7
      Dwight McNeil
      11
      Thierno Barry
      substitution icon70'
      12
      Mark Travers
      19
      Tyrique George
      substitution icon80'
      20
      Tyler Dibling
      23
      Séamus Coleman
      24
      Charly Alcaraz
      substitution icon90'+4'
      45
      Harrison Armstrong
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Everton
      Possession
      59%
      41%
      Total shots
      21
      13
      Shots on target
      8
      6
      Corners
      5
      10
      Passes completed
      387
      232
      Free kicks
      13
      5
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6267
      Jaydee Canvot
      Jaydee Canvot
      Duels won
      12
      Chris Richards
      Chris Richards
      Crosses
      7
      Brennan Johnson
      Brennan Johnson
      Touches
      88
      Jaydee Canvot
      Jaydee Canvot
      Tackles
      6
      Adam Wharton
      Adam Wharton
      Live
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      ARSArsenal
      36
      24
      7
      5
      68
      26
      +42
      79
      2
      MCIManchester City
      35
      22
      8
      5
      72
      32
      +40
      74
      3
      MUNManchester United
      36
      18
      11
      7
      63
      48
      +15
      65
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      36
      17
      8
      11
      60
      48
      +12
      59
      5
      AVLAston Villa
      36
      17
      8
      11
      50
      46
      +4
      59
      6
      BOUBournemouth
      36
      13
      16
      7
      56
      52
      +4
      55
      7
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      36
      14
      11
      11
      52
      42
      +10
      53
      8
      BREBrentford
      36
      14
      9
      13
      52
      49
      +3
      51
      9
      CHEChelsea
      36
      13
      10
      13
      55
      49
      +6
      49
      10
      EVEEverton
      36
      13
      10
      13
      46
      46
      0
      49
      11
      FULFulham
      36
      14
      6
      16
      44
      50
      -6
      48
      12
      SUNSunderland
      36
      12
      12
      12
      37
      46
      -9
      48
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      36
      13
      7
      16
      50
      52
      -2
      46
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      35
      11
      11
      13
      38
      44
      -6
      44
      15
      FORNottingham Forest
      36
      11
      10
      15
      45
      47
      -2
      43
      16
      LEELeeds United
      35
      10
      13
      12
      47
      52
      -5
      43
      17
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      35
      9
      10
      16
      45
      54
      -9
      37
      18
      WHUWest Ham United
      36
      9
      9
      18
      42
      62
      -20
      36
      19
      BURBurnley
      36
      4
      9
      23
      37
      73
      -36
      21
      20
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      36
      3
      9
      24
      25
      66
      -41
      18
      FOR
      1-1
      NEW
      BUR
      2-2
      AVL
      WHU
      0-1
      ARS