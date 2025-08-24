Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

      Palace 1 Forest 1

      Palace1
      Sarr37'
      Forest1
      Hudson-Odoi57'
      Sun 24 Aug 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      ACCESS ALL OVER | Nottingham Forest (H)

      First-team

      Palace TV

      First-team

      ACCESS ALL OVER | Nottingham Forest (H)

      11:06

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      ARSArsenal
      2
      2
      0
      0
      6
      0
      +6
      6
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      2
      2
      0
      0
      5
      0
      +5
      6
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      2
      2
      0
      0
      7
      4
      +3
      6
      4
      CHEChelsea
      2
      1
      1
      0
      5
      1
      +4
      4
      5
      FORNottingham Forest
      2
      1
      1
      0
      4
      2
      +2
      4
      6
      MCIManchester City
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      2
      +2
      3
      7
      SUNSunderland
      2
      1
      0
      1
      3
      2
      +1
      3
      8
      EVEEverton
      2
      1
      0
      1
      2
      1
      +1
      3
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      2
      1
      0
      1
      3
      4
      -1
      3
      10
      BREBrentford
      2
      1
      0
      1
      2
      3
      -1
      3
      11
      BURBurnley
      2
      1
      0
      1
      2
      3
      -1
      3
      12
      LEELeeds United
      2
      1
      0
      1
      1
      5
      -4
      3
      13
      FULFulham
      2
      0
      2
      0
      2
      2
      0
      2
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      2
      0
      2
      0
      1
      1
      0
      2
      15
      NEWNewcastle United
      2
      0
      1
      1
      2
      3
      -1
      1
      16
      MUNManchester United
      2
      0
      1
      1
      1
      2
      -1
      1
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      2
      0
      1
      1
      0
      1
      -1
      1
      18
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      2
      0
      1
      1
      1
      3
      -2
      1
      19
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      2
      0
      0
      2
      0
      5
      -5
      0
      20
      WHUWest Ham United
      2
      0
      0
      2
      1
      8
      -7
      0

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 1.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      90'+4'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Ismaïla Sarr is caught offside.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James McAtee following a fast break.
      90'+3'

      post

      Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box following a fast break.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Murillo(5)
      Murillo (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
      90'

      free kick won

      Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Chris
      Wood(11)
      off
      Igor Jesus(19)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Ibrahim
      Sangaré(6)
      off
      Ryan
      Yates(22)
      on
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Hughes(19)
      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      87'

      free kick won

      James McAtee (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      87'

      free kick won

      Romain Esse (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      83'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).
      83'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
      83'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Adam Wharton
      Adam
      Wharton(20)
      off
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson
      Lerma(8)
      on
      82'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Morgan
      Gibbs-White(10)
      off
      Omari
      Hutchinson(21)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      James McAtee (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      76'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      75'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Chris Richards (Crystal Palace).
      75'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      74'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest).
      74'

      free kick won

      Romain Esse (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      72'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Callum
      Hudson-Odoi(7)
      off
      James
      McAtee(24)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Dan
      Ndoye(14)
      off
      Arnaud
      Kalimuendo(15)
      on
      69'

      free kick won

      Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Aina(34)
      Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
      67'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Justin Devenny
      Justin
      Devenny(55)
      off
      Romain Esse
      Romain
      Esse(21)
      on
      64'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).
      62'

      free kick won

      Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      61'

      offside

      Offside, Nottingham Forest. Chris Wood is caught offside.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest). Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      57'

      Nottingham Forest Goal

      Nottingham Forest
      Goal!
      Nottingham Forest
      Callum
      Hudson-Odoi(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dan Ndoye with a through ball.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Mitchell(3)
      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      53'

      Yellow Card

      Sels(26)
      Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
      52'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Dan Ndoye with a cross.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 0.
      45'+2'

      post

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Adam Wharton following a set piece situation.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
      45'

      free kick won

      Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      40'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Justin Devenny is caught offside.
      38'

      free kick won

      Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Ismaïla
      Sarr(7)
      Ismaïla Sarr
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Wood.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest). Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nikola Milenkovic.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest). Assisted by Will Hughes.
      28'

      free kick won

      Nikola Milenkovic (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      22'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Anderson.
      14'

      Yellow Card

      Lacroix(5)
      Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      14'

      free kick won

      Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ibrahim Sangaré (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      7'

      free kick won

      Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross.
      2'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      2'

      offside

      Offside, Nottingham Forest. Neco Williams is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Crystal Palace

      EVE
      2-0
      BHA
      FUL
      1-1
      MUN

      Crystal Palace

      EVE
      2-0
      BHA
      FUL
      1-1
      MUN
