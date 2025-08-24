Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Your Player of the Match against Forest – revealed!
Palace 1 Forest 1
Palace1
Sarr37'
Forest1
Hudson-Odoi57'
- Richards encouraged by Palace's early trajectory
- 99:16The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest | Palace TV+
- 03:48
- 03:29Match Action: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest
- Wharton on Forest draw & Palace's unbeaten run
Latest videosView all videos
- 11:06
- 99:16The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest | Palace TV+
- 03:48
- 03:29Match Action: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest
- 02:05Chris speaks on tough game against Nottingham Forest02:05Chris speaks on tough game against Nottingham ForestInterviews
- 02:24Oliver reflects on draw against Nottingham Forest02:24Oliver reflects on draw against Nottingham ForestInterviews
- 01:53Agbinone speaks to Palace TV after Premier League debut01:53Agbinone speaks to Palace TV after Premier League debutFirst-team
- 104:17The Full 90: Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+104:17The Full 90: Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Palace TV+
- 09:01Post-Match press conference: Nottingham Forest (A)09:01Post-Match press conference: Nottingham Forest (A)First-team
- 03:13Match Action: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace03:13Match Action: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal PalaceHighlights
- 04:09Glasner speaks on frustrating result against Nottingham Forest
- 10:25Extended Highlights: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
2
2
0
0
6
0
+6
6
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
2
2
0
0
5
0
+5
6
3
LIVLiverpool
2
2
0
0
7
4
+3
6
4
CHEChelsea
2
1
1
0
5
1
+4
4
5
FORNottingham Forest
2
1
1
0
4
2
+2
4
6
MCIManchester City
2
1
0
1
4
2
+2
3
7
SUNSunderland
2
1
0
1
3
2
+1
3
8
EVEEverton
2
1
0
1
2
1
+1
3
9
BOUBournemouth
2
1
0
1
3
4
-1
3
10
BREBrentford
2
1
0
1
2
3
-1
3
11
BURBurnley
2
1
0
1
2
3
-1
3
12
LEELeeds United
2
1
0
1
1
5
-4
3
13
FULFulham
2
0
2
0
2
2
0
2
14
CRYCrystal Palace
2
0
2
0
1
1
0
2
15
NEWNewcastle United
2
0
1
1
2
3
-1
1
16
MUNManchester United
2
0
1
1
1
2
-1
1
17
AVLAston Villa
2
0
1
1
0
1
-1
1
18
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
2
0
1
1
1
3
-2
1
19
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0
20
WHUWest Ham United
2
0
0
2
1
8
-7
0
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 1.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
90'+4'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Ismaïla Sarr is caught offside.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James McAtee following a fast break.
90'+3'
post
Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box following a fast break.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Murillo(5)
Murillo (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+2'
free kick won
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
added time
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
90'
free kick won
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
free kick won
Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
88'
Substitution
Chris
Wood(11)off
Igor Jesus(19)on
88'
Substitution
Ibrahim
Sangaré(6)off
Ryan
Yates(22)on
87'
Yellow Card
Hughes(19)
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
87'
free kick won
James McAtee (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87'
free kick won
Romain Esse (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
83'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).
83'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
83'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
Substitution
Adam
Wharton(20)off
Jefferson
Lerma(8)on
82'
Substitution
Morgan
Gibbs-White(10)off
Omari
Hutchinson(21)on
78'
free kick won
James McAtee (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
76'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
75'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Chris Richards (Crystal Palace).
75'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
74'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest).
74'
free kick won
Romain Esse (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'
Substitution
Callum
Hudson-Odoi(7)off
James
McAtee(24)on
71'
Substitution
Dan
Ndoye(14)off
Arnaud
Kalimuendo(15)on
69'
free kick won
Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Yellow Card
Aina(34)
Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
67'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
66'
Substitution
Justin
Devenny(55)off
Romain
Esse(21)on
64'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).
62'
free kick won
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
61'
offside
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Chris Wood is caught offside.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest). Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
57'
Nottingham Forest Goal
Goal!
Callum
Hudson-Odoi(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dan Ndoye with a through ball.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
54'
Yellow Card
Mitchell(3)
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
53'
Yellow Card
Sels(26)
Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
52'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Dan Ndoye with a cross.
49'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
46'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 0.
45'+2'
post
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Adam Wharton following a set piece situation.
45'+1'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
45'
free kick won
Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
40'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Justin Devenny is caught offside.
38'
free kick won
Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Ismaïla
Sarr(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Wood.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest). Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
30'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nikola Milenkovic.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest). Assisted by Will Hughes.
28'
free kick won
Nikola Milenkovic (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
22'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Anderson.
14'
Yellow Card
Lacroix(5)
Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
14'
free kick won
Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Ibrahim Sangaré (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
9'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Chris Richards.
7'
free kick won
Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross.
2'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'
offside
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Neco Williams is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
26
Matz Sels
GK
53'
31
Nikola Milenkovic
DF
3
Neco Williams
DF
5
Murillo
DF
90'+2'
34
Ola Aina
DF
68'
14
Dan Ndoye
MF
71'
6
Ibrahim Sangaré
MF
88'
7
Callum Hudson-Odoi
MF
57'
72'
8
Elliot Anderson
MF
10
Morgan Gibbs-White
MF
82'
11
Chris Wood
S
88'
Substitutes
4
Morato
12
Douglas Luiz
15
Arnaud Kalimuendo
71'
18
Angus Gunn
19
Igor Jesus
88'
21
Omari Hutchinson
82'
22
Ryan Yates
88'
24
James McAtee
72'
30
Willy-Arnaud Boly
Team stats
Possession
42%
58%
Total shots
8
9
Shots on target
4
1
Corners
1
3
Passes completed
287
442
Free kicks
11
10
Offsides
2
2
Top performing palace players
EVE
2-0
BHA
FUL
1-1
MUN
- Your Player of the Match against Forest – revealed!
- Richards encouraged by Palace's early trajectory
- 99:16The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest | Palace TV+
- 03:48
- 03:29Match Action: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest
- Wharton on Forest draw & Palace's unbeaten run
Latest videosView all videos
- 11:06
- 99:16The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest | Palace TV+
- 03:48
- 03:29Match Action: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest
- 02:05Chris speaks on tough game against Nottingham Forest02:05Chris speaks on tough game against Nottingham ForestInterviews
- 02:24Oliver reflects on draw against Nottingham Forest02:24Oliver reflects on draw against Nottingham ForestInterviews
- 01:53Agbinone speaks to Palace TV after Premier League debut01:53Agbinone speaks to Palace TV after Premier League debutFirst-team
- 104:17The Full 90: Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+104:17The Full 90: Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Palace TV+
- 09:01Post-Match press conference: Nottingham Forest (A)09:01Post-Match press conference: Nottingham Forest (A)First-team
- 03:13Match Action: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace03:13Match Action: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal PalaceHighlights
- 04:09Glasner speaks on frustrating result against Nottingham Forest
- 10:25Extended Highlights: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
26
Matz Sels
GK
53'
31
Nikola Milenkovic
DF
3
Neco Williams
DF
5
Murillo
DF
90'+2'
34
Ola Aina
DF
68'
14
Dan Ndoye
MF
71'
6
Ibrahim Sangaré
MF
88'
7
Callum Hudson-Odoi
MF
57'
72'
8
Elliot Anderson
MF
10
Morgan Gibbs-White
MF
82'
11
Chris Wood
S
88'
Substitutes
4
Morato
12
Douglas Luiz
15
Arnaud Kalimuendo
71'
18
Angus Gunn
19
Igor Jesus
88'
21
Omari Hutchinson
82'
22
Ryan Yates
88'
24
James McAtee
72'
30
Willy-Arnaud Boly
Team stats
Possession
42%
58%
Total shots
8
9
Shots on target
4
1
Corners
1
3
Passes completed
287
442
Free kicks
11
10
Offsides
2
2
Top performing palace players
EVE
2-0
BHA
FUL
1-1
MUN
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
2
2
0
0
6
0
+6
6
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
2
2
0
0
5
0
+5
6
3
LIVLiverpool
2
2
0
0
7
4
+3
6
4
CHEChelsea
2
1
1
0
5
1
+4
4
5
FORNottingham Forest
2
1
1
0
4
2
+2
4
6
MCIManchester City
2
1
0
1
4
2
+2
3
7
SUNSunderland
2
1
0
1
3
2
+1
3
8
EVEEverton
2
1
0
1
2
1
+1
3
9
BOUBournemouth
2
1
0
1
3
4
-1
3
10
BREBrentford
2
1
0
1
2
3
-1
3
11
BURBurnley
2
1
0
1
2
3
-1
3
12
LEELeeds United
2
1
0
1
1
5
-4
3
13
FULFulham
2
0
2
0
2
2
0
2
14
CRYCrystal Palace
2
0
2
0
1
1
0
2
15
NEWNewcastle United
2
0
1
1
2
3
-1
1
16
MUNManchester United
2
0
1
1
1
2
-1
1
17
AVLAston Villa
2
0
1
1
0
1
-1
1
18
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
2
0
1
1
1
3
-2
1
19
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0
20
WHUWest Ham United
2
0
0
2
1
8
-7
0
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 1.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
90'+4'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Ismaïla Sarr is caught offside.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James McAtee following a fast break.
90'+3'
post
Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box following a fast break.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Murillo(5)
Murillo (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+2'
free kick won
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
added time
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
90'
free kick won
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
free kick won
Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
88'
Substitution
Chris
Wood(11)off
Igor Jesus(19)on
88'
Substitution
Ibrahim
Sangaré(6)off
Ryan
Yates(22)on
87'
Yellow Card
Hughes(19)
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
87'
free kick won
James McAtee (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87'
free kick won
Romain Esse (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
83'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).
83'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
83'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
Substitution
Adam
Wharton(20)off
Jefferson
Lerma(8)on
82'
Substitution
Morgan
Gibbs-White(10)off
Omari
Hutchinson(21)on
78'
free kick won
James McAtee (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
76'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
75'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Chris Richards (Crystal Palace).
75'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
74'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest).
74'
free kick won
Romain Esse (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'
Substitution
Callum
Hudson-Odoi(7)off
James
McAtee(24)on
71'
Substitution
Dan
Ndoye(14)off
Arnaud
Kalimuendo(15)on
69'
free kick won
Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Yellow Card
Aina(34)
Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
67'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
66'
Substitution
Justin
Devenny(55)off
Romain
Esse(21)on
64'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).
62'
free kick won
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
61'
offside
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Chris Wood is caught offside.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest). Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
57'
Nottingham Forest Goal
Goal!
Callum
Hudson-Odoi(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dan Ndoye with a through ball.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
54'
Yellow Card
Mitchell(3)
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
53'
Yellow Card
Sels(26)
Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
52'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Dan Ndoye with a cross.
49'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
46'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 0.
45'+2'
post
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Adam Wharton following a set piece situation.
45'+1'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
45'
free kick won
Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
40'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Justin Devenny is caught offside.
38'
free kick won
Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Ismaïla
Sarr(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Wood.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest). Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
30'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nikola Milenkovic.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest). Assisted by Will Hughes.
28'
free kick won
Nikola Milenkovic (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
22'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Anderson.
14'
Yellow Card
Lacroix(5)
Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
14'
free kick won
Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Ibrahim Sangaré (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
9'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Chris Richards.
7'
free kick won
Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross.
2'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'
offside
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Neco Williams is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.