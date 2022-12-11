Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U18 vs Manchester United U18

1 3

Palace U181
Bell54'
Manchester United U183
Oyedele9'
Norkett12'
Mather77'
Sun 11 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA Youth CupTBC

Full-Time

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, Manchester United U18 3.
90'+6'

miss

Attempt missed. Eyimofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Adler Nascimento with a cross following a corner.
90'+6'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Elyh Harrison.
90'+6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
90'+5'

free kick won

Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+5'

free kick won

Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+4'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adler Nascimento.
90'+3'

free kick won

Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

free kick won

Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

post

Daniel Gore (Manchester United U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ethan Williams.
90'+2'

Yellow Card

Nolan(3)
James Nolan (Manchester United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'

free kick won

Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'

Substitution

Manchester United U18
Sam
Mather(10)
off
Adam
Berry(14)
on
89'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Tyler Fredricson.
87'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ethan Wheatley (Manchester United U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Williams with a cross.
87'

free kick won

Sam Mather (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'

free kick won

Daniel Gore (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

offside

Offside, Manchester United U18. Sonny Aljofree tries a through ball, but Jack Moorhouse is caught offside.
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Freddie Bell
Freddie
Bell(10)
off
Hindolo
Mustapha(17)
on
82'

free kick won

Maximillian Oyedele (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'

corner

Corner, Manchester United U18. Conceded by Jake Grante.
81'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Daniel Gore (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
78'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Junior Dixon
Junior
Dixon(9)
off
Asher Agbinone
Asher
Agbinone(14)
on
77'

Manchester United U18 Goal

Manchester United U18
Goal!
Manchester United U18
Sam
Mather(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Manchester United U18 3. Sam Mather (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Moorhouse.
74'

Substitution

Manchester United U18
Manni
Norkett(9)
off
Ethan
Wheatley(17)
on
69'

Yellow Card

Norkett(9)
Manni Norkett (Manchester United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'

free kick won

Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

free kick won

Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Nolan (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
62'

Substitution

Manchester United U18
Victor
Musa(11)
off
Jack
Moorhouse(15)
on
61'

miss

Attempt missed. Victor Musa (Manchester United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Ozoh.
59'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Freddie Bell.
58'

post

Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by David Ozoh.
54'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Freddie
Bell(10)
Freddie Bell
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Manchester United U18 2. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top right corner. Assisted by Kaden Rodney.
50'

free kick won

Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'

miss

Attempt missed. Tyler Fredricson (Manchester United U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Mather with a cross following a set piece situation.
48'

free kick won

Ethan Williams (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'

free kick won

Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 0, Manchester United U18 2.
45'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Tyler Fredricson.
45'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zach Marsh.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adler Nascimento.
44'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vonnte Williams with a cross.
41'

free kick won

Manni Norkett (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Musa (Manchester United U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ethan Williams with a cross.
39'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tyler Fredricson (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
39'

corner

Corner, Manchester United U18. Conceded by Jackson Izquierdo.
39'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sonny Aljofree (Manchester United U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Williams with a cross.
39'

corner

Corner, Manchester United U18. Conceded by Eyimofe Jemide.
37'

free kick won

Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Musa (Manchester United U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Mather with a cross.
35'

free kick won

Tyler Fredricson (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Junior Dixon.
33'

free kick won

Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

free kick won

Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
28'

post

Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.
27'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sonny Aljofree.
27'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Ozoh.
24'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sonny Aljofree.
23'

free kick won

Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Daniel Gore (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Mather.
18'

miss

Attempt missed. Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vonnte Williams.
15'

miss

Attempt missed. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Caleb Kporha.
15'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adler Nascimento.
12'

Manchester United U18 Goal

Manchester United U18
Goal!
Manchester United U18
Manni
Norkett(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Manchester United U18 2. Manni Norkett (Manchester United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ethan Williams with a through ball following a fast break.
12'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Freddie Bell.
9'

Manchester United U18 Goal

Manchester United U18
Goal!
Manchester United U18
Maximillian
Oyedele(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Manchester United U18 1. Maximillian Oyedele (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
9'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ethan Williams (Manchester United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Musa.
8'

free kick won

Ethan Williams (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Eyimofe Jemide tries a through ball, but Junior Dixon is caught offside.
3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Freddie Bell with a cross.
2'

free kick won

Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Jackson Izquierdo
GK
2
Caleb Kporha
DF
6
Eyimofe Jemide
DF
3
Vonnte Williams
DF
5
Jake Grante
DF
4
Kaden Rodney
MF
10
Freddie Bell
MF
54'
substitution icon83'
8
David Ozoh
MF
9
Junior Dixon
S
substitution icon78'
11
Zach Marsh
S
7
Adler Nascimento
S

Substitutes

12
Rio Cardines
13
Marcus Hill
14
Asher Agbinone
substitution icon78'
15
Cormac Austin
16
Basilio Rieno Socoliche
17
Hindolo Mustapha
substitution icon83'
18
Joseph Gibbard

Starting lineup

1
Elyh Harrison
GK
3
James Nolan
DF
90'+2'
5
Tyler Fredricson
DF
4
Sonny Aljofree
DF
2
Louis Jackson
DF
6
Maximillian Oyedele
MF
9'
7
Ethan Williams
MF
8
Daniel Gore
MF
10
Sam Mather
MF
77'
substitution icon90'+1'
11
Victor Musa
MF
substitution icon62'
9
Manni Norkett
S
12'
69'
substitution icon74'

Substitutes

12
Jayce Fitzgerald
13
Tom Wooster
14
Adam Berry
substitution icon90'+1'
15
Jack Moorhouse
substitution icon62'
16
Shea Lacey
17
Ethan Wheatley
substitution icon74'
Crystal Palace U18

Team stats

Manchester United U18
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
8
8
Shots off target
7
3
Corners
5
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
7
Offsides
0
0
