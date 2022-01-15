Skip navigation
Shop
Tickets
News
Matches
Palace TV
Crystal palace
Crystal palace
News
Matches
Palace TV
Teams
Shop
Tickets
Crystal palace
Login / Sign up
News
Matches
Palace TV
Shop
Tickets & Membership
Premium tickets
Teams & players
Visiting Selhurst Park
Events & Stadium hire
Supporters
Member Hub
Palace TV+
Information
Palace Women
Our history
The Academy
Our partners
Palace for Life Foundation
Equality & diversity
Safeguarding
Vacancies
How-to guides
Contact us
Login / Sign up
1 1
Palace U18
1
Wolverhampton Wanderers U18
1
Sat 15 Jan 14:00
(KO listed in users′ timezone)
FA Youth Cup
TBC
Full-Time
Blog
Stats
Lineups
Scores
Table
Match Blog
Lineups
Stats
Scores
Table
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
Live
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today